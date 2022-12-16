H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten wrestling wins Caldwell County title

LENOIR — The Hibriten wrestling team hosted West Caldwell and South Caldwell on Wednesday in a tri-match to determine the 2022-23 Caldwell County champion. In the end, the Panthers defeated both the Warriors and the Spartans to capture the Caldwell County title and improve to 11-2 on the season.

Hibriten beat West Caldwell (8-4) 39-30, receiving wins from Brayden Reid at 106 pounds (8-2 decision), Maddox Southard at 120 (9-6 decision), Josiah Honer at 132 (second-period pin), Drew Martin at 138 (second-period pin), Dillan Earp at 182 (first-period pin), Rylan Davidson at 195 (8-3 decision), Elijah Amaya at 220 (first-period pin) and Daniel Amaya-Perez at 285 (forfeit). Meanwhile, the Warriors’ victories in the loss to the Panthers came from Fernando Teniente at 113 (7-5 sudden victory), Tyrek Campbell at 126 (second-period pin), Rakeem Smith at 145 (2-0 decision), Jacob Spencer at 152 (first-period pin), Zakary Bloom at 160 (second-period pin) and Luke Roberts at 170 (third-period pin).

Hibriten also earned a 63-15 win over South Caldwell (4-10) behind victories from Brayden Reid at 106 (forfeit), Brian Reid at 113 (second-period pin), Noah Koenig at 126 (first-period pin), Honer at 132 (first-period pin), Martin at 138 (12-8 decision), Brett Dilsaver at 145 (first-period pin), Ross Watts at 152 (first-period pin), Avin Crawford at 170 (first-period pin), Earp at 182 (first-period pin), Davidson at 195 (first-period pin) and Elijah Amaya at 220 (first-period pin). On the other side, the Spartans’ victorious grapplers against the Panthers were Holden Fulcher at 120 (third-period pin), Alex Engle at 160 (12-10 decision) and Kevin Pereira at 285 (first-period pin).

The other match on Wednesday saw West Caldwell knock off South Caldwell by a 54-24 score, with the Warriors receiving wins from Omarzria Wright at 106 (forfeit), Teniente at 113 (11-8 decision), Campbell at 126 (second-period pin), Smith at 145 (second-period pin), Spencer at 152 (third-period pin), Bloom at 160 (20-5 technical fall), Roberts at 170 (first-period pin), Jonathon Cox at 182 (first-period pin), Jerry Henline at 195 (10-2 major decision) and Carlos Urbina at 220 (second-period pin). As for the Spartans, their victories against the Warriors came from Fulcher at 120 (second-period pin), Michael Harkey at 132 (first-period pin), Kaleb Martin at 138 (third-period pin) and Pereira at 285 (second-period pin).

Hibriten travels to East Wilkes on Saturday for the Foothills Duals, while West Caldwell visits Patton on Friday for a tri-match that will also involve Lincoln Charter and South Caldwell hosts a tri-match on Friday against Freedom and Crest.

GIRLS BASKETBALLNewton-Conover 48, Hibriten 45: The Red Devils defeated the Panthers at home Wednesday in Newton, overcoming a 16-9 deficit after the opening quarter to tie the game at 22-all entering halftime. Hibriten enjoyed a 38-34 advantage through three periods, but Newton-Conover ultimately rallied again for a three-point victory.

Newton-Conover (6-1) begins Catawba Valley 2A Conference play with a road game against West Caldwell tonight, while Hibriten (5-1) continues nonconference play with a home contest against those same Warriors on Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALLNewton-Conover 57, Hibriten 56: The Red Devils slipped past the Panthers at home Wednesday in Newton, improving to 4-3 while dropping Hibriten to 3-3. Newton-Conover is at West Caldwell tonight for a Catawba Valley 2A matchup.

As for Hibriten, it hosts a nonconference contest against West Caldwell on Saturday.