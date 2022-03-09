H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten soccer blanks Red Devils

Patton hosts West Caldwell today, while Hickory (1-3) was scheduled to visit Hibriten on Tuesday before traveling to Western Foothills 3A foe North Lincoln next Tuesday.

BASEBALL

East Wilkes 11, Hibriten 1: The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season, falling to 3-1 overall thanks to a five-inning, neutral-site defeat at the hands of the Cardinals on Monday at West Wilkes High School in Millers Creek. The contest was part of the Classic at the Creek Tournament.

Hibriten finished with four hits against East Wilkes (2-2), getting one apiece from Connor Woodward, Jake Absher, Dillan Earp and Kennedy Story. The Panthers will face tournament host West Wilkes tonight before battling Mount Airy on Thursday at West Wilkes, while the Cardinals were scheduled to face Wilkes Central on Tuesday before taking on Watauga on Friday.

MONDAY’S POSTPONEMENTS

Several athletic events scheduled for Monday were postponed, as announced in emails sent to the Hickory Daily Record. The Hickory at South Caldwell baseball game was rescheduled for Tuesday, as was the West Caldwell at Patton girls soccer match.