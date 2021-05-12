H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys tennis wins 3A regional title

The Hickory boys tennis team won the 3A regional team title this past weekend at Jackson Park in Hendersonville. The doubles team of sophomore Griffin Lovern and junior Costen Holtzman won the tournament, making them the 3A doubles champions for the West Region.

Finishing fourth was the Red Tornadoes’ doubles team of senior Jack McIntosh and junior Lewis Tate. They will join Lovern and Holtzman, who are undefeated this season, during the state tournament this Friday and Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Complex. Play begins at 9 a.m. both days.

Lovern and Holtzman won 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round at regionals; 6-1, 6-0 in the second round; 6-0, 6-0 in the third round; and 6-1, 6-2 in the finals. Meanwhile, Tate and McIntosh earned victories of 6-2, 6-3 in each of the first two rounds before losing their final two matches.

Hickory freshman Clint Powers lost in the opening round of the regional singles tournament.

Look for a preview of the state tournament in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.

