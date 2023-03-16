DENVER — The Hickory baseball team defeated East Lincoln 3-1 on the road Tuesday, totaling 10 hits to help head coach David Craft earn his 500th career win. Brady Stober finished with three hits to lead the Red Tornadoes, while Henry Stewart had two hits including a solo home run and Dean Hall, Will Prince, Isaiah McDowell, Ellis Chappell and Boone Herman notched one hit apiece.

Matthew Lefevers tossed a complete game for Hickory (6-0, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference), allowing an unearned run and four hits with 13 strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman. The junior right-hander threw 93 pitches, 67 for strikes.

The Red Tornadoes host North Lincoln tonight, while the Mustangs (2-3, 0-1) are scheduled to host Statesville on Friday.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 17, West Iredell 1: The Indians took down the visiting Warriors in five innings on Tuesday in Hickory, improving to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping West Iredell to 4-2 and 0-1. Following its third home win in four tries, St. Stephens visits North Iredell tonight.

As for West Iredell, it hosts Fred T. Foard on Friday.

Fred T. Foard 6, North Iredell 3: The Tigers doubled up the Raiders at home Tuesday in Newton, receiving three hits from Owen Flynn, two from Ryan Zych and one each from Aidan Landrum, Kylan Bolick, Sean Jenkins and Braxton Tramel. Josh Swink earned the win after throwing 4 1/3 innings of two-run, three-hit ball with 16 strikeouts, one walk and two hit batsmen, while Jenkins pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for Foard.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosted nonconference Hibriten on Wednesday before visiting league for West Iredell on Friday, while North Iredell (3-3, 0-1) hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent St. Stephens tonight.

Bandys 10, Lincolnton 0: The Trojans knocked off the Wolves in six innings at home Tuesday in Catawba, with Dominic Robinson, Alex Robinson and Scotty Miley tallying two hits apiece for Bandys to go with one hit each from Cade Spencer, Colby Edwards, Jon Luke Foster and Jacob Loftin. Spencer was the winning pitcher following five innings of two-hit ball during which he struck out 10 and issued three walks, while Loftin struck out two in a 1-2-3 inning of relief.

Bandys (2-3, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) was at nonconference North Gaston on Wednesday before hosting league foe Maiden tonight, while Lincolnton (2-4, 0-3) hosted nonconference Cherryville on Wednesday before entertaining Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell tonight.

Maiden 17, West Caldwell 7: The Blue Devils earned a 10-run road victory over the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir, with Seth Williams notching two hits and five RBIs for Maiden to go with two hits each from Tyler Hedgepeth and Zane Williams and one hit apiece from Nick Jarosynski, Matthew Herman and Hayden Fleury. On the other side, West Caldwell got three hits from Ashton Minton and two apiece from Joshton Blankenship and Cam Baucom.

Maiden (2-3, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted nonconference South Caldwell on Wednesday before visiting league opponent Bandys tonight, while West Caldwell (0-6, 0-3) is at Catawba Valley 2A foe Lincolnton tonight.

West Lincoln 8, Bunker Hill 2: Despite receiving one hit apiece from Luke Fickling, Greyson Elder, Tanner Eckard and Brayden Marlowe, the Bears suffered a road loss at the hands of the Rebels on Tuesday in Lincolnton. West Lincoln moved to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering tonight’s home game against Newton-Conover, while Bunker Hill is now 3-3 and 2-1 ahead of tonight’s home contest against East Burke.

East Burke 12, Newton-Conover 1: The Cavaliers defeated the Red Devils in five innings on the road Tuesday in Newton, scoring six runs in each of the final two frames to capture a mercy-rule victory. East Burke (3-1, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Bunker Hill tonight, while Newton-Conover (2-4, 2-1) visits West Lincoln.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 9, North Iredell 2: The Tigers topped the Raiders at home Tuesday in Newton, moving to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Friday’s visit to West Iredell. On the other side, North Iredell fell to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in league play entering Wednesday’s nonconference road game against South Iredell, which will be followed by tonight’s home contest against Western Foothills 3A opponent St. Stephens.

Bandys 10, Lincolnton 2: The Trojans took down the Wolves at home Tuesday in Catawba behind three hits from Caroline Drum, two hits apiece from Sydni Knuckles, Jessie Sipe, Addie Goble and Owyen Lyall and one hit each from Haven Helton and Paige Barrymore. Piper Barrymore pitched all seven innings for Bandys, giving up two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts, one walk and a hit batter.

The Trojans (5-1, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosted nonconference North Lincoln on Wednesday before entertaining league foe Maiden tonight, while Lincolnton (3-3, 2-1) had a road game against nonconference South Point on Wednesday before hosting Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell today.

Maiden 8, West Caldwell 5: The Blue Devils beat the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, receiving two hits including a homer and four RBIs from Averie Waddell to go with two hits apiece from Reagan Rembert and Tristan Smalling and one hit each from Olivia Wray, Miranda Valerio and Macy Michael. The winning pitcher was Smalling, who surrendered no runs on one hit with two strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter in 4 2/3 innings.

Maiden (4-1, 3-0 Catawba Valley 2A) was at nonconference St. Stephens on Wednesday before traveling to league foe Bandys tonight, while West Caldwell (6-1, 2-1) hosted nonconference Hibriten on Wednesday before visiting Catawba Valley 2A opponent Lincolnton today.

West Iredell 9, St. Stephens 7: The Warriors broke a 6-all tie with three runs in the top of the ninth inning and held the Indians to a single run in their final at-bat as they earned an extra-inning road win on Tuesday in Hickory. Despite the loss, St. Stephens got two hits apiece from Alexa Woodard, Brylyn McFarland and Kayla Berry to go with one hit each from Allie Gillmore, Kaela Briggs, Anicka McFarland and Chloe Henline.

West Iredell (1-1, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts league foe Fred T. Ford on Friday, while St. Stephens (1-3, 0-1) hosted nonconference Maiden on Wednesday before traveling to Western Foothills 3A opponent North Iredell tonight.

East Burke 15, Newton-Conover 1: The Cavaliers were too much for the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, beating them in five innings to move to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of tonight’s trip to Bunker Hill. As for Newton-Conover, it is now 0-3 both overall and in league contests prior to tonight’s road game against West Lincoln.

West Lincoln 17, Bunker Hill 0: The Rebels shut out the Bears at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, improving to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in Catawba Valley 2A play while dropping Bunker Hill to 1-4 and 0-3. West Lincoln visited nonconference East Lincoln on Wednesday before hosting league opponent Newton-Conover tonight.

Bunker Hill is also in action tonight, when the Bears are set to host Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke.

East Lincoln 27, Hickory 2: The Mustangs took down the Red Tornadoes in five innings at home Tuesday in Denver, with Hickory’s only hits coming on two singles from Kami Bolick and one from Emilie Huffman. East Lincoln (3-0, 1-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosted nonconference West Lincoln on Wednesday before entertaining league foe Statesville on Friday, while the Red Tornadoes (0-7, 0-1) host Western Foothills 3A opponent North Lincoln today.

GIRLS SOCCER

University Christian 5, Bunker Hill 0: The Barracudas scored twice in the first half and three times in the second half during Tuesday’s home victory over the Bears in Hickory, improving to 2-0 on the season after also beating Newton-Conover on the road last month. University Christian travels to Carolina Day on Friday, while Bunker Hill (0-3) visits Statesville today.

Newton-Conover 7, West Iredell 2: The Red Devils defeated the Warriors at home Tuesday in Newton, upping their record to 2-2 ahead of today’s home match against Draughn and Friday’s visit to Shelby. As for West Iredell, it is now 1-1-1 prior to tonight’s road match against A.L. Brown, which will be followed by Friday’s home contest against Western Foothills 3A foe Fred T. Foard.

Fred T. Foard 2, Freedom 0: The Tigers blanked the Patriots on the road Tuesday in Morganton, improving to 2-2-1 while dropping Freedom to 1-3-3. Foard hosted Watauga on Wednesday before traveling to West Iredell on Friday for both teams’ Western Foothills 3A opener.

On the other side, Freedom was at Hickory on Wednesday before visiting West Henderson on March 29.

Maiden 1, Draughn 1: The Blue Devils tied the Wildcats on the road Tuesday in Valdese, moving to 1-2-1 while moving Draughn to 2-1-4. Maiden hosts South Caldwell tonight, the same night the Wildcats visit Newton-Conover.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 12, St. Stephens 5: The Red Tornadoes nabbed a home win over the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory, with Ella Richardson scoring five goals for Hickory to go with four from Sarah Oetting and one each from Ella Brett Hitchcock, Joselin Turner and Ellie Eichman. Lexi Starnes added seven saves in goal for the Red Tornadoes, who improved to 3-0 both overall and in conference contests prior to today’s road game against Patton.

St. Stephens dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference ahead of today’s home contest against North Lincoln.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 13, St. Stephens 4: The Red Tornadoes took down the Indians at home Tuesday in Hickory behind five goals and one assist from Jackson Neal, three goals and five assists from Britt Rumbaugh, two goals from Collin Day, one goal and one assist from Tristan Singleton and one goal each from Kasen Tuttle and Jeremiah Johnson. Goalie Jackson Fox added 11 saves as Hickory moved to 3-0 both overall and in conference games entering tonight’s trip to Patton.

St. Stephens fell to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in conference contests prior to hosting Patton on Wednesday. The Indians also have a home game tonight against North Lincoln.

BOYS TENNIS

Bandys 8, East Lincoln 1: The Trojans defeated the Mustangs at home Tuesday in Catawba, posting the following singles victories: Jeremiah Cockman over Max Patterson (6-2, 6-2), Noah Cockman over Payton Hurst (6-2, 5-7, 16-14), Aiden Brittain over Mason Rudisill (6-2, 6-0), Kevin Rodriguez over Gavin Lakey (6-3, 4-6, 13-11) and Chris Moore over Andrew Anzalone (6-1, 6-2). Bandys also received doubles wins from the teams of Josh Cross and Jeremiah Cockman (8-5 over Carson Brown and Patterson), Noah Cockman and Rodriguez (8-1 over Rudisill and Lakey) and Moore and Sawyer Wright (8-2 over Hurst and Anzalone).

Bandys (3-1) hosted North Iredell on Wednesday before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Lincoln next Thursday. Meanwhile, East Lincoln (1-3) hosts Mooresville today.

Fred T. Foard 7, West Lincoln 2: The Tigers earned a home win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Newton, moving to 2-0 on the season behind singles triumphs from Grayson Walker (8-2 over David Hoyle), Aiden Ollis (8-0 over John Schrum), Brandon Henderson (8-0 over Eric Richardson), Anthony Dunmore (8-1 over Lincoln Clayville) and Nico Fanzo (9-7 over Grayson Kiser). In doubles action, Foard added victories from the teams of Walker and Ollis (8-0 over Hoyle and Kiser) and Henderson and Dunmore (8-2 over Richardson and Clayville).

The Tigers host Morganton’s North Carolina School of Science and Math next Tuesday, while West Lincoln (2-4) visited Highland Tech on Wednesday before traveling to St. Stephens next Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

Foard, St. Stephens compete in meet at East Lincoln: Four Western Foothills 3A teams participated in a meet on Tuesday in Denver, with North Lincoln finishing first on both the boys’ side and the girls’ side with respective scores of 124 and 123. Host East Lincoln came in second on the boys’ side with 59 points and the Foard girls were second with 44.5, while the Foard boys (30 points) and East Lincoln girls (37.5) were both third and St. Stephens was fourth on both the boys’ side (17 points) and the girls’ side (28).

Individual winners for Foard included Re’Anna Falls in the girls’ 100-meter dash (14.30 seconds) and Emily Ennis in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles (18.80 seconds), while St. Stephens received victories from Michael Watkins in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.70 seconds) and Julia Gnida in the girls’ long jump (13 feet, 11.25 inches).

St. Stephens will take part in a meet at Hickory next Wednesday, while Foard travels to North Lincoln the same day.