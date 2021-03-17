H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys soccer wins playoff opener

GIRLS LACROSSE

No. 11 St. Stephens at No. 6 Green Hope canceled: The Indians had to forfeit their scheduled state playoff opener against the Cary-based Falcons, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, due to a quarantine related to COVID-19. St. Stephens ends the season at 6-3, while Green Hope (12-0) will visit third-seeded Myers Park (12-1) in tonight’s second round after the Mustangs defeated 14th-seeded Hough 18-6 in Round 1.

SOFTBALL

South Caldwell 11, Hickory 0: The Spartans blanked the Red Tornadoes in six innings on the road Monday in Hickory, scoring three runs in the third inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth to evoke the 10-run mercy rule. Kadie Becker held Hickory without a hit, striking out 14 and walking two.

At the plate, South Caldwell (1-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) finished with 15 hits including three apiece from Ciara Hanson and Regan Weisner, two each from Becker, Addison Blair, Kenley Jackson and Maddie Carpenter and one from Zoey Shatley. The Spartans travel to Freedom today, while the Red Tornadoes (0-1, 0-1) host nonconference Hunter Huss.

<&underline>Alexander Central 21, St. Stephens 0</&underline>