NEWTON — The Hickory baseball team jumped all over Newton-Conover on the road Wednesday, earning a 15-0, five-inning win over the Red Devils to move to 4-0 on the season. Leading 1-0 through two innings, the Red Tornadoes erupted for 12 runs in the top of the third to pull away from Newton-Conover, which dropped to 1-3.

Both Isaiah McDowell and Ellis Chappell hit grand slams for Hickory in the third inning, with Chappell’s coming on an inside-the-park home run. Chappell added a triple in the contest, while the Red Tornadoes also received two hits apiece from Brady Stober and Henry Stewart and one each from Jake Horyza, Dean Hall, Salomon Martinez and Tristian Williams.

Four Hickory pitchers combined for a no-hitter as Noah Surbaugh, Izaiah Littlejohn, McDowell and Boone Herman struck out a total of 10 batters to go with five walks and a hit batsman. Enrique Mendoza, Noah Cannon, Drew Fisher, Ryder Bush-Ivanko and Owen Cannon earned walks for the Red Devils, while Jordan Lineberger was hit by a pitch.

Hickory hosted Maiden on Thursday before beginning Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a road game against East Lincoln on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover visits Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton tonight.

BASEBALL

St. Stephens 6, South Iredell 3: The Indians moved to 4-0 thanks to a home victory over the Vikings on Wednesday in Hickory, getting two hits apiece from James Tate and Will Everett to go with one each from Brycen Gaither, Peyton Young, Chip Hendren, Omar Cruz and Landon Harris. Everett pitched the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks before giving way to Cruz, who earned the win following 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with eight strikeouts and one walk.

St. Stephens hosted West Stanly on Thursday before entertaining Western Foothills 3A foe West Iredell on Tuesday, while South Iredell (0-5) has a home game against Cox Mill on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys 9, Challenger Early College 0: The Trojans notched a shutout victory over the Firebirds on Wednesday in Catawba, with Bandys serving as the away team despite hosting the match. The Trojans (3-0-1) traveled to Langtree Charter on Thursday before hosting Bessemer City next Friday, while Challenger (0-1) hosts Lake Lure Classical Academy on Monday at Bandys.

St. Stephens 6, Crest 1: The Indians defeated the Chargers at home Wednesday in Hickory, carrying a 2-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Crest 4-1 after the break. St. Stephens (2-0) hosts Enka on Monday, while Crest (2-1) visited Fred T. Foard on Thursday before traveling to Burns on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard 7, Burns 6: The Tigers edged the Bulldogs at home Wednesday in Newton, moving to 1-2 on the season ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Western Foothills 3A opponent North Iredell, which will be followed by a nonconference road contest against Bunker Hill the following night. On the other side, Burns fell to 3-1 prior to visiting Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on Thursday and hosting R-S Central on Monday.

South Caldwell 11, Forbush 1: The Spartans topped the Falcons in six innings at home Wednesday in Hudson, receiving three hits apiece from Brooklyn Johnson, Emily Coffey and Liz Jarden, two hits from Sydnee Bumgarner and one hit each from Kadie Becker, Kennedy Crouch, Chloe Phillips and Kaylee Anderson. Additionally, Becker struck out seven and walked four while allowing an unearned run and three hits in a complete-game effort.

South Caldwell (3-0) hosts Crest tonight, while Forbush (2-3) is at East Surry on Tuesday before hosting East Wilkes the following night.

East Lincoln 8, Bandys 5: The Mustangs took down the Trojans at home Wednesday in Denver, improving to 2-0 while dropping Bandys to 3-1. Despite the loss, Bandys received a two-run home run from Sydni Knuckles to go with two hits from Paige Barrymore and one hit apiece from Jessie Sipe and Owyen Lyall.

East Lincoln hosts William A. Hough tonight, while Bandys visited Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke on Thursday before hosting another league foe, Lincolnton, on Tuesday.

East Burke 17, Hickory 4: The Cavaliers knocked off the Red Tornadoes in five innings on the road Wednesday in Hickory. Nevertheless, Hickory got two hits each from Kami Bolick and Abby Puett to go with one apiece from Monnie Byrd, Shaylyn Finger and Carlee Logan.

East Burke (1-1) hosted Catawba Valley 2A foe Bandys on Thursday before continuing league play with a trip to Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while the Red Tornadoes (0-5) had a home game against nonconference Patton scheduled for Thursday before visiting Western Foothills 3A opponent East Lincoln on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNIS

Bunker Hill 5, Alexander Central 4: The Bears picked up their first nonconference victory since March 21, 2017, at home Wednesday against the Cougars. Winning singles players for Bunker Hill included Adrian Cruz Angeles (6-0, 6-1 over Sam Law), Tyler Fox (6-4, 6-3 over Travis McCammon) and Ian Smith (6-0, 6-2 over Ayden White), while the Bears also received doubles victories from the teams of Jarrett Robins and Fox (8-0 over Law and Will Teague) and Carlos Andrade Chavez and Smith (8-4 over McCammon and White).

Alexander Central (1-3 overall) got singles wins from Carson Davis (6-2, 6-4 over Robins), Eli Kerley (6-4, 6-2 over Andrade Chavez) and Teague (7-5, 6-1 over Qute Yang) and a doubles victory from the team of Davis and Kerley (8-5 over Cruz Angeles and Yang).

Bunker Hill (1-2 overall) visits Statesville Christian today, while the Cougars hosted East Burke on Thursday before traveling to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Watauga next Thursday.

St. Stephens 9, Hibriten 0: The Indians blanked the Panthers at home Wednesday in Hickory, improving to 4-0 while dropping Hibriten to 2-2. St. Stephens also hosted Newton-Conover on Thursday before entertaining West Lincoln on March 21.

Hibriten travels to West Caldwell on Monday.

North Carolina School of Science and Math (Morganton) 5, South Caldwell 4: The Unicorns knocked off the Spartans on the road Wednesday in Hudson, upping their record to 3-2 ahead of Monday’s trip to Maiden. As for South Caldwell, it moved to 1-2 prior to Thursday’s home match against Hickory and Tuesday’s visit to Northwestern 3A/4A foe Watauga.

During Wednesday’s match, South Caldwell got singles wins from Keegan O’Donnell (6-4, 7-5 over Jith Nambar), Blane Beam (3-6, 7-5, 10-3 over Sai Choutha) and Troy Speagle (7-5, 4-6, 10-3 over Vincent Wang). The Spartans also received a doubles victory from the team of O’Donnell and Beam (9-7 over Wang and Landon Pierron).