The Hickory baseball team protected home field with a 6-0 victory over West Iredell on Tuesday at Troy Washam Field. With the win, the Red Tornadoes are now 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play ahead of Friday’s road game against Fred T. Foard.

Hickory outhit the Warriors (5-5, 1-4 Western Foothills 3A) 7-3 behind two hits from Ellis Chappell and one apiece from Brady Stober, Jack McGhinnis, Henry Stewart, Isaiah McDowell and Matthew Lefevers. Stewart was the winning pitcher thanks to five innings of three-hit ball during which he struck out seven and walked two, while Dean Hall struck out all six batters he faced in two innings of relief.

West Iredell is at North Lincoln on Friday.

BASEBALL

Maiden 15, Newton-Conover 3: The Blue Devils topped the Red Devils in five innings on the road Tuesday in Newton, getting three hits apiece from Hayden Fleury and Hunter Townsend to go with one each from Tyler Hedgepeth, Ben Woodring, Collin Chappel and Zane Williams. Nick Jarosynski allowed three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in three innings, while Chappel pitched two innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with five strikeouts and no walks.

Owen Cannon had three hits to lead Newton-Conover (2-8, 2-5 Catawba Valley 2A Conference), which also received one hit each from Jorgie Blasdel, Enrique Mendoza and Jordan Henze.

Maiden (6-4, 6-1) hosted nonconference Draughn on Wednesday before visiting East Burke on Friday, while the Red Devils were at nonconference Statesville on Wednesday prior to Friday’s road contest against West Caldwell.

Fred T. Foard 8, North Lincoln 2: The Tigers defeated the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, receiving two hits apiece from Kylan Bolick, Ryan Zych and Sean Jenkins and one each from Blake Powell and Josh Swink. Jenkins was the winning pitcher following six innings of two-run, five-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, one walk and a hit batsman, while Simmons recorded a strikeout during a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Foard (7-1, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory on Friday, the same night North Lincoln (6-4, 3-2) entertains West Iredell.

Alexander Central 8, South Caldwell 3: The Cougars knocked off the Spartans on the road Tuesday in Hudson, with JD Little notching two hits including a home run for Alexander Central to go with two hits from Sawyer Chapman-Mays and one hit apiece from Jaret Hoppes, Mason Chapman-Mays, Caleb Williams and Dyson Lewis. The winning pitcher was Williams thanks to 4 1/3 innings of three-run (two earned), two-hit ball with six strikeouts, six walks and a hit batsman, while Maddox Jack gave up no runs on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Zane Dorsey had two hits for South Caldwell (6-4, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which also got one hit apiece from Elias Morales and Tristan Mearns.

The Cougars (8-4, 3-0) visited nonconference Mooresville on Wednesday before traveling to Hibriten on Friday, while South Caldwell is at nonconference West Caldwell tonight before hosting Ashe County on Friday.

SOFTBALL

Maiden 15, Newton-Conover 0: The visiting Blue Devils shut out the Red Devils in five innings on Tuesday in Newton, with Miranda Valerio recording four hits for Maiden to go with three hits including two homers from Averie Waddell, three hits from Macy Michael, two hits from Olivia Wray and one hit each from Reagan Rembert, Aleah Ikard, Madison Herms and Emily Alexander. Rembert pitched all five innings for Maiden, surrendering three hits while striking out six, issuing no walks and hitting three batters.

The Blue Devils (10-1, 7-0 Catawba Valley 2A) visit East Burke on Friday, the same night Newton-Conover (0-7, 0-7) has a road game against West Caldwell.

North Lincoln 7, Fred T. Foard 5: The Knights snapped the visiting Tigers’ six-game winning streak on Tuesday in Lincolnton, improving to 5-6 overall and 4-1 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Foard to 6-2 and 4-1. North Lincoln hosts West Iredell on Friday, the same night the Tigers host Hickory after entertaining nonconference West Lincoln on Wednesday.

West Iredell 12, Hickory 7: The Warriors beat the Red Tornadoes on the road Tuesday in Hickory, although Hickory did finish with 18 hits in the contest. Leading the Red Tornadoes’ offensive attack was Carlee Logan with four hits, while Shaylyn Finger and Kami Bolick had three hits apiece to go with two hits each from Sierra Hill, Nandi Rhinehardt and Courtlynn Bridges and one hit apiece from Monnie Byrd and Emilie Huffman.

West Iredell (3-3, 3-2 Western Foothills 3A) is at North Lincoln on Friday, while Hickory (0-11, 0-5) visits Fred T. Foard.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hickory 9, West Iredell 0: The Red Tornadoes blanked the Warriors at home Tuesday in Hickory, getting two goals and two assists from Jayden Fralick, two goals and one assist from Mia Zulueta, one goal each from Ali Rose, Olivia Alala, Kate Bridges, Carlee Baer and Harper White, two assists from Kalei Martin and one assist from Stephanie Zulueta. Hannah Griesen and Adriana Bennett combined for a shutout in goal, registering two and three saves, respectively.

Hickory (8-1-2, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) is at Fred T. Foard on Friday, while West Iredell (3-5-1, 1-3) travels to North Lincoln.

Bandys 2, Lincolnton 0: The Trojans defeated the Wolves at home Tuesday in Catawba, upping their record to 6-1-1 overall and 2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to today’s home match against Maiden. On the other side, Lincolnton fell to 3-4-1 overall and 1-2 in league contests ahead of tonight’s home match against West Caldwell.

Fred T. Foard 3, North Lincoln 1: The Tigers took down the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, building a 2-0 lead at the half before both teams scored in the second half. Foard (5-4-1, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory on Friday, while North Lincoln (2-5-1, 1-3) entertains West Iredell.

West Lincoln 7, Bunker Hill 0: The Rebels were too much for the Bears at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, improving to 5-5 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to today’s home match against Newton-Conover. As for Bunker Hill, it is now 0-6 overall and 0-3 in league play ahead of today’s home contest against East Burke.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 16, Patton 1: The Indians topped the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Morganton to move to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play ahead of tonight’s home match against Asheville. Meanwhile, Patton fell to 0-8 both overall and in conference contests prior to tonight’s trip to T.C. Roberson.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Stephens 12, Patton 1: The Indians earned a road victory over the Panthers on Tuesday in Morganton. With the win, St. Stephens is now 4-5 overall and 4-4 in conference games.

St. Stephens hosts Asheville today, while Patton (0-6, 0-6 in conference) is at T.C. Roberson.

BOYS TENNIS

Fred T. Foard 9, West Iredell 0: The Tigers shut out the Warriors at home Tuesday in Newton, getting singles victories from the following players: Grayson Walker (6-0, 6-0), Aiden Ollis (6-0, 6-1), Brandon Henderson (6-1, 6-0), Anthony Dunmore (6-1, 6-0), Anderson Wright (6-0, 6-0) and Nico Fanzo (6-2, 6-2). Victorious doubles teams for Foard included Walker and Ollis (8-0), Henderson and Dunmore (8-2) and Lincoln Westmoreland and Mason Hoyle (8-4).

Foard (3-2, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits Statesville today, while West Iredell (0-4, 0-2) is at East Lincoln.

Hickory 8, North Lincoln 1: The Red Tornadoes took down the visiting Knights on Tuesday in Hickory, receiving singles wins from Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-1 over Mattias Naslund), Graham Powers (6-0, 6-0 over Liam Carroll), Clint Powers (6-0, 6-2 over Quinton Cook), Jack Nexsen (6-0, 6-2 over Beckham Eurey) and Will Moore (6-1, 6-2 over Jack DePasquale) and doubles victories from the teams of Lovern and Graham Powers (8-1 over Carroll and Cook), Clint Powers and Moore (8-3 over Naslund and Aberle) and Keller Armstrong and Ben Howard (9-7 over DePasquale and Andy Quach). Hickory is now 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Western Foothills 3A play entering today’s road match against St. Stephens, which will be followed by Friday’s trip to Watauga.

North Lincoln (2-2, 0-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell today.

St. Stephens 7, North Iredell 2: The Indians defeated the visiting Raiders on Tuesday in Hickory, with singles victories coming from the following players: Ajay Swisher (8-0 over Garret Cardwell), Blake Walker (8-3 over Coyt Mayhew), Bradley Markland (8-2 over Cole Williams), Troy Harper (8-1 over Andrew Cockerham) and Jacob Ward (8-4 over Oliver Stamey). St. Stephens also received doubles wins from the teams of Swisher and Walker (8-1 over Mayhew and Luke Jones) and Jackson VanBeurden and Markland (8-3 over Williams and Cockerham).

St. Stephens (8-0, 2-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts Hickory today, while North Iredell (4-2, 1-1) is at North Lincoln.

Maiden 5, West Lincoln 4: The Blue Devils slipped past the Rebels at home Tuesday in Maiden behind singles wins from Cooper Houser (6-3, 6-2 over David Hoyle), Will Stover (6-2, 6-4 over John Schrum) and Will Eneix (6-3, 6-3 over Eric Richardson) and doubles victories from the teams of Houser and Stover (8-6 over Hoyle and Richardson) and Eneix and Keller Thomas (8-1 over Schrum and Gabriel Dixon). Maiden is now 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while West Lincoln is 2-8 and 0-2.

Maiden hosts West Caldwell today, while the Rebels have a home match scheduled against Bunker Hill.

Lincolnton 5, Newton-Conover 4: The Wolves edged the Red Devils at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, improving to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Newton-Conover to 1-3 and 1-1. Next up for Lincolnton is today's trip to Bandys.

On the other side, Newton-Conover has a home match against East Burke scheduled for today.