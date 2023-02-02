The Hickory boys basketball team knocked off visiting North Iredell 71-60 on Tuesday at David W. Craft Gymnasium, securing at least a share of the Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) regular-season title in the process. With three games to play, the Red Tornadoes are currently 20-1 overall and 11-0 in WFAC contests, three games ahead of both North Lincoln and East Lincoln.

Tuesday’s victory was Hickory’s 16th in a row since a 71-68 home loss to Enka on Dec. 6. Jamien Little scored 20 points to lead the Red Tornadoes, while John Holbrook finished with 14, Izaiah Littlejohn and Jay Powell had 12 apiece and Britt Rumbaugh chipped in eight.

Hickory will be on the road for its remaining three regular-season games, beginning with Friday’s trip to West Iredell. As for North Iredell (13-8, 6-5 WFAC), it hosts Statesville on Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALLMaiden 61, Bandys 46: The Blue Devils defeated the Trojans at home Tuesday in Maiden behind 24 points from Raheim Misher and 21 from Chris Culliver. Jalen Robinson added seven points for Maiden, which improved to 18-3 overall and 9-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Friday’s home game against Bunker Hill.

Bandys (10-10, 5-6 Catawba Valley 2A) received 13 points from Micah Slaughter, seven from Dominic Robinson and six each from Landon Vaughan and Easton Ledford on Tuesday. The Trojans host Newton-Conover on Friday.

Newton-Conover 64, West Lincoln 54: The Red Devils topped the visiting Rebels on Tuesday in Newton, grabbing a 20-19 lead at the end of the first quarter before falling behind 31-28 at the half and rallying for a 49-43 advantage through three periods. Newton-Conover (12-9, 7-4 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Bandys on Friday, the same night West Lincoln (6-14, 3-8) travels to West Caldwell.

Bunker Hill 61, East Burke 57: The Bears took down the Cavaliers on the road Tuesday in Icard, getting 13 points apiece from Charles Murray and Kaden Bolick to go with 12 from Devin Brice and 11 from Elijah Boston. Bunker Hill (5-15, 3-8 Catawba Valley 2A) visits Maiden on Friday, while East Burke (3-16, 1-10) hosts Lincolnton.

West Caldwell 80, Lincolnton 44: The Warriors cruised past the Wolves at home Tuesday in Lenoir, receiving 27 points, six rebounds and seven steals from Jordan Patterson to go with 14 points from Mason Anthony, 12 points and five assists from Jayden Maddox and eight points from Zion Thomas in the 36-point victory. West Caldwell (18-2, 11-0 Catawba Valley 2A) has a home game against West Lincoln on Friday, while Lincolnton (7-13, 5-6) is at East Burke.

Alexander Central 39, Watauga 37: The Cougars slipped past the Pioneers on the road Tuesday in Boone, receiving 13 points from Avery Cook and eight points and five rebounds from Carter Fortner. Alexander Central (14-6, 5-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts South Caldwell on Friday, while Watauga (11-10, 4-3) visits Hibriten.

Freedom 73, South Caldwell 69: The Patriots defeated the Spartans on the road Tuesday in Hudson, moving to 16-4 overall and 6-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping South Caldwell to 10-11 and 3-4. Freedom travels to Ashe County on Friday, the same night South Caldwell visits Alexander Central.

East Lincoln 78, Fred T. Foard 54: The Mustangs knocked off the visiting Tigers on Tuesday in Denver, with Keandre Walker scoring a game-high 19 points for East Lincoln to go with 16 from Jackson Fannon, 15 from Palmer Crichton and 11 from Mason Simmons. On the other side, Foard was led by 13 points from Christian Henry, 10 from Preston Neel, nine from Graham Orndoff and seven apiece from Holden Caldwell and Austin Stilwell.

East Lincoln (17-4, 8-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens on Friday, while Foard (4-17, 4-7) has a home game against North Lincoln.

North Lincoln 67, St. Stephens 62: The Knights earned a five-point home win over the Indians on Tuesday in Lincolnton, although St. Stephens was able to put four players in double figures. Dalton Pyatte led the Indians with 14 points, while Noah VanBeurden had 12 points and four rebounds, Dayton Anderson scored 11 points and pulled down five boards and James Tate had 10 points and six rebounds.

Peyton Young added nine points, eight assists and five boards for St. Stephens (9-12, 4-7 Western Foothills 3A), which visits East Lincoln on Friday. As for North Lincoln (14-6, 8-3), it travels to Fred T. Foard on Friday.

Ashe County 64, Hibriten 55: The Huskies beat the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 8-12 overall and 2-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping Hibriten to 8-13 and 1-6. Ashe County visited nonconference Draughn on Wednesday before hosting league foe Freedom on Friday, the same night Hibriten has a home contest against Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Watauga.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Stephens 62, North Lincoln 24: The Indians took down the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, receiving 24 points from Kennedy Blevins, 16 from Molli Harris and eight from Aubrey Gibbs as they moved to 15-6 overall and 9-2 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Friday’s road game against East Lincoln. On the other side, North Lincoln (4-16, 2-9 Western Foothills 3A) visits Fred T. Foard on Friday.

Bandys 53, Maiden 34: The Trojans were too much for the Blue Devils on the road Tuesday in Maiden, with Rachel Anderson supplying a game-high 22 points for Bandys to go with 11 from Brooklan Fisher. Meanwhile, Maiden got 13 points from Kennedie Noble and 12 from Khiara Culliver.

Bandys (10-11, 5-6 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Newton-Conover on Friday, the same night the Blue Devils (9-12, 6-5) have a home game against Bunker Hill.

Newton-Conover 71, West Lincoln 38: The Red Devils received 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and nine steals from Cassidy Geddes during a 33-point home win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Newton. Newton-Conover also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals from Lizzie Sain, 12 points and seven boards from Sara Sain and 10 points from Alaysia Hewitt.

The Red Devils (17-4, 9-2 Catawba Valley 2A) travel to Bandys on Friday, while West Lincoln (12-8, 6-5) is at West Caldwell.

Hibriten 60, Ashe County 47: The Panthers topped the Huskies at home Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 18-3 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A while dropping Ashe County to 13-6 and 4-3. Hibriten hosts league foe Watauga on Friday, the same night Ashe County entertains Northwestern 3A/4A opponent Freedom after visiting nonconference Draughn on Wednesday.

East Burke 78, Bunker Hill 23: The Cavaliers cruised past the Bears at home Tuesday in Icard, getting 16 points from Braelyn Stilwell, 13 from Kamiah Lawing, 11 from Journi McDowell, 10 from Aubree Grigg and eight apiece from Taylor Bostain and Kara Brinkley. As for Bunker Hill, Vanessa Morales was its leading scorer with 10 points and Damireona Burch added six.

East Burke (18-1, 11-0 Catawba Valley 2A) will look for its 17th straight victory when it hosts Lincolnton on Friday, while Bunker Hill (3-17, 2-9) is at Maiden.

Freedom 45, South Caldwell 32: The Patriots defeated the Spartans on the road Tuesday in Hudson behind 15 points from Statlee McGee and 12 apiece from Sydnie Demiter and Peyton Caldwell. On the other side, South Caldwell was led by 15 points from Lillie Bumgarner and 10 from Kaylee Anderson.

Freedom (12-8, 3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Ashe County on Friday, while South Caldwell (9-12, 0-7) travels to Alexander Central.

North Iredell 41, Hickory 37: The Raiders edged the Red Tornadoes on the road Tuesday in Hickory. Despite the loss, Hickory received 14 points and 14 rebounds from Laken Powe, eight points from Léa Boyens and seven points from Addison Sisk.

North Iredell (14-7, 8-3 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Statesville on Friday, while Hickory (10-10, 6-5) visits West Iredell.

East Lincoln 71, Fred T. Foard 27: The Mustangs knocked off the Tigers at home Tuesday in Denver, with Kiara Anderson scoring 19 points for East Lincoln to go with 13 from Ginny Overbay, nine from Taniyah Thomas and eight each from Hailey McFadden and Emma Montanari. Meanwhile, Foard was paced by nine points from Kinzer Abernathy and seven from Taylor Ramseur.

East Lincoln (21-0, 11-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens on Friday, while Foard (10-11, 4-7) has a home game against North Lincoln.

Watauga 52, Alexander Central 39: The Pioneers beat the Cougars at home Tuesday in Boone, winning by a 13-point final margin despite 13 points and five rebounds from Alexander Central’s Sydney Hayes and 12 points, six assists and five boards from Kirstyn Herman. Watauga (16-5, 6-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at Hibriten on Friday, while the Cougars (17-4, 3-4) host South Caldwell.

Lincolnton 44, West Caldwell 38: The Wolves defeated the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 5-14 overall and 4-7 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Friday’s trip to East Burke. On the other side, West Caldwell is now 1-15 overall and 1-10 in league play entering Friday’s home game against West Lincoln.