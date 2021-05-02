H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory baseball thumps nonconference Statesville

The Hickory baseball team earned a 13-0, five-inning home victory over nonconference Statesville on Friday in Hickory, improving to 1-1 on the season. Luke Davis was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with six strikeouts, while Will Banks also saw time on the mound for the Red Tornadoes.

Hickory received two hits from Davis Hall, while Anderson Bolick and Henry Stewart each had three-run triples. The Red Tornadoes are at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga on Tuesday, while Statesville (0-1) begins North Piedmont 3A Conference play with a home game against South Iredell.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 11, Watauga 1: The Indians collected a 10-run home win over the Pioneers in five innings on Friday in Hickory, pounding out 10 hits to move to 2-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Justin Skewes had two hits and two RBIs for St. Stephens, while James Tate had two hits and one RBI to go with one hit and two RBIs apiece from Julien Peissel, Silas Isenhour and Josh Barkley, one hit and one RBI from Gavin Marley and one hit each from Peyton Young and Jacob Boger.