H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten soccer blanks East Lincoln, advances to 2A West finals

The top-seeded Hibriten boys soccer team gained a measure of revenge against the squad that knocked it out of the postseason last season, winning 3-0 over fifth-seeded East Lincoln at home Saturday in the third round of the 2A state playoffs. The Panthers scored one goal in the first half before adding a pair in the second half on their way to a shutout victory in Lenoir.

David Franquiz scored the first goal for Hibriten (17-0) at the 34:22 mark of the opening half before adding another goal with 7:39 remaining in the second half. Gerardo Rodriguez notched the Panthers’ third goal just over three minutes later to account for the final score.

Hibriten advances to the 2A West Regional championship on Tuesday, when it will host seventh-seeded Ledford (14-1-1), which defeated No. 11 Fred T. Foard 5-3 in the third round. Meanwhile, the Mustangs end the season at 12-2-1.

BOYS SOCCER No. 16 Hickory 3, No. 13 A.C. Reynolds 2

The Red Tornadoes defeated the Rockets in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on the road Saturday in Asheville. Carter Holt, Patrick Ceccato and Lewis Tate were the goal scorers for Hickory, while Holt and Luis Juarez dished out assists.