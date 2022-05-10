H.S. ROUNDUP: Hickory advances to state semis

HUNTERSVILLE — The Hickory boys tennis team knocked off Lake Norman Charter on the road Monday in the quarterfinals of the 3A dual state playoffs at North Mecklenburg Park. The third-seeded Red Tornadoes defeated the Knights 6-3 to advance to Wednesday’s state semifinal round.

Winning singles participants for Hickory (13-0 overall) were Griffin Lovern (6-2, 6-1 over Sean Huynh), Costen Holtzman (6-0, 6-0 over Abhi Parimi), Lewis Tate (6-2, 6-0 over Daniel Gartner), Clint Powers (6-3, 7-5 over Charlie Han) and Maddox McCleur (6-4, 6-7, 1-0 over Charlie Schild). Meanwhile, winning doubles teams for the Red Tornadoes included Holtzman and Lovern (8-2 over Gartner and Huynh) and Powers and Tate (8-1 over Han and Schild).

Hickory hosts fourth-seeded South Point (14-0) on Wednesday at Hickory City Park, while Lake Norman Charter ends the season at 17-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 6, Bunker Hill 0

The Red Devils received three goals from Briseyda Vasquez, two from Madeline Loy and one from Lilly Gargis in a home victory over the Bears on Monday in Newton. Gargis added two assists, while Vasquez had one and goalkeeper Kayla Martinez-Garcia recorded a shutout in goal.

Newton-Conover (11-7-2, 9-3-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) hosts Maiden on Wednesday, while Bunker Hill (1-14, 1-12) visits Bandys.

Bandys 7, West Caldwell 0

The Trojans blanked the Warriors on the road Monday in Lenoir, scoring four goals in the opening half before adding three in the second half. Bandys (11-3-3, 8-3-2 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Wednesday, while West Caldwell (1-18, 1-12) entertains East Burke.

Lincolnton 4, Maiden 1

The Wolves defeated the Blue Devils at home Monday in Maiden, with Vanessa Cespedes scoring Maiden’s only goal off an assist from Isabella DeMartino. Goalkeeper Emma Shokes finished with 10 saves for the Blue Devils (12-4-1, 9-3-1 Catawba Valley 2A), who travel to Newton-Conover on Wednesday.

As for Lincolnton (14-5, 12-1), it hosts West Lincoln on Wednesday.