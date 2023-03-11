The Hickory baseball team gave up more runs during Thursday’s home game against Maiden than it allowed in its first four games combined, but the result was the same: another win for the Red Tornadoes. Hickory defeated the Blue Devils 5-4 to improve to 5-0 on the season, and the Red Tornadoes have now outscored opponents 42-5 in 2023.

Boone Herman had a triple and a double for the Red Tornadoes on Thursday, while Isaiah McDowell had a triple and Henry Stewart recorded a double to go with singles from Brady Stober and Ellis Chappell. On the other side, Maiden (0-3) received a double and a single from Hunter Townsend and singles from Matthew Herman, Tyler Hedgepeth and Zane Williams.

Hickory’s Dean Hall earned the win following five innings of one-hit ball during which he allowed two unearned runs with seven strikeouts, three walks and two hit batsmen. Matthew Lefevers also pitched for the Red Tornadoes, while Hayden Fleury and Davin Williams were the pitchers used by the Blue Devils.

Hickory is at Western Foothills 3A Conference foe East Lincoln on Tuesday, while the Blue Devils hosted Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent West Lincoln on Friday before traveling to league foe West Caldwell on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Bunker Hill 19, West Caldwell 2: The Bears took down the Warriors in five innings on the road Thursday in Lenoir, outhitting them 11-2 while scoring at least two runs in every inning. Bunker Hill (3-2, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) is at league foe West Lincoln on Tuesday, the same night West Caldwell (0-4, 0-2) hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent Maiden after entertaining nonconference North Wilkes on Monday.

Alexander Central 10, West Rowan 3: The Cougars knocked off the Falcons on the road Thursday in Mount Ulla, with Alexander Central getting two hits each from Bubba Pope, Sawyer Chapman-Mays and Wade Queen to go with one hit apiece from Jaret Hoppes, Mason Chapman-Mays, Maddox Jack and Dyson Lewis. Caleb Williams started and earned the win for Alexander Central thanks to 5 1/3 innings of two-run (one earned), four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen, while Alex Sloan threw 1 2/3 innings of two-hit ball during which he surrendered an unearned run with one strikeout, two walks and a hit batsman.

Alexander Central (4-1) visits Davie County today before hosting North Davidson on Tuesday, while West Rowan (2-1) will take face Ledford as part of the HiToms Classic at Finch Field in Thomasville today before traveling to Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday and hosting West Cabarrus on Wednesday.

East Burke 4, Bandys 3: The Trojans were defeated by the Cavaliers on the road Thursday in Icard, with Bandys’ late rally falling a run short as it dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in Catawba Valley 2A play. Dominic Robinson hit a home run for the Trojans, who also received a triple from Colby Edwards.

East Burke (2-1, 2-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visits league foe Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Bandys hosts Catawba Valley 2A opponent Lincolnton on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference North Gaston on Wednesday.

West Stanly 10, St. Stephens 2: The Indians were limited to four hits during Thursday’s home loss to the Colts in Hickory, with Brycen Gaither and Peyton Young recording doubles for St. Stephens and Chip Hendren and Omar Cruz notching singles. West Stanly (3-1) hosts Porter Ridge on Tuesday, while St. Stephens (4-1) has a home game against Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell.

SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 11, Bunker Hill 0: The Warriors blanked the Bears at home Thursday in Lenoir, moving to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s home game against league foe Maiden, which will be followed by Wednesday’s home contest against nonconference Hibriten. As for Bunker Hill, it is now 1-3 overall and 0-2 in league games prior to Tuesday’s trip to Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Lincoln and Wednesday’s nonconference home game against Fred T. Foard.

Alexander Central 7, Maiden 0: The Cougars shut out the Blue Devils at home Thursday in Taylorsville, outhitting them 11-1 behind four hits including two homers from Mcartney Harrington, two hits including a homer from Kenzie Church, two hits apiece from Lainey Russell and Kensley Davis and one hit from Alyssa Chapman. The winning pitcher was Laney Wike, who improved to 2-2 after striking out seven and walking two in a complete-game performance.

Averie Waddell had the only hit for Maiden (2-1), which hosted league foe West Lincoln on Friday before traveling to Catawba Valley 2A opponent West Caldwell on Tuesday. On the other side, Alexander Central (3-2) continues nonconference play with a road game against West Wilkes on Wednesday and a home contest against East Rowan the following night.

Bandys 14, East Burke 3: The Trojans are now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A after defeating the Cavaliers on the road Thursday in Icard. Bandys hosts league foe Lincolnton on Tuesday before entertaining nonconference North Lincoln on Wednesday, while East Burke (1-2, 0-2) has a road game against Catawba Valley 2A opponent Newton-Conover scheduled for Tuesday.

Draughn 11, Hibriten 10: The Panthers lost a high-scoring road affair at the hands of the Wildcats on Thursday in Valdese. Despite the defeat, Hibriten got three hits from Emma Poarch, two hits each from Presley Smith, Katie Story and Savanah Whisnant and one hit apiece from Zoey Walker, Parker Boggs, Sydney Wike and Ashtin Winebarger.

Draughn (3-0) begins Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play with a home game against Owen on Tuesday before hosting nonconference McDowell on Wednesday, while Hibriten (1-2) continues nonconference play with road games against West Caldwell on Wednesday and East Burke the following night.

Lincolnton 8, Newton-Conover 2: The Wolves topped the Red Devils at home Thursday in Lincolnton, upping their record to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 0-2 in both. Lincolnton is at league opponent Bandys on Tuesday before visiting nonconference South Point on Wednesday.

Newton-Conover hosts Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke on Tuesday.

Patton 15, Hickory 3: The Panthers were too much for the host Red Tornadoes on Thursday in Hickory, defeating them in five innings. Patton moved to 2-1 with the win, while Hickory is now 0-6.

Hickory received two hits apiece from Kami Bolick and Carlee Logan, while Monnie Byrd, Shaylyn Finger and Abby Puett each registered one hit.

Patton visits Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference foe Brevard on Tuesday before traveling to nonconference Freedom on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hickory visits Western Foothills 3A opponent East Lincoln on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alexander Central 9, East Wilkes 0: The Cougars blanked the Cardinals on the road Thursday in Ronda, scoring eight goals in the first half before adding another goal in the second half. Alexander Central (2-1) hosted McDowell on Friday before entertaining West Wilkes on Tuesday, while East Wilkes (0-5) is at Ashe County on Tuesday.

Bandys 5, Langtree Charter 0: The Trojans shut out the Lions on the road Thursday in Mooresville, moving to 4-0-1 ahead of next Friday’s home match against Bessemer City. As for Langtree Charter (0-2), it travels to Forest Hills next Friday.

North Wilkes 2, Bunker Hill 1: The Vikings defeated the Bears on the road Thursday in Claremont, improving to 2-2 prior to Tuesday’s road match against Starmount. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill (0-2) is scheduled to visit University Christian on Tuesday.

Crest 3, Fred T. Foard 0: The Chargers took down the Tigers on the road Thursday in Newton, moving to 3-1 ahead of Monday’s trip to Burns. On the other side, Foard is now 1-2-1 entering Tuesday’s road match against Freedom and Wednesday’s home contest against Watauga.

BOYS TENNIS

Hickory 9, South Caldwell 0: The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Spartans on the road Thursday in Hudson, getting singles wins from the following players: Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0 over Keegan O’Donnell), Graham Powers (6-0, 6-0 over Spencer Richard), Clint Powers (6-0, 6-0 over Blane Beam), Jack Nexsen (6-1, 6-1 over Troy Speagle), Will Moore (6-1, 6-1 over Caleb Huggins) and Keller Armstrong (6-0, 6-1 over Josiah Worsley). Hickory also received doubles victories from the teams of Lovern and Nexsen (8-0 over O’Donnell and Speagle), Graham Powers and Macen Lineberger (8-0 over Caleb Huggins and Worsley) and Watts Tate and Carter Sigmon (8-1 over Jaxsen Owen and Cooper Huggins).

Hickory (3-0) hosts Stuart Cramer on Wednesday, while South Caldwell (1-3) visits Watauga on Tuesday.

St. Stephens 8, Newton-Conover 1: The Indians topped the visiting Red Devils on Thursday in Hickory, sweeping the singles matches behind wins from Ajay Swisher (8-1 over Alex Furr), Blake Walker (8-0 over Bryce Bookhart), Jackson VanBeurden (8-1 over Ben Tedder), Bradley Markland (8-0 over Colby Debats), Troy Harper (8-1 over Nathan Lingle) and Jacob Ward (8-0 over Mason Abernethy) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Charles Conner and Thomas Ponmany (8-0 over Bookhart and Lingle) and Dayton Anderson and Noah VanBeurden (8-1 over Debats and Abernethy). On the other side, Newton-Conover’s only win came at No. 1 doubles, where Furr and Tedder earned an 8-6 triumph over Carter Txakeeyang and Noah Crowley.

St. Stephens (5-0) hosts Western Foothills 3A opponent West Lincoln on March 21, while Newton-Conover (0-2) entertains Catawba Valley 2A foe West Caldwell on March 23.

Alexander Central 8, East Burke 1: The Cougars beat the Cavaliers at home Thursday in Taylorsville, moving to 2-3 prior to next Thursday’s trip to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga. Meanwhile, East Burke dropped to 0-4 entering a nonconference road match against North Carolina School of Science and Math (Morganton) on Wednesday, which will be followed by a nonconference contest at Patton the following day.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 13, North Lincoln 1: The Red Tornadoes defeated the Knights at home Thursday in Hickory, improving to 2-0 both overall and in conference play prior to Tuesday’s home game against St. Stephens. As for North Lincoln, it is now 2-2 overall and 1-2 in conference contests ahead of Tuesday’s road contest against Watauga.

St. Stephens 13, Watauga 1: The Indians took down the Pioneers on the road Thursday in Boone, building a 5-0 lead after the opening quarter, an 8-1 advantage at the half and a 9-1 lead through three quarters before winning by a 12-goal final margin. St. Stephens (2-1, 1-1 in conference play) hosted nonconference Sun Valley on Friday before traveling to conference foe Hickory on Tuesday, while Watauga (1-3, 1-3) hosts conference opponent North Lincoln on Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 19, North Lincoln 2: The Red Tornadoes easily dispatched the Knights at home Thursday in Hickory, upping both their overall and conference record to 2-0 while dropping North Lincoln to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in conference contests. Hickory has another home game scheduled for Tuesday against St. Stephens.

North Lincoln also returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Watauga.