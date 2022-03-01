H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory baseball doubles up Draughn in opener

The Hickory baseball team defeated visiting Draughn 10-5 in both teams’ season opener on Monday in Hickory, with the Red Tornadoes’ Will Banks tossing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless ball with six strikeouts and four walks to earn the win. Blake Kiser and Dean Hall also pitched for Hickory, with the latter allowing no runs on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Hickory (1-0) scored seven runs in the second inning and three in the third, while the Wildcats (0-1) scored all five of their runs in the fourth. The Red Tornadoes outhit Draughn 11-3 behind three hits from Boone Herman, two apiece from Kiser, Isaiah McDowell and Dashawn Medley and one each from Ellis Chappell and Salomon Martinez, the latter of whom recorded a three-run double.

Draughn received two hits from Tate Jensen and one from Jacob Mull. The Red Tornadoes host Newton-Conover on Wednesday, while the Wildcats visit South Caldwell.

BASEBALL

Bandys 10, Freedom 0