H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory boys beat nonconference Forestview

(Editor's note: Look for results from Friday and Saturday's regional cross country meets in Wednesday's edition of the Hickory Daily Record, along with a preview of the state meet later in the week.)
The Hickory boys basketball team notched its second consecutive win on Friday at home, beating nonconference Forestview 81-59 in Hickory to move its overall record to 2-1 this season. Rico Walker was the Red Tornadoes’ leading scorer with 16 points, while Jack Cameron added 15 to go with 13 from Landan Maddox.
Eleven players scored for Hickory in the contest, with Jayden Maddox just missing double figures with nine points and Josh Fisher supplying eight. The Red Tornadoes are scheduled to visit Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga on Tuesday, while Forestview (1-3) returns to Big South 3A Conference play with a trip to Hunter Huss.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 40, McDowell 36
The Cougars trailed 14-9 after the first quarter during Friday’s home game, but outscored the Titans in each of the final three periods in Taylorsville to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A. No player for either team reached double figures, with Alexander Central being led by nine points apiece from Mason Hubbard and Avery Cook and Zach Herman adding eight points and 13 rebounds.
On the other side, McDowell (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) was paced by eight points from Josh Smith. The Cougars host Freedom on Tuesday, while the Titans entertain South Caldwell.
South Caldwell 59, Freedom 54
The Spartans defeated the Patriots for the second straight season on Friday at home, running their overall record to 2-2 and their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 2-1 with a five-point victory in Hudson. Meanwhile, Freedom fell to 1-2 and 1-1 after also losing to nonconference Mountain Heritage earlier in the week.
South Caldwell travels to McDowell on Tuesday, while the Patriots are at Alexander Central.
Newton-Conover 52, Lake Norman Charter 51
The Red Devils slipped past the Knights on the road Friday in Huntersville. Newton-Conover fell behind 16-7 after the opening quarter, but won the final three frames by tallies of 16-12, 11-10 and 18-13 to earn a one-point victory.
Newton-Conover (3-1, 3-1 South Fork 2A Conference) is scheduled to host North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lake Norman Charter (1-2, 1-2) visits Lincolnton.
East Lincoln 50, Bandys 42
The Mustangs outscored the Trojans in each of the first three quarters of Friday’s home contest in Denver, remaining undefeated both overall and in South Fork 2A play at 3-0 in each. Evan Montanari was the game’s leading scorer for East Lincoln with 16 points, while Drew Bean added 13 and Logan Craig had 12.
Bandys (0-4, 0-4 South Fork 2A) was led by 12 points apiece from Keelan Henrickson and EJ Habschied. The Trojans host West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Lincoln travels to Maiden.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hickory 64, Forestview 21
The Red Tornadoes easily defeated their nonconference foes on Friday at home, improving their overall record to 3-1 with a 43-point win in Hickory. The victory was the second in a row for the hosts.
Hickory is at Northwestern 3A/4A foe Watauga on Tuesday, while Forestview visits fellow Big South 3A squad Hunter Huss.
Alexander Central 50, McDowell 40
The Cougars nabbed a 10-point home win over the Titans on Friday in Taylorsville, outscoring them in each of the first three quarters and matching them in the fourth. Alexander Central received a game-high 12 points from Nikki Hagy — who also pulled down 11 rebounds — while Chesney Stikeleather had 11 points to go with five rebounds and five assists and Gracie Harrington scored 11 points to go with a game-high six steals.
McDowell (2-2, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) was led by 11 points and nine rebounds from Daisy Rice, and the Titans also got 10 points from Katie Baker and a game-high 15 rebounds from Naliyah Boyce. The Cougars (4-0, 3-0) host Freedom on Tuesday, while McDowell entertains South Caldwell.
Freedom 46, South Caldwell 38
The Patriots collected an eight-point road win over the Spartans on Friday in Hudson. Freedom was led by 18 points from Danisha Hemphill, with Adair Garrison supplying 11.
Olivia Miller was the only double-digit scorer for South Caldwell (2-2, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A), which visits McDowell on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Patriots (3-0, 3-0) travel to Alexander Central on Tuesday.
Newton-Conover 61, Lake Norman Charter 37
The Red Devils won by 24 points on the road Friday in Huntersville, building a 17-7 advantage after the opening quarter, a 30-10 lead at halftime and a 48-22 advantage through three periods. Newton-Conover is now 4-0 both overall and in South Fork 2A play, while the Knights are 2-1 in both.
Newton-Conover hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday, while Lake Norman Charter travels to Lincolnton.
East Lincoln 48, Bandys 41
The Trojans fell by seven points during Friday’s road contest in Denver. They were outscored 10-1 in the first quarter before rallying to take a 27-25 advantage into the fourth, but the Mustangs won the final frame by a 23-14 tally.
Logan Dutka had a game-high 17 points for Bandys (1-2, 1-2 South Fork 2A) and Macy Rummage added eight, while East Lincoln (1-1, 1-1) got 12 points from Kelsey Campo and nine apiece from Ginny Overbay and Taliyah Thomas. The Trojans visit Lincolnton on Wednesday, while the Mustangs are at Maiden on Tuesday.