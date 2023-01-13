H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys nab 10th straight win

The Hickory boys basketball team earned its 10th consecutive victory on Thursday, defeating North Lincoln 79-74 in a home contest at David W. Craft Gymnasium. The Red Tornadoes led 25-14 after the first quarter, 42-38 at halftime and 60-56 entering the fourth period.

John Holbrook had 24 points for Hickory (14-1, 5-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference), which also got 22 from Jay Powell and 18 from Jamien Little. Tyquan Hill chipped in seven points for the Red Tornadoes, who host Fred T. Foard tonight before entertaining Statesville on Tuesday.

The Knights (10-4, 4-1) travel to West Iredell tonight before visiting East Lincoln on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Caldwell 44, Alexander Central 42: The Spartans beat the Cougars at home Thursday in Hudson, receiving 12 points from Connor Setzer and seven apiece from Tyler Cline and Caleb Greene, the latter of whom also had six assists, four rebounds and three steals. As for Alexander Central, it got a game-high 17 points from Grayson Presnell, who also dished out four assists.

The Cougars (10-5, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) also received 12 points from Avery Cook. They trailed 16-11 at the end of the opening quarter and 22-17 at the half before rallying to tie things at 32-all through three periods.

South Caldwell (8-9, 1-2) hosts Ashe County on Tuesday, while Alexander Central visits Hibriten.

Watauga 70, Hibriten 63: The Pioneers collected a seven-point home win over the Panthers on Thursday in Boone, moving to 8-8 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Freedom. On the other side, Hibriten dropped to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in league play prior to Tuesday’s home contest against Alexander Central.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hickory 56, North Lincoln 27: The Red Tornadoes took down the Knights at home Thursday in Hickory. The game was tied at 9-all after the opening quarter before Hickory outscored North Lincoln 17-6 in the second period, 19-8 in the third and 11-4 in the fourth.

Hickory (7-7, 3-2 Western Foothills 3A) received a career-high 22 points from Léa Boyens, who nailed six 3-pointers in the contest. The Red Tornadoes remain at home for a battle Fred T. Foard tonight, and they will also be at home on Tuesday when they face Statesville.

North Lincoln (3-11, 1-4) visit West Iredell tonight before traveling to East Lincoln on Tuesday.

Alexander Central 43, South Caldwell 18: The Cougars knocked off the Spartans on the road Thursday in Hudson, with Sydney Hayes scoring a game-high 11 points to go with five steals. Kirstyn Herman added nine points and 12 rebounds for Alexander Central, while Lillie Bumgarner led South Caldwell with six points and seven boards.

Alexander Central (13-2, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits nonconference Northwest Guilford on Monday before traveling to league foe Hibriten on Tuesday, while South Caldwell (9-8, 0-3) hosts Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Ashe County on Tuesday.

Hibriten 48, Watauga 45: The Panthers topped the Pioneers on the road Thursday in Boone, earning their 11th straight win the process. Hibriten led 12-11 after the first quarter, 29-21 at halftime and 37-36 entering the final period.

Hibriten (16-1, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Alexander Central on Tuesday, the same night Watauga (12-5, 2-1) has a home game against Freedom.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover 60, Bunker Hill 12: The Red Devils defeated the Bears at home Thursday in Newton. Victorious wrestlers for Newton-Conover included Christian Garcia at 106 pounds (forfeit), Isaiah Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Phoenix Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Darius Musaeus at 126 (first-period pin), Connor Shumate at 138 (second-period pin), Jason Brawley at 152 (second-period pin), Caiden Rowe at 160 (forfeit), Jordan Henze at 170 (5-3 decision), Owen Clark at 195 (first-period pin), Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (first-period pin) and Mykie Xiong at 285 (4-3 decision).

Bunker Hill (7-16, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) received wins from Michael McFarren at 132 (9-2 decision), Tyler Fox at 145 (second-period pin) and Adrian Cruz at 182 (10-6 decision). The Bears host Bandys on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover (39-1, 4-0) travels to Maiden.

Hibriten tops Statesville, Watauga: The Panthers celebrated Senior Night with home wins over nonconference Statesville and Northwestern 3A/4A foe Watauga on Thursday in Lenoir. With the victories, Hibriten is now 28-3 overall and 4-1 in Northwestern 3A/4A matches entering Tuesday’s road contest against Alexander Central.

In the 71-12 win over Statesville, the Panthers received victories from Brayden Reid at 106 (forfeit), Brian Reid at 113 (first-period pin), Maddox Southard at 120 (second-period pin), Josiah Honer at 126 (forfeit), Noah Koenig at 132 (forfeit), Drew Martin at 138 (first-period pin), Ross Watts at 145 (22-5 technical fall), Chandler Wyke at 152 (forfeit), Joshua Stilwell at 160 (forfeit), Avin Crawford at 170 (second-period pin), Dillan Earp at 182 (first-period pin) and Elijah Amaya at 220 (forfeit).

In the 41-21 victory over Watauga, Hibriten got wins from Brayden Reid at 106 (second-period pin), Brian Reid at 113 (third-period pin), Honer at 126 (10-3 decision), Watts at 152 (11-0 major decision), Wyke at 160 (9-3 decision), Crawford at 170 (second-period pin), Earp at 182 (12-2 major decision), Rylan Davidson at 195 (second-period pin) and Amaya at 220 (3-2 in tiebreaker).