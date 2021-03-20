H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys soccer advances to state quarterfinals

The 16th-seeded Hickory boys soccer team became the first squad to advance to the 3A state quarterfinals with a 2-0 road victory over ninth-seeded Marvin Ridge in the second round on Thursday in Waxhaw. Following a scoreless opening half, the Red Tornadoes got goals from Ben Boston and Lewis Tate in the 63rd and 65th minutes, respectively.

Luis Juarez assisted on the first goal for Hickory (13-1), while Jose Vallecillos registered an assist on Tate’s score. Mackenzie Tonks added nine saves in goal for the Red Tornadoes, who will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between 12th-seeded Concord and 13th-seeded A.C. Reynolds in the third round tonight.

Marvin Ridge ends the season at 11-2-2.

JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 28, McDowell 0

The Cougars blanked the Titans at home Thursday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter on an 11-yard run from Braydon Rowe and a 19-yard run from Tanner Moore, while Luke Hammer scored from 1 yard out in the second period before Rowe added a 3-yard scoring scamper in the fourth.