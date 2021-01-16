H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys beat nonconference Forestview

The Mustangs outscored the Trojans in each of the first three quarters of Friday’s home contest in Denver, remaining undefeated both overall and in South Fork 2A play at 3-0 in each. Evan Montanari was the game’s leading scorer for East Lincoln with 16 points, while Drew Bean added 13 and Logan Craig had 12.

Bandys (0-4, 0-4 South Fork 2A) was led by 12 points apiece from Keelan Henrickson and EJ Habschied. The Trojans host West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Lincoln travels to Maiden.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hickory 64, Forestview 21

The Red Tornadoes easily defeated their nonconference foes on Friday at home, improving their overall record to 3-1 with a 43-point win in Hickory. The victory was the second in a row for the hosts.

Hickory is at Northwestern 3A/4A foe Watauga on Tuesday, while Forestview visits fellow Big South 3A squad Hunter Huss.

Alexander Central 50, McDowell 40