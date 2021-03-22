H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten soccer blanks East Lincoln, advances to 2A West finals

The top-seeded Hibriten boys soccer team gained a measure of revenge against the squad that knocked it out of the postseason last season, winning 3-0 over fifth-seeded East Lincoln at home Saturday in the third round of the 2A state playoffs. The Panthers scored one goal in the first half before adding a pair in the second half on their way to a shutout victory in Lenoir.
David Franquiz scored the first goal for Hibriten (17-0) at the 34:22 mark of the opening half before adding another goal with 7:39 remaining in the second half. Gerardo Rodriguez notched the Panthers’ third goal just over three minutes later to account for the final score.
Hibriten advances to the 2A West Regional championship on Tuesday, when it will host seventh-seeded Ledford (14-1-1), which defeated No. 11 Fred T. Foard 5-3 in the third round. Meanwhile, the Mustangs end the season at 12-2-1.
BOYS SOCCER No. 16 Hickory 3, No. 13 A.C. Reynolds 2
The Red Tornadoes defeated the Rockets in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Saturday in Asheville. Carter Holt, Patrick Ceccato and Lewis Tate were the goal scorers for Hickory, while Holt and Luis Juarez dished out assists.
Mackenzie Tonks added six saves for the Red Tornadoes (14-1), who will visit third-seeded Weddington (14-1-1) in the 3A West Regional championship after the Warriors beat second-seeded Watauga 2-0 in the third round. A.C. Reynolds ends the season at 12-3-2.
No. 7 Ledford 5, No. 11 Fred T. Foard 3
The Panthers eliminated the Tigers in the third round of the 2A state playoffs at home Saturday in Thomasville. Ledford improved to 14-1-1 ahead of Tuesday’s 2A West Regional championship at top-seeded Hibriten (17-0), which blanked fifth-seeded East Lincoln 3-0 on Saturday.
Fred T. Foard ends the season at 13-3.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Bunker Hill 47, East Burke 6
The Bears nabbed their third consecutive double-digit victory with a 41-point home win over the previously unbeaten Cavaliers on Saturday in Claremont. Bunker Hill led 7-0 after the first quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 47-0 through three periods as it moved to 3-1 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Kaden Robinson finished with 13 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears, who also got a 52-yard TD run from Jay Abrams and a 62-yard punt return for a score from Kaliq Ramseur. Both Abrams and Ramseur also caught TD passes from Carson Elder, who completed 11 of 14 passes for 204 yards.
East Burke (3-1, 3-1) received 24 carries for 79 yards from Blane Fulbright, who scored the Cavs’ only TD on a 24-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. East Burke hosts Hibriten next Friday, while Bunker Hill is at West Iredell.
Forestview 20, Hickory 12
The Red Tornadoes fell to 0-4 overall following an eight-point road nonconference defeat at the hands of the Jaguars on Saturday at Stuart Cramer High School in Cramerton. Hickory led 12-7 at the half after scoring on a 25-yard fumble return from Malcolm Hill, but was outscored 13-0 in the second half while struggling to pick up first downs over the final two quarters.
Forestview improved to 1-2 ahead of next Friday’s Big South 3A Conference game against Hunter Huss. Meanwhile, Hickory hosts South Caldwell in a Northwestern 3A/4A tilt next Friday.