Monday’s light schedule of sporting events around the Hickory-metro was highlighted by a tight affair in girls soccer and a dominant boys golf performance by Fred T. Foard.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hibriten 1, Hickory 1: A battle of contenders in their respective conferences ended in a tie at Hickory.

All of the scoring in this one came in a three-minute span in the second half. Hibriten, last year’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion, took the lead in the 60th minute when a short pass from Avery Harris made it to Bella Hawkins, who left-footed a rising shot from the arc that snuck in under the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Hickory’s Mia Zulueta found space on a quick run about 30 yards out and sent a one-hopper out of the reach of the goalkeeper for the score and the final margin.

Current leaders in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, Hickory outshot the Panthers 9-8 in the contest. Rylee Conard made eight saves for Hibriten (3-3-3). The Red Tornadoes (7-1-2) split goalkeeping duties between Hannah Griesen, who made four saves in the first half and Adriana Bennett, who took in three after halftime.

Unbeaten in its last three matches, Hibriten finishes up nonconference play this week with home games Thursday against Wilkes Central and Friday against Newton-Conover.

Hickory was scheduled to return to Western Foothills 3A play on Tuesday against West Iredell before traveling to Fred T. Foard on Friday.

Alexander Central 3, A.L. Brown 1: The Cougars (8-1) extended their winning streak to eight in a row with a win over the visiting Wonders (4-4-1).

Taylor Sharpe, Addison Jack and Haley Queen all provided goals for Alexander Central. Hannah Kilby and Abi Ponce provided one assist each.

Haleigh Laughlin scored for A.L. Brown on an assist from Meleny Ballesteros.

Abigail Bumgarner made six saves for the Cougars. Jerusale’n Gonzalez brought in 13 for the Wonders.

The Cougars next play a nonconference match on Friday at East Wilkes. A.L. Brown had a Greater Metro 7 4A Conference contest on Tuesday at Hickory Ridge before hosting Lake Norman on Friday.

Draughn 2, Avery County 0: The visiting Wildcats ran their unbeaten streak to five straight in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opener for both teams.

Draughn (5-1-4, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A) stays on the road for its next conference match today at Mitchell. Avery County (2-6, 0-1) returns home today to play Madison.

BOYS GOLF

Foard runs away with Western Foothills 3A match: For the second round in a row, Fred T. Foard dominated the field and ran away with a 29-stroke win in an event co-hosted by Hickory and St. Stephens at Catawba Springs Golf Course.

The Tigers had four of the top six finishers in the round, with all four scoring golfers shooting 77 and under. The top individual was Foard’s Jaydon DelVechio, who shot a 72. Teammate David Gee was third with a 75, Grant Edwards was tied for fourth with a 76 and Brewer Lael came in sixth with a 77.

The Tigers’ team total of 300 was well ahead of second-place North Lincoln, which had 329 total strokes. The Knights were led by Conley Killian, who came in second with a 74. The only other golfer to shoot under 80 was Jared Meyer, who scored a 76 in leading East Lincoln to third place at 331.

The remaining team scores were Hickory in fourth at 349, North Iredell at 363, West Iredell at 368, St. Stephens at 398 and Statesville at 480.

The top golfer for Hickory was Cole Biggs with an 80. St. Stephens was led by Carter Gscheidmeier with an 87.

The next WFAC round is scheduled for Thursday at Catawba Country Club, with Foard hosting.

BASEBALL

Patton 9, McDowell 7: A week after a loss at McDowell, Patton returned the favor during Monday’s home game in Morganton.

The Panthers (3-5) led 5-0 in the second inning and 9-3 after four, but needed most of the lead to fend off a late charge by McDowell (6-4).

Patton put up 11 hits, including two each from Cohen Christian, Kanton Trull, Braxton Henzley and Triston Roseberger. Christian scored twice and had two RBIs to lead the Panthers.

Brady Davis allowed three unearned runs in the third and struck out three over three innings to get the win. Cole Attaway gave up a solo homer in the seventh and walked two others, but escaped further damage to earn the save.

Patton returned to Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play Tuesday at Polk County before hosting those same Wolverines on Friday. The Titans were at home Tuesday to face The Mountain 3A/4A Conference foe North Buncombe before visiting those same Black Hawks on Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Reagan 18, St. Stephens 10: Gavin Davis scored four goals and Daniel Thomas had three and added an assist, but it wasn’t enough to stem off the Indians’ third straight loss. Will Fincher made 11 saves in goal.

The Indians (5-6) returned to conference play Tuesday at Patton before hosting Asheville on Thursday, while the Raiders (8-3) hosted Glenn on Tuesday before entertaining Davie County on Friday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Reagan 14, St. Stephens 4: Rachel Carmer, Ella Willard and Abby Wyss all had three goals apiece in the road win for the Raiders. Ruby Morales made four saves for Reagan.

St. Stephens (3-5) returned to conference play Tuesday at Patton before hosting Asheville on Thursday. The Raiders (6-4) were scheduled to host Glenn on Tuesday before entertaining Davie County on Friday.