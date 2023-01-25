H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys cruise past North Lincoln

LINCOLNTON — Hickory’s boys basketball team seized control of the Western Foothills 3A Conference with a 72-51 win at North Lincoln on Tuesday. In completing the series sweep of the second-place Knights, the Red tornadoes moved two games ahead of North Lincoln with five to play.

The Red Tornadoes (18-1, 9-0 Western Foothills 3A) led by as many as seven in the first quarter before North Lincoln (13-5, 7-2) tied the score at 18-all. Jamien Little’s fallaway jumper ended the quarter and sparked an 8-0 run, accented by Isaiah Littlejohn’s dunk.

After a halftime lead of 37-27, Little and Britt Rumbaugh sank 3-pointers to open the second half and Hickory never looked back. The Red Tornadoes led by as many as 23 in the fourth quarter before clearing the bench.

Little controlled the first half with 14 of his game-high 19 points before the break, while John Holbrook dominated inside with 17 points and nine rebounds and Jay Powell scored 14 points. On the other side, Connor Carson led the Knights with 16 points and Ty Sanders added 13.

Hickory visits crosstown rival St. Stephens on Friday, while North Lincoln hosts North Iredell.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bandys 75, East Burke 64: The Trojans topped the Cavaliers 75-64 on the road Tuesday in Icard, with Micah Slaughter scoring 24 points, Landon Vaughan finishing with 20 and Easton Ledford and Christian Etter adding 11 and 10, respectively. Bandys (10-8, 5-4 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) travels to Lincolnton on Friday, the same night East Burke (3-14, 1-8) visits Newton-Conover.

Maiden 81, West Lincoln 56: The Blue Devils knocked off the Rebels at home Tuesday in Maiden, carrying a 25-16 lead into the second quarter, a 45-22 advantage into halftime and a 64-34 lead into the final period. Maiden (17-2, 8-1 Catawba Valley 2A) visits West Caldwell on Friday, while West Lincoln (6-12, 3-6) is at Bunker Hill.

Fred T. Foard 49, West Iredell 43: The Tigers took down the Warriors at home Tuesday in Newton, snapping a five-game losing streak in the process. Foard (4-15, 4-5 Western Foothills 3A) visits Statesville on Friday, the same night West Iredell (2-17, 0-9) hosts East Lincoln.

West Caldwell 69, Bunker Hill 56: The Warriors defeated the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, moving to 16-2 overall and 9-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Friday’s home game against Maiden. As for Bunker Hill (3-15, 1-8 Catawba Valley 2A), it hosts West Lincoln on Friday.

Alexander Central 60, South Iredell 46: The Cougars beat the Vikings at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, getting 17 points, four assists and three steals from Avery Cook to go with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals from Carter Fortner and 10 points apiece from Chad Lasher and Grayson Presnell. Lasher also had nine boards, while Presnell finished with five assists.

Alexander Central (12-6) visits Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Ashe County on Friday, while South Iredell (2-15) is at Hickory Ridge.

Lincolnton 47, Newton-Conover 44: The Wolves are now 6-12 overall and 4-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A after edging the visiting Red Devils in overtime on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Lincolnton hosts Bandys on Friday, the same night Newton-Conover (10-9, 5-4 Catawba Valley 2A) has a home game against East Burke.

North Iredell 48, St. Stephens 31: The Raiders defeated the Indians on the road Tuesday in Hickory, building a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, a 14-11 advantage at the half and a 35-18 lead through three periods. North Iredell (12-7, 5-4 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Lincoln on Friday, while St. Stephens (9-10, 4-5) hosts Hickory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hickory 58, North Lincoln 50: The Knights led after one quarter and were within a possession after three periods, but Laken Powe scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Red Tornadoes’ surge in an eight-point road victory on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Leading 36-34 after three quarters, Hickory went 12 of 19 from the free-throw line in the final frame with leading scorer Léa Boyens (16 points) dropping in 5 of 6.

Speaking of Boyens, she sank three 3-pointers in the first half to put Hickory (10-8, 6-3 Western Foothills 3A) up 25-19 at the intermission. Meanwhile, Hailey Hagler led North Lincoln (4-14, 2-7) with 17 points and Julia Frantz had 10.

Hickory visits St. Stephens on Friday, the same night the Knights host North Iredell.

Fred T. Foard 64, West Iredell 29: The Tigers led 13-8 at the end of the opening quarter, 27-17 at the half and 44-23 through three periods en route to a 35-point home victory over the Warriors on Tuesday in Newton. Foard (10-9, 4-5 Western Foothills 3A) is at Statesville on Friday, while West Iredell (2-17, 0-9) hosts East Lincoln.

St. Stephens 59, North Iredell 38: The Indians knocked off the Raiders at home Tuesday in Hickory, overcoming an 8-7 deficit after the first quarter by outscoring North Iredell 18-4 in the second, 16-14 in the third and 18-12 in the fourth. St. Stephens (13-6, 7-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory on Friday, while North Iredell (12-7, 6-3) travels to North Lincoln.

Maiden 44, West Lincoln 42: The Blue Devils edged the Rebels at home Tuesday in Maiden, improving to 8-11 overall and 5-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A. Maiden is at West Caldwell on Friday, while West Lincoln (11-7, 5-4 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bunker Hill.

Newton-Conover 65, Lincolnton 20: The Red Devils routed the Wolves on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, holding them to single digits in every quarter as they moved to 16-3 overall and 8-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Lincolnton to 3-14 and 2-7. Newton-Conover hosts East Burke on Friday, the same night Lincolnton entertains Bandys.

Alexander Central 60, South Iredell 48: The Cougars took down the visiting Vikings on Tuesday in Taylorsville, receiving 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals from Sydney Hayes to go with 12 points, four boards and four steals from Hallie Jarrett and eight points and six rebounds from Kirstyn Herman. Alexander Central (17-2) returns to Northwestern 3A/4A play at Ashe County on Friday, while South Iredell (4-13) visits Hickory Ridge.

West Caldwell 39, Bunker Hill 38: The Warriors defeated the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont, snapping a 24-game losing streak dating back to the 2019-20 season. West Caldwell didn’t have a varsity girls team last year.

West Caldwell (1-13, 1-8 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Friday, the same night Bunker Hill (3-15, 2-7) has a home contest against West Lincoln.

East Burke 69, Bandys 19: The Cavaliers earned a 50-point home win over the Trojans on Tuesday in Icard, improving to 16-1 overall and 9-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bandys to 9-10 and 4-5. East Burke visits Newton-Conover on Friday, the same night the Trojans travel to Lincolnton.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover tops Lincolnton, West Mecklenburg: The Red Devils finished the regular season with a sweep of Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton and nonconference West Mecklenburg during a tri-match on Tuesday in Lincolnton. With the wins, Newton-Conover improved to 43-1 overall and 7-0 in league play as it completed an unbeaten conference season.

Against Lincolnton, Newton-Conover won 42-24 thanks to victories from Christian Garcia at 106 pounds (4-3 decision), Isaiah Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Phoenix Michaud at 120 (18-6 major decision), Connor Shumate at 138 (4-2 decision), Landon Williams at 145 (second-period pin), Jason Brawley at 152 (6-4 decision), Caiden Rowe at 160 (5-0 decision), Jordan Henze at 170 (second-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (10-0 major decision) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (16-3 major decision).

In the 72-9 victory over West Mecklenburg, the Red Devils added forfeit wins from Garcia at 106, Cooper Murray at 132, Shumate at 138, Williams at 145, Brawley at 152, Rowe at 160, Henze at 170 and Lioret-Tutty at 220, with Pittman earning a second-period pin at 113, Michaud notching a third-period pin at 120) and Wyatt Hernandez and Mykie Xiong tallying first-period pins at 126 and 285, respectively.

Bandys sweeps home quad match: The Trojans picked up three wins during Tuesday’s home quad match against Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke and nonconference foes Lincoln Charter and Statesville. They defeated the Cavaliers 57-12, the Eagles 80-0 and the Greyhounds 57-24 to improve to 22-8 overall and 5-2 in league matches.

Earning three wins apiece for Bandys were Chauncy Reese (pin, forfeit, decision at 120), Trey Story (two forfeits, decision at 126), Keilan Adams (forfeit, two decisions at 132), Kage Hefner (two pins, decision at 138), Will Nix (pin, technical fall, forfeit at 145), Trey Ballew (three pins at 152), Ian Moore (two pins, forfeit at 170), Camden Mongene (three pins at 182) and Matthew Cranfill (forfeit, decision at 195, forfeit at 220). Additionally, the Trojans got two victories each from Eli Timberlake (forfeit, decision at 106), Luke Burkett (pin, forfeit at 160) and Andrew McCrary (pin, forfeit at 285) to go with one win apiece from Hunter Wilhite (forfeit at 113), Tanner Stewart (pin at 160) and Grayson Lail (pin at 195).

St. Stephens defeats three opponents: The Indians wrestled their final three matches of the regular season on Tuesday in Marion, defeating host McDowell 63-15, South Caldwell 63-9 and Mitchell 74-6 to move to 40-6 this winter. Three-match winners for St. Stephens on Tuesday included Cesar Chavez Alonzo (three pins at 120), Zamonte Bruen-Brown (two pins, major decision at 145), Dylan Herrera Luna (two pins, decision at 152), Will Fincher (three pins at 160), Jared Luna (two pins, forfeit at 170), Andrew Kehoe (pin, forfeit, technical fall at 182) and Avery Rhymer (pin, technical fall, decision at 195).

Winning two matches apiece for the Indians were Christian Cruz-Hernandez (pin, forfeit at 106), Ivan Cortez (pin, forfeit at 113), Logan Laws (pin, forfeit at 126), Will Moore (two pins at 138) and Isaac Burgin at 220 (two pins). Meanwhile, St. Stephens received two victories each from Chi Vang (pin at 113), Brady Connell (pin at 132), Thomas Lipford (pin at 285) and Kasen Turner (pin at 285).

West Lincoln 63, Maiden 15: The Rebels defeated the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, with Maiden’s wins coming from Christian Wylie at 126 (first-period pin), Zachary Beard at 145 (third-period pin) and DJ Spring at 285 (3-2 decision). Maiden ends the dual season at 8-8 overall and 3-4 in Catawba Valley 2A matches.

Bunker Hill drops three matches: The Bears suffered three losses during a quad match hosted by Catawba Valley 2A foe West Caldwell on Tuesday in Lenoir, losing 49-27 at the hands of the Warriors, 62-15 at the hands of nonconference Hibriten and 63-15 at the hands of nonconference William A. Hough. Despite the defeats, Bunker Hill got three wins from Donta Davis (two pins, decision at 160), two wins each from David Hernandez (pin, forfeit at 220) and Aaron Mora (pin, decision at 285) and one victory apiece from Zeke Yang (pin at 126), Michael McFarren (pin at 132), Ethan McManus (pin at 138) and Tyler Fox (decision at 145).

Bunker Hill finishes the dual season at 7-21 overall and 1-6 in the Catawba Valley 2A.