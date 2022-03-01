H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory baseball doubles up Draughn in opener

The Hickory baseball team defeated visiting Draughn 10-5 in both teams’ season opener on Monday in Hickory, with the Red Tornadoes’ Will Banks tossing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless ball with six strikeouts and four walks to earn the win. Blake Kiser and Dean Hall also pitched for Hickory, with the latter allowing no runs on one hit with six strikeouts and one walk in 3 1/3 innings.
Hickory (1-0) scored seven runs in the second inning and three in the third, while the Wildcats (0-1) scored all five of their runs in the fourth. The Red Tornadoes outhit Draughn 11-3 behind three hits from Boone Herman, two apiece from Kiser, Isaiah McDowell and Dashawn Medley and one each from Ellis Chappell and Salomon Martinez, the latter of whom recorded a three-run double.
Draughn received two hits from Tate Jensen and one from Jacob Mull. The Red Tornadoes host Newton-Conover on Wednesday, while the Wildcats visit South Caldwell.
BASEBALL
Bandys 10, Freedom 0
The Trojans shut out the Patriots in five innings at home Monday in Catawba, receiving a complete-game two-hitter from Cade Spencer, who struck out 13 Freedom batters and issued no walks. At the plate, Bandys was led by three hits apiece from Parker DeHart and Alex Robinson, with Spencer, Jace Little, Zach Barnett and Nolan Jones notching one each.
Bandys (1-0) hosts East Lincoln on Wednesday, while Freedom (0-1) entertains Crest.
Newton-Conover 6, Statesville 5
The Red Devils defeated the Greyhounds at home Monday in Newton, with Owen Cannon earning the win on the mound. Jorgie Blasdel and Noah Cannon also pitched for Newton-Conover (1-0), which visits Hickory on Wednesday.
Statesville (0-1) hosts Atkins tonight before opening Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against North Lincoln on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 5, Newton-Conover 0
The Tigers knocked off the Red Devils on the road Monday in Newton, getting two goals from Ofelia Tamas and one apiece from Julia Chesson, Lily Spangler and Alexis Wolgemuth. Wolgemuth also had three saves in goal to notch the shutout, while Newton-Conover goalkeeper Kayla Martinez-Garcia finished with six saves.
Foard (1-0) visits A.C. Reynolds on Wednesday, while the Red Devils (0-1) visit East Gaston tonight and Lincoln Charter on Wednesday.
Hickory 3, South Caldwell 0
The Red Tornadoes blanked the Spartans at home Monday in Hickory, with Maddie Mosteller scoring all three goals for Hickory and Taylor Rose recording the shutout in goal. Hickory (1-0) hosts Wilkes Central on Wednesday, while South Caldwell (0-1) entertains McDowell.
Maiden 6, North Gaston 0
The Blue Devils shut out the Wildcats on the road Monday in Dallas, receiving two goals and one assist from Kylin Wayne, one goal and three assists from Liz Mroz and one goal apiece from Vanessa Cespedes, Bella DeMartino and Annalee Smith. Emma Shokes added three saves for Maiden in goal.
Maiden (1-0) hosts Cherryville on Wednesday, while North Gaston (0-1) travels to East Rutherford.
Bandys 9, Langtree Charter 0
The Trojans easily dispatched the Lions at home Monday in Catawba, moving to 1-0 while dropping Langtree Charter to 0-1. Bandys travels to West Iredell next Tuesday before visiting West Rowan and Bessemer City next Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, while Langtree Charter (0-1) is idle until a home match against Bandys on March 16.
Hibriten 9, West Caldwell 0
The Panthers took down the Warriors on the road Monday in Lenoir, scoring three times in the first half before adding six goals in the second half. Charis Keen had three goals and one assist for Hibriten, which also got two goals from Laney Baker, one goal and two assists from Bella Hawkins, one goal and one assist from Reagan Cline, one goal apiece from Haley Crowe and Marie Claire and one assist each from Nichole Gonzalez, Abigail Correll and Emily Elliott.
Goalkeepers Kelis Greene and Rylee Conard combined for a shutout for the Panthers (1-0), who host West Caldwell (0-1) on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Stephens 9, Maiden 0
The Indians knocked off the Blue Devils on the road Monday in Maiden, receiving singles wins from Ajay Swisher (8-0 over Cooper Houser), Jackson Vanbeurden (8-0 over Will Eneix), Blake Walker (8-4 over Hunter Williams), Bradley Markland (8-1 over Alex Saunders), Troy Harper (8-0 over Ayden Palomares) and Jacob Ward (8-1 over Donald Yang). In doubles, St. Stephens got victories from the teams of Swisher and Markland (8-0 over Eneix and Williams), Vanbeurden and Walker (8-3 over Houser and Saunders) and Harper and Ward (8-0 over Palomares and Yang).
St. Stephens (1-0 overall) hosts Alexander Central today before entertaining Hibriten on Thursday, while Maiden (0-1 overall) hosts Fred T. Foard today before visiting Foard next Tuesday.
Bandys 9, Alexander Central 0
The Trojans defeated the Cougars on the road Monday in Taylorsville, with the following singles competitors earning wins for Bandys: Josh Cross (6-3, 6-0 over Bodie King), Jeremiah Cockman (6-4, 6-2 over Jose Castaneda), Aiden Brittain (6-1, 6-3 over Samuel Law), Noah Cockman (6-1, 6-1 over Will Teague), Gabriel Wright (6-2, 6-3 over Carson Davis) and Kevin Rodriguez (6-4, 6-2 over Eli Kerley). In doubles action, Bandys received victories from the teams of Cross and Joseph Cockman (8-2 over King and Castaneda), Brittain and Noah Cockman (8-4 over Law and Teague) and Wright and Rodriguez (8-1 over Davis and Ayden White).
Bandys (1-0 overall) is at East Lincoln on Thursday, while Alexander Central (0-1 overall) travels to St. Stephens today before visiting North Iredell on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
Burns 9, Fred T. Foard 4
The Tigers suffered a five-run home loss at the hands of the Bulldogs on Monday in Newton, falling to 0-1 ahead of Thursday’s home contest against Bandys and Friday’s trip to North Iredell, which will be both teams’ Western Foothills 3A opener. On the other side, Burns (1-0) visits R-S Central on Wednesday.