H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten softball cruises past Draughn

The Bears grabbed a one-run road victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in Icard. Addie Wray had three hits and one RBI for Bunker Hill, which also got two hits and two RBIs from Camryn Bryant, two hits from Makayla Herman, one hit and one RBI from Caley Powell and one hit from Ava Hamlett.

The winning pitcher for Bunker Hill (7-2, 7-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) was Herman, who gave up three unearned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort. The Bears visit Fred T. Foard on Thursday, while East Burke (3-5, 3-5) hosts West Iredell.

West Lincoln 8, Bandys 7

Despite registering 15 hits, the Trojans lost by a single run on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton. Jada Spake had three hits and one RBI for Bandys, which also received three hits from Kenley Rembert, two hits and one RBI from both Riley Fox and Laura Drum, two hits from Annie Andrews, one hit and two RBIs from Caroline McIntosh, one hit and one RBI from Kensley Southers and one hit from Rylee Bost.

Bandys (5-4, 5-4 South Fork 2A Conference) hosts West Lincoln (5-3, 5-3) on Thursday.

East Lincoln 7, Maiden 2