H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys defeat Statesville, clinch outright league title

The Hickory boys basketball team routed visiting Statesville on Senior Night Friday at David W. Craft Gymnasium. The Red Tornadoes won 81-30 for their 17th consecutive victory, clinching the outright Western Foothills 3A Conference regular-season championship ahead of the conference tournament, which begins on Monday.
Jayden Maddox was the leading scorer for Hickory (22-1, 13-1 Western Foothills 3A) with 14 points, while Britt Rumbaugh scored 11, Jamien Little had 10, Rico Walker finished with nine and Tyquan Hill and Zane Redmond scored eight apiece. The Red Tornadoes led 34-11 after the first quarter and 53-23 at the half before outscoring the Greyhounds (8-12, 5-9) 13-4 and 15-3 over the final two periods.
The top seed in the Western Foothills 3A tournament, Hickory hosts eighth-seeded West Iredell in Monday’s opening round. As for sixth-seeded Statesville, it visits third-seeded North Iredell in the first round.
Note: Redmond, Landan Maddox, Eli Rose and Jack Cameron were the seniors honored for Hickory as part of its Senior Night festivities.
BOYS BASKETBALLMaiden 74, Newton-Conover 54: The Blue Devils spoiled Senior Night for the Red Devils’ Javon Barber and Jeremiah Robinson with a 20-point road victory on Friday in Newton. The win was Maiden’s eighth straight as the Blue Devils improved to 17-6 overall and 11-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale against East Burke, which will be followed by this week’s conference tournament.
As the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the Catawba Valley 2A, Maiden will begin the tournament with a home game. Meanwhile, as the No. 8 seed, Newton-Conover (3-21, 1-13) will travel to either West Caldwell or Maiden in the opening round.
Brackets for the Catawba Valley 2A tournament are scheduled to be revealed on Monday.
Bandys 54, Bunker Hill 49: The Trojans topped the visiting Bears on Senior Night Friday in Catawba, receiving 16 points from Terick Bumgarner to go with 14 from Parker Styborski, 11 from Bobby DelGuercio and eight from Parker DeHart. Bandys’ eight-player senior class of Bumgarner, Styborski, DeHart, TJ White, Tyler Tuxbury, Grant Parham, Julian Olmos and Zach Barnett helped the Trojans move to 7-16 overall and 5-8 in the Catawba Valley 2A.
On the other side, Bunker Hill (5-16, 3-19 Catawba Valley 2A) got a game-high 17 points from Devin Brice to go with nine from Elijah Boston. The Bears visited Lincolnton on Saturday before traveling to either Maiden or West Caldwell as the No. 7 seed in the first round of this week’s conference tournament.
Bandys will be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in this week’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament, depending on the result of Saturday’s East Burke-Maiden contest. The Trojans will visit either Lincolnton or West Lincoln.
West Caldwell 92, East Burke 81: The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers during Friday’s home contest in Lenoir, getting a game-high 41 points from JaKobe Hood to go with 19 from Malek Patterson and 15 from Jordan Patterson. As for East Burke, it received 31 points from Logan Coffey, 20 from Carter Crump and 11 from Devenaire Hill.
West Caldwell (15-9, 12-2 Catawba Valley 2A) will be either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in this week’s conference tournament, while the Cavs (5-16, 5-8) will be seeded fifth or sixth depending on how they fared during their road game at Maiden on Saturday.
Freedom 80, Alexander Central 62: The Patriots earned an 18-point road win over the Cougars on Friday, with Amore Connelly scoring a game-high 30 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds. Freedom also got 17 points from Trey Ledford, 12 points and eight boards from Drew Costello and 11 points and six rebounds from Philly Harris.
Alexander Central (20-4, 8-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) — which honored seniors Evan Presnell, Dusty Sigmon, Grove Lowrance, Kolton DeJarnette, Josh Stubbs, Garrett Barnes and Dalton Beck — was led by 16 points from Avery Cook, 13 points and five rebounds from Lowrance and 10 points from Presnell. The second-seeded Cougars and top-seeded Freedom (16-6, 8-2) will both receive byes in Tuesday’s opening round of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALLHickory 68, Statesville 35: The Red Tornadoes nearly doubled up the visiting Greyhounds on Senior Night Friday in Hickory, with Gabriela Greenard scoring 18 points to go with 16 from Lea Boyens and 10 each from Laken Powe and Joselin Turner. The seniors honored for Hickory were Greenard, Chaziya Sanders and Airreonna Lackey.
As the No. 2 seed, Hickory (15-7, 11-3 Western Foothills 3A) will host seventh-seeded North Lincoln in the first round of the conference tournament on Monday. Meanwhile, sixth-seeded Statesville (4-18, 4-10) will travel to third-seeded St. Stephens.
Newton-Conover 69, Maiden 30: The Red Devils finished the regular season with their 11th victory in a row during Friday’s home contest in Newton, celebrating Senior Night for Emma Fox, Hannah Watkins and Monet Wilson with a 39-point victory over the Blue Devils. As the league’s regular-season champion, Newton-Conover (20-2, 11-1 Catawba Valley 2A) will receive a bye in the first round of this week’s Catawba Valley 2A tournament.
On the other side, fifth-seeded Maiden (6-15, 4-7) will visit fourth-seeded Bandys in the opening round of the conference tournament.
Bunker Hill 52, Bandys 51: The Bears slipped past the Trojans on the road Friday in Catawba behind a game-high 20 points from Olivia Ellis, 15 from Faith Isenhour and 13 from Damireona Burch. Meanwhile, Bandys received 14 points from Caroline McIntosh, 13 from Logan Dutka and 10 from Macy Rummage, with that trio as well as Kenley Rembert, Mallory Stewart, Jada Spake, Annie Andrews and Liz Carpenter being recognized as part of the Trojans’ Senior Night festivities.
Bunker Hill (8-13, 6-4 Catawba Valley 2A) was at Lincolnton on Saturday before taking part in this week’s conference tournament, during which the third-seeded Bears will host sixth-seeded West Lincoln in the first round. As for fourth-seeded Bandys (13-9, 7-5), it hosts fifth-seeded Maiden in the opening round.
Alexander Central 36, Freedom 34: The Cougars defeated the visiting Patriots on Senior Night Friday in Taylorsville behind a game-high 15 points from Chesney Stikeleather, who also had seven rebounds. Alexander Central also received 10 points and four steals from Julianna Walter.
On the other side, Freedom (16-6, 5-5 Northwestern 3A/4A) was led by 13 points and 10 boards from Stevee McGee and 12 points and four rebounds from Christena Rhone. The No. 3 seed in this week’s Northwestern 3A/4A tournament, the Patriots host sixth-seeded Hibriten in Tuesday’s opening round.
Alexander Central (20-3, 8-2) will receive a bye in the first round of the conference tournament after earning the league’s No. 2 seed.
Note: Stikeleather, Walter, Madeleine Jenkins, Anna Reid and Cheyenne Childers were the seniors honored for the Cougars as part of their Senior Night festivities.