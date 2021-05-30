H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten wrestling tops Cougars, Spartans

The Hibriten wrestling team knocked off nonconference foes Alexander Central and South Caldwell during Friday’s tri-match in Taylorsville, defeating the host Cougars by a 39-36 final and the Spartans by a 56-15 score. With the wins, the Panthers are now 15-3 overall.
Against Alexander Central, Hibriten received victories from Katie Smith at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Holden Lawing at 113 (forfeit victory), Josiah Honer at 120 (8-3 decision over Kanon Harrington), Ross Watts at 132 (4-0 decision over Steven Gentle), Carter Hinton at 152 (pinned Elijah Peal), Chandler Wyke at 160 (forfeit victory), Zay Barnes at 220 (3-2 decision over Nathaniel Dahlstrom) and Daniel Baker at 285 (pinned Furquan Maynard). As for Alexander Central, it got wins from Christian McGalliard at 126 (pinned John Patterson), Dylan Dalton at 138 (pinned Chase Trivette), Matthew Dooley at 145 (pinned Landon Elliot), Gavin Hoskins at 170 (pinned Sadharri Moore), Noah Medders at 182 (forfeit victory) and Logan Shoemaker at 195 (pinned Azariah Moore).
In the win over South Caldwell, Hibriten’s winning grapplers were Watts at 132 (21-6 technical fall over Jade Hutto), Trivette at 138 (9-3 decision over Sylas Scruggs), Elliot at 145 (pinned Riley Thacker), Hinton at 152 (pinned Gabriel Cardenas), Wyke at 160 (pinned Nolan Litton), Colten Caldwell at 170 (forfeit victory), Sadharri Moore at 182 (forfeit victory), Azariah Moore at 195 (forfeit victory), Barnes at 220 (forfeit victory) and Jose Romero at 285 (pinned Kevin Pereira). On the other side, the Spartans received wins from Brighton Deal at 113 (pinned Lawing), Jonah McBurney at 120 (5-2 decision over Honer) and Payton Church at 126 (pinned Patterson).
Hibriten will participate in a Northwestern 2A Foothills Conference tri-match at East Burke on Tuesday. Fred T. Foard is also scheduled to attend.
BASEBALL
Alexander Central 7, Freedom 4: The Cougars knocked off the Patriots on the road Friday in Morganton, outhitting Freedom 7-4 behind two hits and three RBIs from Grove Lowrance, one hit and two RBIs from Mason Chapman-Mays and one hit apiece from Isaiah Witherspoon, Austin Lapham, Jaron Price and Evan Rhyne. The winning pitcher was Chapman-Mays, who tossed 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief with two strikeouts and one walk.
Alexander Central (2-8, 2-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts Hickory on Tuesday, while the Patriots (1-9, 1-7) entertain Watauga.