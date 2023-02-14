The Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) basketball tournament started on Monday, with the higher seeds hosting the first-round matchups. The Hickory girls and boys basketball teams were both victorious, while the St. Stephens girls also advanced to the semifinals.

Here’s a look at how area teams fared in the opening round of the WFAC tournament:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 4 seed Hickory 59, No. 5 Fred T. Foard 31: The Red Tornadoes jumped out to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter and ultimately cruised to a 28-point home victory over the Tigers on Monday in Hickory. Laken Powe led Hickory with 20 points to go with six rebounds and three steals, while Léa Boyens had nine points, five assists and three steals, Joselin Turner finished with eight points, four rebounds and four steals and Addison Sisk notched eight points, eight boards and six steals.

Gabby Bryant added seven points and five assists for Hickory (14-10), which travels to North Iredell on Wednesday for a semifinal battle with top-seeded East Lincoln (25-0). The Mustangs knocked off eighth-seeded West Iredell 70-18 in the opening round.

With Monday’s loss, Foard dropped to 11-14.

No. 2 seed St. Stephens 49, No. 7 North Lincoln 25: The Indians pulled away from the visiting Knights in the second half on Monday in Hickory, outscoring them 24-4 in the third quarter en route to a 24-point victory. St. Stephens improved to 18-7 ahead of Thursday’s semifinal game at third-seeded North Iredell (17-8), which beat sixth-seeded Statesville 70-49 on Monday.

North Lincoln ends the season at 5-19.

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 1 seed Hickory 79, No. 8 West Iredell 29: The Red Tornadoes easily dispatched the Warriors at home Monday in Hickory, outscoring them in every quarter. George Neal was Hickory’s leading scorer with 14 points, while Tavion Early and Jay Powell scored 10 points each, Tyquan Hill had eight and Josh Fisher, Dashawn Medley, Izaiah Littlejohn and Tylar Johnson tallied six apiece.

Hickory (24-1) visits fourth-seeded North Iredell (17-8) in Wednesday’s semifinals after the Raiders defeated fifth-seeded St. Stephens 64-51 on Monday. Meanwhile, West Iredell finishes the season at 3-22.

No. 4 seed North Iredell 64, No. 5 St. Stephens 51: The Raiders earned a home win over the Indians on Monday in Olin, turning a 31-all tie at the half into a 42-41 lead through three quarters and a 13-point triumph. North Iredell (17-8) will host top-seeded Hickory (24-1) in Wednesday’s semifinals, while St. Stephens’ record fell to 11-14 following Monday’s defeat.

No. 3 seed North Lincoln 65, No. 6 Fred T. Foard 61: The Knights slipped past the Tigers at home Monday in Lincolnton, moving to 17-7 ahead of Thursday’s semifinal matchup with second-seeded East Lincoln at North Iredell. As for the Mustangs, they are currently 20-5 after notching an 81-60 win over seventh-seeded Statesville in the first round.

With Monday’s loss, Foard ends the season at 4-21.

SWIMMING

Local athletes compete in 3A state meet: The 3A state swim meet took place on Saturday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, with athletes from teams in the WFAC and Northwestern 3A/4A Conferences among those attending. Hickory finished sixth out of 41 teams in the girls’ standings with 120 points, while St. Stephens came in eighth with 110, Fred T. Foard was 17th with 51 and Hibriten tied for 28th with 19.

On the boys’ side, St. Stephens came in 24th out of 45 teams with 25 points. In addition, Hickory finished 36th with 10 points.

The team champion on the girls’ side was Carrboro with 196 points, while Carrboro also won the boys’ title with 231. The Central Cabarrus girls (179 points) and Lake Norman Charter boys (192) earned state runner-up honors, with the Lake Norman Charter girls (168) and Northwest Cabarrus boys (177) posting third-place finishes.

Listed below is a look at how swimmers from Hickory, St. Stephens, Foard and Hibriten performed during Saturday’s meet. Swimmers for each school are listed in alphabetical order and only swimmers that qualified for the championship finals or consolation finals in their respective events are included.

Hickory Girls: Colby Fields was ninth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.78 seconds and 14th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:43.28); Ella Brett Hitchcock was second in the 100-yard butterfly (58.02 seconds) and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.73); Emma Pitts was third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.60) and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:10.62); the team of Fields, Hitchcock, Pitts and Denise Olguin-Abreu was fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:54.08) and eighth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:48.54).

St. Stephens Girls: Riley Caudle was 16th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.47); Zoe Coburn was second in the 100-yard backstroke (59.66 seconds) and 11th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.85); Jovie Lee was 15th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:45.08); Katie Parmenter was third in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.67) and the 100-yard freestyle (53.78 seconds); the team of Coburn, Caudle, Parmenter and Ava Gruber was sixth in both the 200-yard medley relay (1:58.23) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:55.38).

Fred T. Foard Girls: Emmalyn Buskirk was eighth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:26.41) and 12th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.48); Kathryn Cinson was first in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.29) and fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.68).

Hibriten Girls: Elettra Dalcerri was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly (59.29 seconds); the team of Dalcerri, Darby Keen, Anslie Norris and Laci McPeak was 15th in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:15.41).

Hickory Boys: Charles Fields was 15th in the 200-yard individual medley (2:14.13) and 16th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.88); Joseph Mogray was 10th in the 100-yard butterfly (55.95 seconds).

St. Stephens Boys: Jackson Broos was 16th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:16.03); Noah Hedrick was 22nd in the 500-yard freestyle (5:31.40); the team of Jackson Broos, Cameron Broos, Sebastian Castellanos-Morales and Gunner Smith was 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:32.90) and 12th in the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.82).

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

State champions crowned for 2022-23 season: The 1A/2A, 3A and 4A state championship meets for indoor track and field were held this past weekend at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. Team champions at the 1A/2A level were the East Burke boys and the Swain County girls, while the 3A team champions were the Franklin boys and the Dudley girls and the 4A team champions were the Cuthbertson boys and girls.

Watauga was the only school in an area conference to send someone to the 4A meet, while the 1A/2A meet saw East Burke’s Kenneth Byrd win a pair of events — the boys’ high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches, and the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.71 seconds — and the 3A meet included a state championship for Freedom’s Katie Deacon, who posted a time of 3:04.24 in the girls’ 1,000-meter run.

Bandys, Bunker Hill, Maiden and Newton-Conover had athletes compete in the 1A/2A meet, while the 3A meet included Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Hickory and St. Stephens. Here’s a look at the individual results for finalists from those schools:

Bandys

• Emily Hedrick (fourth in girls’ 1,000-meter run; 3:19.65)

Bunker Hill

• Alan Morales (15th in boys’ pole vault; 8 feet, 6 inches)

• Ayden Thompson (second in boys’ 55-meter hurdles; 7.73 seconds)

• Jackson Brown, Josh Horniman, Ben Martin, James Skeens (fifth in boys’ 4x800-meter relay; 8:48.48)

• Jason Willis, Ayden Thompson, Xavier McCleave, Riley Killian (11th in boys’ 4x200-meter relay; 1:37.60)

• Ayden Thompson, Xavier McCleave, Riley Killian, Josh Horniman (12th in boys’ 4x400-meter relay; 3:47.65)

Maiden

• Jackson Hensley (20th in boys’ shot put; 38 feet, 2.5 inches)

• Hunter Smathers (12th in boys’ 3,200-meter run; 10:19.25)

Newton-Conover

• Jacob Sifford, Ryder Bush-Ivanko, Ethan Okoro, Michael Sifford (12th in boys’ 4x200-meter relay; 1:37.66)

• Saniya Miller (18th in girls’ long jump; 13 feet, 11 inches)

Fred T. Foard

• Blake Powell (23rd in boys’ triple jump; 38 feet, 2.25 inches)

• Re’Anna Falls (15th in girls’ 300-meter dash; 44.37 seconds)

Hibriten

• Caleb Robbins (sixth in boys’ pole vault; 12 feet, 6 inches)

• Jada Brown (third in girls’ long jump; 17 feet, 1 inch)

• Maggie Taylor (11th in girls’ shot put; 30 feet, 5.75 inches)

Hickory

• Kwan Oates (ninth in boys’ triple jump; 40 feet, 8 inches/12th in boys’ long jump; 20 feet, 2.25 inches)

• Brian Schoellner (tied for 12th in boys’ pole vault; 11 feet)

St. Stephens

• Jordyn Horan (fourth in girls’ pole vault; 10 feet)