H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys tennis wins 3A regional title

The Hickory boys tennis team won the 3A regional team title this past weekend at Jackson Park in Hendersonville. The doubles team of sophomore Griffin Lovern and junior Costen Holtzman won the tournament, making them the 3A doubles champions for the West Region.
Finishing fourth was the Red Tornadoes’ doubles team of senior Jack McIntosh and junior Lewis Tate. They will join Lovern and Holtzman, who are undefeated this season, during the state tournament this Friday and Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Complex. Play begins at 9 a.m. both days.
Lovern and Holtzman won 6-0, 6-1 in the opening round at regionals; 6-1, 6-0 in the second round; 6-0, 6-0 in the third round; and 6-1, 6-2 in the finals. Meanwhile, Tate and McIntosh earned victories of 6-2, 6-3 in each of the first two rounds before losing their final two matches.
Hickory freshman Clint Powers lost in the opening round of the regional singles tournament.
Look for a preview of the state tournament in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
GIRLS TENNISHickory 5, South Caldwell 4
The Red Tornadoes topped the Spartans in a nonconference match against their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes on the road Monday in Hudson. Singles winners for Hickory were Ellie Holtzman (6-3, 6-0 over Graci Neff), Nicole Kozischek (6-2, 6-1 over Zarina Villacorte), Kellen Morin (6-4, 6-2 over Aislinn Chapman), while the doubles teams of Holtzman and Kozischek (8-0 over Neff and Gwyneth Frye) and Morin and Berkeley Geyer (8-2 over Chapman and Abby Mastrovito) were also victorious.
Singles winners for South Caldwell (1-3 overall) included Frye (6-1, 6-0 over Rachel Register), Mastrovito (6-0, 6-1 over Geyer) and Victoria Villacorte (6-2, 6-3 over Mollie Monroe), with the doubles team of Zarina Villacorte and Hayley Hartley (8-3 over Monroe and Bella Snider) also winning. Hickory (2-0 overall) hosts Alexander Central today, while the Spartans entertain the Cougars on Thursday.
Freedom 8, West Caldwell 1
The Patriots defeated the Warriors in nonconference action at home Monday in Morganton, winning all six singles matches and two of the three doubles matches. Freedom improved to 1-1, while West Caldwell is now 0-2.
Freedom hosts Northwestern 3A/4A foe Hickory next Monday, while West Caldwell hosted fellow Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference member West Iredell on Tuesday before traveling to Fred T. Foard on May 20.