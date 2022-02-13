H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys defeat Statesville, clinch outright league title

As the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the Catawba Valley 2A, Maiden will begin the tournament with a home game. Meanwhile, as the No. 8 seed, Newton-Conover (3-21, 1-13) will travel to either West Caldwell or Maiden in the opening round.

Brackets for the Catawba Valley 2A tournament are scheduled to be revealed on Monday.

Bandys 54, Bunker Hill 49: The Trojans topped the visiting Bears on Senior Night Friday in Catawba, receiving 16 points from Terick Bumgarner to go with 14 from Parker Styborski, 11 from Bobby DelGuercio and eight from Parker DeHart. Bandys’ eight-player senior class of Bumgarner, Styborski, DeHart, TJ White, Tyler Tuxbury, Grant Parham, Julian Olmos and Zach Barnett helped the Trojans move to 7-16 overall and 5-8 in the Catawba Valley 2A.

On the other side, Bunker Hill (5-16, 3-19 Catawba Valley 2A) got a game-high 17 points from Devin Brice to go with nine from Elijah Boston. The Bears visited Lincolnton on Saturday before traveling to either Maiden or West Caldwell as the No. 7 seed in the first round of this week’s conference tournament.