H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys soccer advances to state quarterfinals

The 16th-seeded Hickory boys soccer team became the first squad to advance to the 3A state quarterfinals with a 2-0 road victory over ninth-seeded Marvin Ridge in the second round on Thursday in Waxhaw. Following a scoreless opening half, the Red Tornadoes got goals from Ben Boston and Lewis Tate in the 63rd and 65th minutes, respectively.
Luis Juarez assisted on the first goal for Hickory (13-1), while Jose Vallecillos registered an assist on Tate’s score. Mackenzie Tonks added nine saves in goal for the Red Tornadoes, who will face the winner of Friday’s matchup between 12th-seeded Concord and 13th-seeded A.C. Reynolds in the third round tonight.
Marvin Ridge ends the season at 11-2-2.
JV FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 28, McDowell 0
The Cougars blanked the Titans at home Thursday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter on an 11-yard run from Braydon Rowe and a 19-yard run from Tanner Moore, while Luke Hammer scored from 1 yard out in the second period before Rowe added a 3-yard scoring scamper in the fourth.
Hammer was the leading rusher for Alexander Central (3-0, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with seven carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Logan Shoemaker added 15 carries for 102 yards to go with Rowe’s 11 carries for 57 yards and two scores. Following a bye next week, the Cougars visit Hickory on March 31.
As for McDowell (2-1, 1-1), it travels to Watauga next Thursday.
Hibriten 46, Watauga 20
The Panthers scored 14 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 19 in the fourth during a nonconference road game on Thursday in Boone. Hibriten is now 3-0 overall, while the Pioneers are 0-4 after only managing 20 fourth-quarter points during Thursday’s contest.
Hibriten hosts Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe East Burke next Thursday, while Watauga hosts McDowell in Northwestern 3A/4A play.
North Lincoln 28, Maiden 7
The Blue Devils were defeated by the Knights during Wednesday’s road contest in Lincolnton. North Lincoln scored 21 opening-quarter points before allowed Maiden to score a second-quarter TD, but the Knights got those seven points back in the final period.
North Lincoln (4-0, 4-0 South Fork 2A Conference) travels to Newton-Conover next Thursday, while Maiden (0-4, 0-4) hosts East Lincoln.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
East Burke at Bunker Hill postponed
Friday’s varsity football game between Northwestern Foothills 2A foes East Burke and Bunker Hill was postponed to today at 5 p.m. due to unplayable field conditions at Bunker Hill. The Cavaliers enter today’s game at 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while Bunker Hill is 2-1 in both.