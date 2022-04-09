H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys lacrosse defeats Patton by 12-3 final

The Hickory boys lacrosse team collected a 12-3 home victory over Patton on Thursday in Hickory. Britt Rumbaugh had four goals and three assists to lead the Red Tornadoes, who also received three goals and one assist from Drew O’Malley, two goals and two assists from Collin Day, one goal and one assist from Jeremiah Johnson and one assist each from Ewan Montgomery, Luke Holtzman, Peter Zagaroli, Paul Fogleman and Taylor Day.

Goalkeeper David Pritchard had 14 saves for Hickory (7-4, 6-2 in conference play), which hosts South Iredell in a nonconference game next Thursday. As for the Panthers (2-4, 2-4), they host South Iredell on Tuesday before visiting league foe St. Stephens on Wednesday.

Girls lacrosse

Hickory 20, Patton 6: The Red Tornadoes routed the Panthers at home Thursday in Hickory, building a 16-5 lead at the half before outscoring Patton 4-1 in the second half. Hickory (4-5, 3-4 in conference play) hosts nonconference South Iredell next Thursday, while Patton (0-4, 0-4) entertains South Iredell on Tuesday before traveling to league opponent St. Stephens on Wednesday.

Baseball

Hickory Christian Academy 9, Statesville Christian School 1: The Knights defeated the Lions at home Thursday in Hickory, pounding out 14 hits behind three from Jacob Charlton, two apiece from Samuel Yount, Hollis Morphis, Andrew Maxy and Tate Sigmon and one each from Kaleb Massey, Christian Henry and Zachary Bennett. Aiden Hartman pitched the first three innings for Hickory Christian, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks, while Sigmon threw four innings of scoreless, hitless relief with five strikeouts against two walks.

The Knights (6-4, 1-0 Foothills Athletic Conference) hosted Davidson Day on Friday before visiting Statesville Christian (1-4, 0-1) on April 26. Prior to that, the Lions host Davidson Day on Tuesday before visiting the nonconference Forsyth Home Educators next Thursday.

<&underline>Draughn 12, Maiden 8</&underline>

The Wildcats took down the Blue Devils on the road Thursday in Maiden, jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the opening inning before allowing Maiden to score six runs in the second. Draughn outscored the Blue Devils 7-2 the rest of the way to improve to 10-3, while Maiden fell to 6-8.

Draughn hosted Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference leader Mountain Heritage on Friday before entertaining Owen on Monday, while the Blue Devils traveled to Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell on Friday before visiting Bandys on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

<&underline>Hickory 4, North Lincoln 0</&underline>

The Red Tornadoes shut out the Knights at home Thursday in Hickory, receiving two goals from Jayden Fralick and one apiece from Madeline Mosteller and Ellie Holtzman. Goalkeepers Taylor Rose and Adriana Bennett combined for a shutout as Hickory moved to 8-4 overall and 6-0 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play.

Hickory hosts St. Stephens on Tuesday, while North Lincoln (2-6-2, 1-4-1 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Iredell on Monday.

<&underline>Bandys 7, West Caldwell 1</&underline>

The Trojans knocked off the Warriors at home Thursday in Catawba, carrying a 6-1 advantage into halftime before scoring an additional goal in the second half. Bandys (6-1-1, 3-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted Newton-Conover on Friday before visiting Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-10, 0-4) is at East Burke on Tuesday.

<&underline>St. Stephens 3, Enka 0</&underline>

The Indians blanked the Sugar Jets during Thursday’s road match in Enka, improving to 7-2-1 while dropping Enka to 7-4-1. St. Stephens hosted Western Foothills 3A foe North Iredell on Friday before visiting league opponent Hickory on Tuesday, while Enka is at Asheville on Wednesday before hosting Erwin next Thursday.

<&underline>Lincolnton 3, Maiden 2</&underline>

The Wolves slipped past the Blue Devils at home Thursday in Lincolnton, with Kylin Wayne and Vanessa Cespedes scoring one goal apiece for Maiden to go with assists from Delaney Moseley and Stephanie Ramirez. Emma Shokes had nine saves in goal for the Blue Devils, who moved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s home match against Newton-Conover.

Lincolnton (7-5, 5-1 Catawba Valley 2A) is at West Lincoln on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

<&underline>Bandys 9, Bunker Hill 0</&underline>

The Trojans defeated the Bears at home Thursday in Catawba, receiving singles wins from the following players: Josh Cross (6-2, 6-1 over Ty Watts), Jeremiah Cockman (6-0, 6-0 over Jarrett Robbins), Aiden Brittain (6-0, 6-0 over Carlos Chavez), Noah Cockman (6-2, 6-1 over Adrian Cruz Angeles), Gabriel Wright (6-0, 6-0 over Tyler Fox) and Kevin Rodriguez (6-4, 6-2 over Brayden Guess). In doubles, Bandys added victories from the teams of Jeremiah Cockman and Brittain (8-1 over Robbins and Fox), Cross and Wright (8-2 over Angeles and Guess) and Noah Cockman and Jesse Bandy (8-0 over Qute Yang and Ryder Phares).

Bandys (8-2, 6-1 Catawba Valley 2A) and Bunker Hill (2-9 overall, 2-5 Catawba Valley 2A) will both take part in the Catawba Valley 2A tournament next week at Maiden High School.

BOYS GOLF

<&underline>Freedom wins Northwestern 3A/4A match at Mountain Aire</&underline>

The Patriots finished first during a Northwestern 3A/4A match hosted by Ashe County on Thursday at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson, totaling 322 strokes as a team. The Patriots’ Alex Bock was the individual medalist with a score of 71, while the rest of Freedom’s top four scorers consisted of Braxton Reinhardt (81), Michael Cates (83) and Lawson Biggerstaff (87).

The second-place team during Thursday’s match was Alexander Central with 325 strokes, while South Caldwell (339) finished third, Hibriten (354) came in fourth, Watauga (359) took fifth and Ashe County (367) finished sixth. Runner-up Alexander Central’s top four included Aidan Hollar (77), Rylan St. Clair (80), Avery Cook (81) and Greyson Presnell (87).

South Caldwell’s top four consisted of Mac Helton (81), Mason Lewis (84), Colton Smith (85) and Cooper Sisk (89), with Hibriten being led by Maddox Whittington (72), Will Reynolds (92), Wiley Gragg (94) and Steven Warfe (96). As for Watauga, it was paced by an 84 from Ayden Johnson, an 89 from Paul Taylor, and 93s from Noah Styles and Andrew Jones.

The top four scorers for Ashe County included Joseph Shaw (84), Connor Howell (89), Ethan Goodman (94) and Andruw Winebarger (100). The Huskies and the rest of the Northwestern 3A/4A teams will be in action on April 25 at Boone Golf Club in a match that will be hosted by Watauga.

TRACK AND FIELD

<&underline>Bandys girls, East Burke boys take first at Bob Starnes Classic</&underline>

Bunker Hill hosted the Bob Starnes Classic on Wednesday in Claremont, with the Bandys girls (137.5 points) and East Burke boys (105 points) taking first place. Finishing second through fifth on the girls’ side were Burns (85), Lincolnton (50.5), East Burke (32) and Bunker Hill (29), while the second- through fifth-place finishers on the boys’ side were Bandys (96), Burns (83), Bunker Hill (45) and Lincolnton (41).

Individual event winners were as follows:

Boys’ 100-meter dash: Spencer Goins (East Burke), 11.20

Girls’ 100-meter dash: Makaiyah Ross (Burns), 12.70

Boys’ 200-meter dash: Spencer Goins (East Burke), 23.40

Girls’ 200-meter dash: Makaiyah Ross (Burns), 27.80

Boys’ 400-meter dash: Christopher Price (East Burke), 54.10

Girls’ 400-meter dash: Macy Rummage (Bandys), 1:02.60

Boys’ 800-meter run: David Birkhofer Jr. (Bandys), 2:03.80

Girls’ 800-meter run: Lauren Buckminster (Bandys), 2:32.50

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Grant Parham (Bandys), 4:37.40

Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Paige Oldenburg (Bandys), 5:36.60

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Jake Knight (Bandys), 11:25.40

Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 13:05.40

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 15.30

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Bailey Reynolds (Bandys), 18.50

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Graham Warlick (Burns), 44.00

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Bailey Reynolds (Bandys), 53.80

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: Lincolnton, 46.80

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: Burns, 52.50

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: East Burke, 1:36.90

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: Burns, 1:51.00

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Burns, 3:47.50

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 4:33.80

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bandys, 9:20.90

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Bandys, 11:38.50

Boys’ high jump: Ian Cox (East Burke), 6 feet 0 inches

Girls’ high jump: Lydia Fisher (Bandys), 4 feet 2 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 14 feet 4 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Jayden Lineberger (Bandys), 8 feet 6 inches

Boys’ long jump: Kenneth Byrd (East Burke), 20 feet 5.5 inches

Girls’ long jump: Makaiyah Ross (Burns), 15 feet 6 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Nehemiah Lynch (Lincolnton), 37 feet 7.5 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Sydni Knuckles (Bandys), 29 feet 6 inches

Boys’ shot put: Caleb Byrd (Burns), 38 feet 9.5 inches

Girls’ shot put: Anniyah Marble (Burns), 34 feet 9 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Austin Cline (Bandys), 132 feet 2 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Taylor Bostain (East Burke), 94 feet 3 inches

<&underline>North Lincoln girls, boys finish first at Hickory meet</&underline>

The Knights came in first on both the girls’ side and the boys’ side with 135 and 127 points, respectively, during Wednesday’s meet at Hickory High School. West Iredell was the runner-up on the girls’ side with 44 points, while St. Stephens finished third with 33 and Hickory came in fourth with 23.

On the boys’ side, Hickory was the runner-up with 86 points, West Iredell finished third with 31 and St. Stephens took fourth with 21.

Individual event winners were as follows:

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: North Lincoln, 10:10.96

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Hickory, 10:21.94

Girls’ 100-meter hurdles: Kalyi Page (North Lincoln), 17:37

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Liam Sutton (North Lincoln), 16.08

Girls’ 100-meter dash: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 12.63

Boys’ 100-meter dash: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 11.10

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: North Lincoln, 1:57.23

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: St. Stephens, 1:40.16

Girls’ 1,600-meter run: Bella Wood (North Lincoln), 5:44.84

Boys’ 1,600-meter run: Caleb Ledford (St. Stephens), 4:56.41

Girls’ 4x100-meter relay: North Lincoln, 54.03

Boys’ 4x100-meter relay: North Lincoln, 44.28

Girls’ 400-meter dash: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 58.80

Boys’ 400-meter dash: Immanuel Mayner (North Lincoln), 54.10

Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Haylee Gibson (North Lincoln), 51.14

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Antaveon Steele (West Iredell), 43.65

Girls’ 800-meter run: Kelbi Pierce (North Lincoln), 2:29.57

Boys’ 800-meter run: Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln), 2:01.87

Girls’ 200-meter dash: Alaya Gillespie (West Iredell), 25.74

Boys’ 200-meter dash: Dontae Baker (Hickory), 23.08

Girls’ 3,200-meter run: Bella Wood (North Lincoln), 11:59.06

Boys’ 3,200-meter run: Connor Bagwell (North Lincoln), 9:57.65

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 3:40.02

Girls’ shot put: Keira Wingate (North Lincoln), 27 feet 6 inches

Boys’ shot put: Kristjan Snyder (North Lincoln), 43 feet 3 inches

Girls’ discus throw: Carly Correll (North Lincoln), 121 feet 0 inches

Boys’ discus throw: Jake Prince (Hickory), 113 feet 2 inches

Girls’ long jump: Elizabeth Sumpter (St. Stephens), 16 feet 6 inches

Boys’ long jump: Jamien Little (Hickory), 19 feet 6.5 inches

Girls’ triple jump: Angely Soto (North Lincoln), 32 feet 10 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Immanuel Mayner (North Lincoln), 38 feet 6.5 inches

Girls’ high jump: Chloe Soorus (North Lincoln), 4 feet 6 inches

Boys’ high jump: Jamien Little (Hickory), 5 feet 8 inches

Girls’ pole vault: Chloe Soorus (North Lincoln), 10 feet 6 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Brian Schoellner (Hickory), 10 feet 6 inches