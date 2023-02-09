NEWTON — The Hickory boys basketball team outscored Fred T. Foard in all four quarters on the road Tuesday at Jerry Copas Gym, winning 99-50 behind a game-high 24 points from Jamien Little to go with 15 from John Holbrook and 10 from Izaiah Littlejohn. Additionally, the Red Tornadoes got nine points apiece from George Neal and Tavion Early, eight from Josh Fisher and seven each from Jay Powell and Zane Krenzel.

The Tigers’ leading scorer was Christian Henry with 18 points, with Preston Neel adding 10 and Holden Caldwell scoring seven. Foard’s loss was its fourth straight, while Hickory (22-1, 13-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) has won 18 games in a row.

The Red Tornadoes visit Statesville on Friday, the same night Foard (4-19, 4-9) hosts St. Stephens.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bunker Hill 59, Newton-Conover 53: The Bears topped the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Claremont, moving to 6-16 overall and 4-9 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Friday’s home game against Bandys. As for Newton-Conover, it is now 13-10 overall and 8-5 in league play prior to Friday’s trip to Maiden.

Maiden 57, Lincolnton 48: The Blue Devils took down the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, outscoring them 23-10 in the final quarter to earn their third victory in a row. Maiden (20-3, 11-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Friday, while Lincolnton (8-14, 6-7) hosts West Lincoln tonight.

West Caldwell 96, Bandys 67: The Warriors knocked off the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, receiving 20 points from Jordan Patterson to go with 15 from Malek Patterson, 13 from Mason Anthony, 11 from Jayden Maddox and 10 from Zion Thomas. On the other side, Bandys was led by a game-high 25 points from Micah Slaughter and 10 from Christian Etter.

West Caldwell (20-2, 13-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Friday, while Bandys (10-12, 5-8) travels to Bunker Hill.

Alexander Central 55, Hibriten 53: The Cougars earned a home victory over the Panthers on Tuesday in Taylorsville, getting 23 points from Avery Cook, 15 points and five assists from Grayson Presnell and eight points, eight rebounds and four assists from Chad Lasher. As for Hibriten, it received 25 points and four boards from Jay Willis and 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from Nylan Battle.

Alexander Central (16-6, 7-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visits Freedom on Friday, the same night the Panthers (9-14, 2-7) travel to South Caldwell.

Ashe County 67, South Caldwell 52: The Huskies defeated the Spartans at home Tuesday in West Jefferson, moving to 9-14 overall and 3-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping South Caldwell to 10-13 and 3-6. Ashe County is at Watauga on Friday, the same night South Caldwell hosts Hibriten.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hickory 60, Fred T. Foard 31: The Red Tornadoes were too much for the Tigers on the road Tuesday in Newton, receiving 17 points and six rebounds from Addison Sisk to go with 11 points and eight boards from Laken Powe and eight points and three steals from Léa Boyens. Hickory improved to 12-10 overall and 8-5 in the Western Foothills ahead of Friday’s road contest against Statesville, while Foard is now 11-12 and 5-8 prior to hosting St. Stephens on Friday.

Despite Tuesday’s loss, Foard senior Samaria Tipps reached 1,000 career points. She entered the night averaging a team-high 11.6 points per game.

Newton-Conover 68, Bunker Hill 21: The Red Devils knocked off the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, carrying a 30-0 lead into the second quarter, a 44-11 advantage into halftime and a 57-18 lead into the final period. Newton-Conover (19-4, 11-2 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Maiden on Friday, while Bunker Hill (3-19, 2-11) hosts Bandys.

West Caldwell 46, Bandys 40: The Warriors defeated the Trojans on the road Tuesday in Catawba, with Lucy Manuel scoring a game-high 22 points to go with 17 from Anna Cline. Meanwhile, Bandys was led by 16 points from Rachel Anderson and eight apiece from Kate Dutka and Kaylee Cutshaw.

West Caldwell (2-16, 2-11 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to East Burke on Friday, while Bandys (10-13, 5-8) is at Bunker Hill.

Hibriten 47, Alexander Central 45: The Cougars couldn’t hold a late lead against the Panthers at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, as Hibriten won thanks to 21 points from Zoey Walker and 12 from Katie Story, with both players also recording five steals. Story pulled down four rebounds as well, while Alexander Central was led by 22 points, five boards, four assists and three blocks from Meredith Wike.

Hibriten (20-3, 7-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits South Caldwell on Friday, the same night Alexander Central (17-6, 3-6) travels to Freedom.

Ashe County 59, South Caldwell 44: The Huskies took down the Spartans at home Tuesday in West Jefferson, getting 17 points from Lexie Dawson, 11 from Paige Overcash and eight apiece from Kirklyn Hudler and Morgan Phipps. On the other side, South Caldwell was paced by 12 points each from Kaylee Anderson and Lillie Bumgarner, 10 from Addison Edwards and eight from Kennedy Setzer.

Ashe County (16-6, 6-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Watauga on Friday, while South Caldwell (10-13, 1-8) has a home game against Hibriten.