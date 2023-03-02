The Hickory baseball team nabbed a 9-0 home victory over Newton-Conover on Wednesday in Hickory. The Red Tornadoes outhit the Red Devils 10-3 behind four hits from Brady Stober, two from Matthew Lefevers and one apiece from Boone Herman, Will Prince, Sammy Nexsen and Tristian Williams, while Nexsen was the winning pitcher thanks to four innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with six strikeouts, four walks and a hit batsman.

Newton-Conover (0-2) got one hit each from Jorgie Blasdel, Noah Cannon and Jordan Henze.

Hickory (1-0) hosts South Caldwell on Saturday before visiting Hibriten on Monday, while Newton-Conover hosts West Caldwell and Hickory next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

BASEBALL

South Caldwell 4, Cox Mill 3: The Spartans moved to 1-0 on the season following a home win over the Chargers on Wednesday in Hudson. South Caldwell visits Hickory on Saturday before traveling to Draughn on Tuesday, while Cox Mill (0-2) hosts West Cabarrus on Tuesday and Cuthbertson the following night.

West Iredell 11, West Caldwell 1: West Iredell topped West Caldwell for the second straight night on Wednesday at home, following up a 23-5 road victory on Tuesday with a 10-run, five-inning win. Brian Sumpter had the only hit for West Caldwell on Wednesday.

West Iredell (3-0) hosts Stuart Cramer on Monday, while West Caldwell (0-2) is at Newton-Conover on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Bunker Hill 16, Hickory 8: The Bears doubled up the Red Tornadoes on the road Wednesday in Hickory, with Bunker Hill’s Leah Norton and Clara Veil recording three hits apiece to go with two each from Alix Cutter, Anna Sigmon and Jordan Sherrill and one apiece from Kylie Killian, Sarah Swink, MyKyiah Lafone, Ivy Bowman and Payton Lane. On the other side, Hickory received one hit each from Monnie Byrd, Sierra Hill, Shaylyn Finger, Kami Bolick and Carlee Logan.

Bunker Hill (1-0) hosts St. Stephens on Friday, while Hickory (0-3) has a home game against West Caldwell on Monday.

West Caldwell 12, Patton 0: The Warriors shut out the Panthers in five innings on the road Wednesday in Morganton, improving to 3-0 ahead of Monday’s trip to Hickory, which will be followed by a road game against Newton-Conover on Tuesday. As for Patton, it is now 1-1 prior to next Thursday's road contest against Hickory.

Alexander Central 11, A.C. Reynolds 1: The Cougars topped the visiting Rockets in five innings on Wednesday in Taylorsville, with Lainey Russell tallying two hits for Alexander Central to go with one apiece from Alyssa Chapman, Mcartney Harrington, Laney Wike and Kenzie Church. Wike was the winning pitcher following three innings of one-run, one-hit ball with four strikeouts and no walks, while Macy Law threw the final two innings for Alexander Central.

The Cougars (1-0) host Cannon tonight before visiting Eastern Alamance on Saturday, hosting West Wilkes on Monday and traveling to McDowell on Tuesday, while A.C. Reynolds (1-1) has a home game against South Caldwell on Tuesday.

South Caldwell 7, Cox Mill 0: The Spartans blanked the Chargers at home Wednesday in Hudson, moving to 1-0 thanks to two hits each from Liz Jarden and Brooklyn Johnson and one apiece from Kadie Becker, Kenzie Clontz, Sydnee Bumgarner and Kennedy Crouch. Becker pitched all seven innings for South Caldwell, allowing three hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

South Caldwell (1-0) hosts East Wilkes and Hickory Ridge on Saturday as part of the Spartan Classic before visiting A.C. Reynolds on Tuesday and hosting Forbush on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cox Mill (1-1) travels to West Cabarrus on Friday.

Bandys 3, Crest 1: The Trojans took down the Chargers on the road Wednesday in Shelby, with Haven Helton and Sam Padgett recording one hit apiece for Bandys in support of Owyen Lyall, who allowed an unearned run and four hits to go with 11 strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort. Bandys (2-0) hosts Fred T. Foard on Friday, while Crest (0-1) entertains R-S Central on Friday before taking part in a tournament on Saturday at Franklin.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard 3, Maiden 2: The Tigers knocked off the Blue Devils on the road Wednesday in Maiden, receiving one goal and one assist from Brianna See, one goal apiece from Emma Brown and Rylee Settlemyre and one assist from Monse Sanchez. As for Maiden, it got one goal apiece from Delaney Moseley and Liz Mroz.

Foard (1-0-1) visits A.C. Reynolds on Monday, while Maiden (0-2) hosts Burns on Tuesday.

Bandys 9, Langtree Charter 0: The Trojans cruised past the visiting Lions on Wednesday in Catawba, improving to 1-0-1 ahead of road matches against Bessemer City, Challenger Early College and Langtree Charter next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Meanwhile, the Lions (0-1) are idle until next Thursday’s contest against Bandys.

Hibriten 9, West Caldwell 0: The Panthers shut out the Warriors on the road Wednesday in Lenoir, moving to 1-0-1 while dropping West Caldwell to 0-2. Hibriten is at Hickory on Friday before hosting West Caldwell on Monday, with the Warriors entertaining Alexander Central on Tuesday.

Hickory 2, Wilkes Central 0: The Red Tornadoes shut out the Eagles on the road Wednesday in Moravian Falls, with Katie Bridges scoring the first goal off an assist from Mia Zulueta, who scored the second goal off an assist from Litzy Hernandez. Goalkeeper Hannah Griesen had three saves for Hickory, which moved to 1-0 ahead of Friday’s home match against Hibriten.

Wilkes Central (0-1) hosts East Lincoln on Tuesday.

North Wilkes 2, Bunker Hill 1: The Vikings are now 1-0 on the season following a home victory over the Bears on Wednesday in Hays. North Wilkes led 1-0 at the half before both teams scored in the second half.

The Vikings host Elkin on Monday, while Bunker Hill (0-1) hosts a rematch against North Wilkes on March 10.

Cox Mill 6, South Caldwell 0: The Chargers beat the Spartans on the road Wednesday in Hudson, improving to 2-0 ahead of Friday’s trip to Ardrey Kell. On the other side, South Caldwell fell to 0-2 prior to Tuesday’s road match against Hunter Huss.