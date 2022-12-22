H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys cruise past South Caldwell 90-60

Since losing to Enka earlier this month, the Hickory boys basketball team has won three straight games by double digits. The Red Tornadoes’ largest victory yet came at home Wednesday at David W. Craft Gymnasium, where they defeated South Caldwell 90-60 to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Hickory led 18-12 after the first quarter, 46-25 at the half and 73-40 through three periods. The Red Tornadoes’ leading scorer was John Holbrook with 16 points, while Jay Powell added 12, Jamien Little had 11, George Neal finished with 10 and Tyquan Hill and Zane Krenzel chipped in eight apiece.

The Spartans (6-5) were paced by 12 points from Tyler Eggers and 11 from Caleb Greene. They also received eight points each from Jayden Lanford, Dawson Carr and Riley Heubaum.

Hickory and South Caldwell will both participate in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 48, North Gaston 33: The Cougars knocked off the Wildcats at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, getting 15 points and nine rebounds from Chad Lasher to go with 13 points and six assists from Grayson Presnell and nine points and four steals from Avery Cook. Alexander Central also received seven points, four rebounds and four assists from Luke Hammer.

Alexander Central (6-3) will take part in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC, while North Gaston (1-9) will participate in the Copperhead Basketball Classic at Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hickory 39, South Caldwell 35: The Red Tornadoes moved to 2-5 thanks to a four-point home win over the Spartans on Wednesday in Hickory. Hickory trailed 14-10 after the first quarter, 20-17 at halftime and 33-26 through three periods before outscoring South Caldwell 13-2 in the final quarter.

Hickory was led by 15 points from Laken Powe, with Léa Boyens adding 13. Meanwhile, South Caldwell (8-3) was paced by 16 points from Kaylee Anderson and 13 from Lillie Bumgarner.

The Red Tornadoes and Spartans will both compete in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC.

Alexander Central 66, North Gaston 13: The Cougars routed the Wildcats at home Wednesday in Taylorsville, building a 28-1 advantage after the opening quarter, a 46-1 lead at halftime and a 52-6 advantage entering the fourth period. Alexander Central was led by 17 points from Sydney Hayes, while Hallie Jarrett scored 12 and Taylor Roseman finished with eight.

The Cougars (9-0) will take part in next week’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic at CVCC, while North Gaston (1-9) is also scheduled to compete in a holiday tournament.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover sweeps tri-match at East Gaston: The Red Devils earned two wins during a road tri-match at East Gaston on Wednesday in Mount Holly, defeating the host Warriors by a 65-12 score before knocking off Olympic by a 78-3 final. Newton-Conover is now 29-1 in dual matches ahead of next Thursday’s home quintuplet match against South Caldwell, Ashe County, Davie County and Cary.

Against East Gaston, victorious Newton-Conover wrestlers were Christian Garcia at 106 pounds (15-0 technical fall), Isaiah Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Phoenix Michaud at 120 (first-period pin), Wyatt Hernandez at 126 (forfeit), Darius Musaeus at 132 (10-5 decision), Jason Brawley at 152 (third-period pin), Caiden Rowe at 160 (second-period pin), Jordan Henze at 170 (third-period pin), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (first-period pin), Matthew Race at 195 (2-1 decision), Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (first-period pin) and Mykie Xiong at 285 (third-period pin).

In the win over Olympic, the Red Devils received victories from Garcia at 106 (second-period pin), Pittman at 113 (forfeit), Michaud at 120 (forfeit), Hernandez at 126 (third-period pin), Cooper Murray at 138 (first-period pin), Landon Williams at 145 (first-period pin), Brawley at 152 (first-period pin), Rowe at 160 (second-period pin), Henze at 170 (forfeit), Caleb Louchez at 182 (first-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit), Lioret-Tutty at 220 (forfeit) and Mason Abernethy at 285 (second-period pin).

Fred T. Foard defeats Shelby, Lincolnton: The Tigers got back in the win column with victories over Shelby and host Lincolnton during a road tri-match on Wednesday, topping the Golden Lions by an 83-0 final and the Wolves by a 60-18 score. Foard improved to 24-1 prior to a Western Foothills 3A Conference tri-match on Jan. 3 at West Iredell that will also include Statesville.

In the win over Shelby, Foard’s victorious grapplers included George Coleman at 106 (forfeit), Austin Laws at 113 (forfeit), Sebastian Richards at 120 (pin), Toby Bowman at 126 (forfeit), Parker Johns at 132 (forfeit), Kevin Romero at 138 (forfeit), Brock Carey at 145 (18-1 technical fall), Brayden Mejia at 152 (forfeit), Matthew Whalen at 160 (pin), Zane Birtchet at 170 (pin), Sam Drum at 182 (pin), Aiden Alesi at 195 (pin), Dylan Smith at 220 (pin) and Sam Bolch at 285 (forfeit).

Against Lincolnton, the Tigers got wins from Coleman at 106 (pin), Laws at 113 (pin), Richards at 120 (17-3 major decision), Carey at 145 (18-2 technical fall), Mejia at 152 (5-2 decision), Jon Byrd at 160 (pin), Birtchet at 170 (pin), Drum at 182 (pin), Alesi at 195 (pin), Smith at 220 (pin) and Bolch at 285 (pin).

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Area schools attend North Lincoln Polar Bear Meet: Fred T. Foard, Maiden, Newton-Conover, Hickory and Hibriten were among the teams that sent athletes to the North Lincoln Polar Bear Meet on Wednesday in Lincolnton. Individual event winners were as follows:

Girls’ 55 meters: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover), 7.6 seconds

Boys’ 55 meters: Ethan Okoro (Newton-Conover), 6.5 seconds

Girls’ 300 meters: Sierra Church (West Lincoln), 47.5 seconds

Boys’ 300 meters: Liam Sutton (North Lincoln), 36.3 seconds

Girls’ 500 meters: Olivia Ferraro (North Lincoln), 1:23.50

Boys’ 500 meters: Caleb Watlington (Page), 1:07.00

Girls’ 1,000 meters: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton), 3:19.20

Boys’ 1,000 meters: Matthew Radin (Lincoln Charter), 2:53.30

Girls’ 1,600 meters: Lily Yampolsky (Lake Norman Charter), 5:13.00

Boys’ 1,600 meters: Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln), 4:32.60

Girls’ 55-meter hurdles: Angely Soto (North Lincoln), 9.7 seconds

Boys’ 55-meter hurdles: Liam Sutton (North Lincoln), 7.6 seconds

Girls’ 4x200-meter relay: North Lincoln, 2:02.80

Boys’ 4x200-meter relay: All teams disqualified

Girls’ 4x400-meter relay: North Lincoln, 4:25.40

Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Fred T. Foard, 3:58.70

Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Lincoln Charter, 12:35.00

Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: North Lincoln, 8:52.80

Girls’ triple jump: Angely Soto (North Lincoln), 31 feet 2 inches

Boys’ triple jump: Kwan Oates (Hickory), 36 feet 9 inches

Girls’ high jump: Georgia Trexler (North Lincoln), 4 feet 10 inches

Boys’ high jump: Alexander Duncan (North Lincoln), 5 feet 10 inches

Girls’ long jump: Jada Brown (Hibriten), 16 feet 11.5 inches

Boys’ long jump: Liam Sutton (North Lincoln), 20 feet 0 inches

Boys’ pole vault: Caleb Robbins (Hibriten), 11 feet 0 inches

Girls’ shot put: Gracie Elmore (West Lincoln), 31 feet 8.5 inches

Boys’ shot put: Brennen Rogers (North Lincoln), 37 feet 11 inches