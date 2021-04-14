H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten softball cruises past Draughn

The Hibriten softball team topped Draughn 11-1 in five innings on the road Tuesday in Valdese. The Panthers scored three runs in the first inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth, while the Wildcats scored their only run in the fourth.
Zoey Walker had three hits and three RBIs for Hibriten (9-0, 9-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Carley Watson had one hit and three RBIs to go with one hit and two RBIs from Peyton Boggs, one hit and one RBI from Sydney Wike and one hit apiece from Kelli Sanders and Cady Ferguson. Jillian Jones was the winning pitcher for the Panthers after tossing five innings of one-run, three-hit ball with six strikeouts and no walks.
Hibriten hosts West Caldwell on Thursday, while Draughn (5-3, 5-3) entertains Patton.
SOFTBALL
Fred T. Foard 5, West Caldwell 0
The Tigers blanked the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, improving to 6-3 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. With the loss, West Caldwell is now 0-9 in both.
Fred T. Foard hosts Bunker Hill on Thursday, while West Caldwell is at Hibriten.
Bunker Hill 4, East Burke 3
The Bears grabbed a one-run road victory over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in Icard. Addie Wray had three hits and one RBI for Bunker Hill, which also got two hits and two RBIs from Camryn Bryant, two hits from Makayla Herman, one hit and one RBI from Caley Powell and one hit from Ava Hamlett.
The winning pitcher for Bunker Hill (7-2, 7-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A) was Herman, who gave up three unearned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in a complete-game effort. The Bears visit Fred T. Foard on Thursday, while East Burke (3-5, 3-5) hosts West Iredell.
West Lincoln 8, Bandys 7
Despite registering 15 hits, the Trojans lost by a single run on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton. Jada Spake had three hits and one RBI for Bandys, which also received three hits from Kenley Rembert, two hits and one RBI from both Riley Fox and Laura Drum, two hits from Annie Andrews, one hit and two RBIs from Caroline McIntosh, one hit and one RBI from Kensley Southers and one hit from Rylee Bost.
Bandys (5-4, 5-4 South Fork 2A Conference) hosts West Lincoln (5-3, 5-3) on Thursday.
East Lincoln 7, Maiden 2
The Mustangs earned a five-run road victory over the Blue Devils on Tuesday in Maiden. East Lincoln is now 9-0 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while Maiden— which was led by Aleah Ikard’s 2-for-3 performance on Tuesday — is 5-2 in both.
After traveling to North Lincoln today, the Blue Devils visit East Lincoln on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 9, West Caldwell 0
The Tigers shut out the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 9-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Meanwhile, West Caldwell is now 2-6-1 in both.
Fred T. Foard hosts Bunker Hill on Thursday, while West Caldwell is at Hibriten.
Hickory 7, McDowell 0
The Red Tornadoes collected a shutout victory over the Titans on the road Tuesday in Marion, scoring three goals in the opening half and four in the second half. Hickory moved to 7-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while McDowell dropped to 0-8 in both.
Hickory hosts Watauga on Thursday, while the Titans visit South Caldwell.
Hibriten 2, Draughn 1
The Panthers doubled up the Wildcats on the road Tuesday in Valdese, improving to 8-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. As for Draughn, it is now 4-3 in both following its second straight defeat.
Hibriten hosts West Caldwell on Thursday, while the Wildcats entertain Patton.
East Burke 4, Bunker Hill 1
The Cavaliers nabbed a three-goal home win over the Bears on Tuesday in Icard, snapping a five-match winless streak to move to 3-4-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. On the other side, Bunker Hill is now 0-6 in both.
Bunker Hill visits Fred T. Foard on Thursday, while East Burke is at West Iredell.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Stephens 8, McDowell 1
The Indians are now 2-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A following a road win over the Titans on Tuesday in Marion. St. Stephens swept the singles matches, getting wins from Ajay Swisher (6-1, 6-0 over Kaleb Burke), Zach Swisher (6-1, 6-2 over Isaac Lawing), Bradley Markland (6-2, 6-4 over Max Ledbetter), Andrew Schultz (4-6, 6-3, 6-3) over Sage Deel, Jackson VanBeurden (7-5, 6-4 over Andrew Byrd) and Troy Harper (7-5, 6-3 over Nick Skeens).
St. Stephens, which also earned a pair of doubles victories, travels to Watauga next Tuesday. Meanwhile, McDowell (0-5 overall, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) is at South Caldwell on Thursday.
Bandys 5, Maiden 4
The Trojans slipped past the Blue Devils at home Tuesday in Catawba, winning three singles matches and two doubles matches. Singles victories for Bandys came from Joseph Cockman (6-1, 6-4 over Warner Laxton), Jorge Rojas (6-2, 6-1 over William Eneix) and Aiden Brittain (6-2, 6-3 over Joseph Thomas), while the doubles teams of Josh Cross and Jeremiah Cockman (8-1 over Aaron Harris and William Eneix) and Rojas and Noah Cockman (8-3 over Cooper Houser and Hunter Williams) were also victorious.
Winning singles participants for Maiden (3-3 overall, 3-3 South Fork 2A) were Greyson Eneix (7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 10-7 over Cross), Harris (7-5, 6-1 over Jeremiah Cockman) and Houser (6-1, 6-2 over Landry Black), while the Blue Devils also received a doubles win from the team of Laxton and Greyson Eneix (8-4 over Joseph Cockman and Black). The Blue Devils host East Lincoln today, while the Trojans (3-2 overall, 3-2 South Fork 2A) are at West Lincoln before traveling to Newton-Conover next Monday.
GOLF
Alexander Central tops Hickory, St. Stephens
The Cougars defeated the Red Tornadoes and Indians in both girls and boys golf at Catawba Springs Golf Course in Hickory on Tuesday, shooting a total score of 154 during the girls’ match before finishing with a 164 during the boys’ match. St. Stephens only had one golfer compete during the girls’ match — Christa Swanner with a 17-over-par 53— while Hickory didn’t have any participants.
As for Alexander Central, it was led by Chelsea Arney’s 46 during the girls' match. Heather Cronan added a 53, while Ashlyn Merritt shot a 55.
During the boys' match, Hickory finished second with a team score of 170 and St. Stephens came in third with a 186. Participating golfers for the Cougars were Brayden Shook with a 2-over 38, Landon Dula with a 41, Evan Presnell with a 42 and Michael Bumgarner with a 43.
The Red Tornadoes were paced by Cody Ray’s 39, while Jack Tomlinson shot a 41 to go with a 43 from Davis McNeely and a 47 from Reid Edens. Meanwhile, the Indians got a 43 from Gavin Killian, a 45 from Carter Gscheidmeier, a 45 from Jacob Denton and a 53 from Zak McLauchlin.
Alexander Central faces Freedom at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton next Tuesday, while Hickory and St. Stephens take on Watauga at Boone Golf Club next Monday.