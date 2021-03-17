H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys soccer wins playoff opener

The 16th-seeded Hickory boys soccer team beat top-seeded Forestview 5-4 on the road Monday in Gastonia in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs. Carter Holt paced the Red Tornadoes with three goals and two assists.
Jose Vallecillos also scored for Hickory (12-1), as did Ben Boston. Vallecillos added an assist, while Mackenzie Tonks and Patrick Cecatto also provided assists for the Red Tornadoes.
The Jaguars end their season at 12-1, while Hickory advances to face either eighth-seeded T.C. Roberson or ninth-seeded Marvin Ridge in Thursday’s second round.
GIRLS SOCCER
Maiden 2, Bandys 1: The Blue Devils topped the Trojans at home Monday in Maiden, with Brittny Cabalceta scoring both goals for Maiden. Liz Mroz and Anna White added assists for the Blue Devils, who also received four saves from goalkeeper Payton Nolley.
Maiden (1-0, 1-0 South Fork 2A Conference) is at West Lincoln today, while Bandys (0-1, 0-1) hosts Newton-Conover.
St. Stephens 7, Alexander Central 0: The Indians scored four times in the first half and three times in the second half of Monday’s home victory over the Cougars in Hickory. Juliette Hessong finished with four goals for St. Stephens, which also got one goal apiece from Linsy Rios, Kylie Yang and Bradyn Roberts to go with an assist from Mira Fogle.
Goalkeeper Maggie Brock added five saves for St. Stephens (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which is at Watauga today. Meanwhile, Alexander Central (0-1, 0-1) hosts McDowell today.
Hibriten 2, Patton 0: Hibriten scored a pair of first-half goals to shut out Patton at home Monday in Lenoir. Abby Kidder and Reagan Cline were the goal scorers for the host Panthers, who also got a save from goalkeeper Rylee Conard.
Hibriten (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) hosts Draughn today, while Patton (0-1, 0-1) entertains West Iredell on Thursday.
Lincolnton 4, Newton-Conover 1: The Wolves carried a 1-0 lead into the half before outscoring the Red Devils 3-1 in the second half of Monday’s road match in Newton. Lincolnton is now 1-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Newton-Conover is 0-1 in both.
Lincolnton hosts East Lincoln today, while Newton-Conover travels to Bandys.
BOYS LACROSSE
No. 3 Northern Guilford 20, No. 14 Hickory 3: The Red Tornadoes lost to the Nighthawks in the opening round of the 1A/2A/3A state playoffs on the road Monday in Greensboro. Hickory finishes the season at 5-3.
Northern Guilford (11-0) hosts 11th-seeded Community School of Davidson (6-5) in the second round today after the Spartans defeated sixth-seeded South Iredell 18-6 on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
No. 11 St. Stephens at No. 6 Green Hope canceled: The Indians had to forfeit their scheduled state playoff opener against the Cary-based Falcons, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, due to a quarantine related to COVID-19. St. Stephens ends the season at 6-3, while Green Hope (12-0) will visit third-seeded Myers Park (12-1) in tonight’s second round after the Mustangs defeated 14th-seeded Hough 18-6 in Round 1.
SOFTBALL
South Caldwell 11, Hickory 0: The Spartans blanked the Red Tornadoes in six innings on the road Monday in Hickory, scoring three runs in the third inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth to evoke the 10-run mercy rule. Kadie Becker held Hickory without a hit, striking out 14 and walking two.
At the plate, South Caldwell (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) finished with 15 hits including three apiece from Ciara Hanson and Regan Weisner, two each from Becker, Addison Blair, Kenley Jackson and Maddie Carpenter and one from Zoey Shatley. The Spartans travel to Freedom today, while the Red Tornadoes (0-1, 0-1) host nonconference Hunter Huss.
<&underline>Alexander Central 21, St. Stephens 0</&underline>
The Cougars cruised past the Indians on the road Monday in Hickory, outhitting them 16-1 in a contest that ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Chesney Stikeleather, Kenzie Church and Karen Kerley had three hits apiece for Alexander Central, which also received two hits from both Faith Carrigan and Averie Presnell to go with one hit each from Peyton Price, Abby Teague and Kirstyn Herman.
Carrigan was the winning pitcher for Alexander Central (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) after limiting the Indians (0-1, 0-1) to one hit with six strikeouts and no walks in 3 1/3 innings. Sophie Hainor had the only hit for St. Stephens, which visits Watauga today, the same day the Cougars host McDowell.
<&underline>Hibriten 8, Patton 0</&underline>
Hibriten blanked Patton during Monday’s home game in Lenoir, moving to 1-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Patton fell to 0-1 in both.
Hibriten hosts Draughn tonight, while Patton entertains West Iredell on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
<&underline>Hickory 8, Fred T. Foard 1</&underline>
The Red Tornadoes took down the Tigers during Monday’s home contest in Hickory, winning five of six singles matches and all three doubles tilts. Singles winners for Hickory included Griffen Lovern (6-1, 6-3 over Luke Fountain), Costen Holtzman (6-1, 6-1 over Graham Wright), Clint Powers (6-1, 6-2 over Jonathan Druel), Christopher Diamonti (6-1, 6-0 over Anthony Dunmore) and Julian Camacho (6-0, 6-0 over Dominique Robinson).
In doubles action, the Red Tornadoes (1-0 overall) received victories from the teams of Lovern and Holtzman (8-1 over Fountain and Wright), Maddux McCleur and Parker Yount (8-6 over Aiden Ollis and Dunmore) and Will Rudisil and Will Prince (8-3 over Druel and Jackson Bryan), and they’ll look to make it two wins in a row when they host Alexander Central today. As for Fred T. Foard (0-1 overall), which got its only win from Ollis (1-6, 6-1, 10-8) in singles competition, it hosts East Lincoln next Tuesday.
GOLF
<&underline>Freedom tops Hickory, St. Stephens</&underline>
The Patriots emerged victorious in both girls and boys action to open the season in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, defeating the visiting Red Tornadoes and Indians in nine-hole matches on Monday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton. The Freedom girls totaled a team score of 129 with Hickory and St. Stephens failing to post team scores, while the Freedom boys posted a team score of 169 to beat second-place Hickory (190) and third-place St. Stephens (194).
The Freedom girls were paced by Christina Fisher’s 1-over-par 37, while Albany Bock shot a 39 and Anna Czarkowski added a 43. Other participants for the Freedom girls included Baila Hoke (53) and Grace Norris (58).
Caroline Peters was the only competitor for the Hickory girls with a 58, while the St. Stephens girls had two golfers participate. Christa Swanner shot a 54, with Cate Cook adding a 57.
On the boys’ side, Freedom was led individually by Alex Bock’s even-par 36, with Brent Perkins shooting a 39 and Braxton Reinhardt a 44. Michael Cates recorded a 50 for the Patriots, who also received a 55 from Dylan Benfield.
The Hickory boys had Jack Tomlinson shoot a 43 and Cody Ray a 47, while Lawson Cross (48) and Henry Nichols (52) also scored for the Red Tornadoes. Also participating for the Hickory boys was Cole Boggs with a 54.
As for the St. Stephens boys, they received a 40 from Gavin Killian and a 49 from Carter Gscheidmeier. Jacob Denton’s 51 was their next lowest score, while Beck Nestor and Zachary Phothichack shot 54s.
Freedom hosts Watauga next Monday at Mimosa Hills, while St. Stephens hosts Hickory and South Caldwell next Tuesday at Catawba Springs Golf Course in Hickory.
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES ADJUSTED
<&underline>Hickory game moved to Saturday, South Caldwell at Freedom postponed</&underline>
The Hickory varsity football team’s nonconference road game against Forestview has been postponed from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 2 p.m. The contest will be held at Stuart Cramer High School in Belmont.
Additionally, South Caldwell’s JV and varsity football contests at Freedom for this Thursday and Friday, respectively, have been postponed to later dates. The Patriots are currently in a COVID-related quarantine, while the Spartans are trying to find an opponent for this week.