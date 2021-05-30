H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten wrestling tops Cougars, Spartans

The Hibriten wrestling team knocked off nonconference foes Alexander Central and South Caldwell during Friday’s tri-match in Taylorsville, defeating the host Cougars by a 39-36 final and the Spartans by a 56-15 score. With the wins, the Panthers are now 15-3 overall.

Against Alexander Central, Hibriten received victories from Katie Smith at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Holden Lawing at 113 (forfeit victory), Josiah Honer at 120 (8-3 decision over Kanon Harrington), Ross Watts at 132 (4-0 decision over Steven Gentle), Carter Hinton at 152 (pinned Elijah Peal), Chandler Wyke at 160 (forfeit victory), Zay Barnes at 220 (3-2 decision over Nathaniel Dahlstrom) and Daniel Baker at 285 (pinned Furquan Maynard). As for Alexander Central, it got wins from Christian McGalliard at 126 (pinned John Patterson), Dylan Dalton at 138 (pinned Chase Trivette), Matthew Dooley at 145 (pinned Landon Elliot), Gavin Hoskins at 170 (pinned Sadharri Moore), Noah Medders at 182 (forfeit victory) and Logan Shoemaker at 195 (pinned Azariah Moore).