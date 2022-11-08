H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten, Hickory, Newton-Conover soccer stay alive

LENOIR — With its season on the brink, Hibriten’s front line got the job done in a 3-1 overtime victory over Concord at home Monday in the third round of the 3A state boys soccer playoffs. The Panthers were the only team in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties to host a third-round contest.

Sixth-seeded Concord (21-2-3) broke a scoreless tie courtesy of a goal from Zach Guerrero in the 55th minute, but third-seeded Hibriten received the tying goal from Miguel Ayala when he tucked a shot into the top right corner of the net in the 75th. In overtime, the Panthers’ Gerardo Rodriguez was fouled just inside the 18-yard box to set up a penalty kick that was converted by Johnny Pineda in the 82nd.

Rodriguez added an insurance goal for Hibriten (19-3-3) in the 95th minute, beating a pair of defenders in the box and punching in a shot from 8 yards out. Unofficially, the Panthers outshot Concord 17-14, but it was the Spiders who held an 11-9 margin in shots on goal. Hibriten goalkeeper Kenyen Ferguson finished with eight saves.

The Panthers host 10th-seeded Hickory (19-2-3) in Wednesday’s fourth round after the Red Tornadoes blanked second-seeded Forestview (19-2) 4-0 on Monday. The winner will face either No. 1 Asheboro (22-1-2) or No. 4 East Lincoln (18-4-3) next Tuesday in the 3A West title match.

BOYS SOCCER

Hickory 4, Forestview 0: The 10th-seeded Red Tornadoes shut out the second-seeded Jaguars on the road Monday in the third round of the 3A state playoffs in Gastonia. Scoring goals for Hickory were Braeden McCourt, Orlando Almanza, Brandon Garcia and Josue Leal, while Almanza and Justin Ortiz each had an assist and goalkeeper Conner Mejia registered six saves.

Hickory (19-2-3) will visit third-seeded Hibriten (19-3-3) in Wednesday’s fourth round after the Panthers topped sixth-seeded Concord (21-2-3) 3-1 in overtime in Round 3. Meanwhile, Forestview ends the season at 19-2.

Newton-Conover 3, Hendersonville 1: The fifth-seeded Red Devils defeated the fourth-seeded Bearcats on the road Monday in the third round of the 2A state playoffs in Hendersonville. Jesus “Chucho” Mejia scored goals for Newton-Conover in the 11th and 22nd minutes, while Brayan Guzman Maldonado added a goal off a free kick in the 49th.

Cooper King scored the only goal for Hendersonville (16-3-3) off an assist from Tyler Nitsche. As for Newton-Conover (19-3-1), as of presstime Tuesday its next match was scheduled for Thursday, but the contest could be moved up to Wednesday.

Check www.hickoryrecord.com for updates on the Red Devils’ fourth-round contest, which will see Newton-Conover host 17th-seeded Lincoln Charter (12-9-3). The Eagles topped ninth-seeded East Davidson (19-4-1) 4-1 in the third round.

East Lincoln 3, St. Stephens 1: The fourth-seeded Mustangs took down the 12th-seeded Indians at home Monday in the third round of the 3A state playoffs in Denver, defeating them for the third time in 2022 to improve to 18-4-3 ahead of Thursday’s fourth-round trip to top-seeded Asheboro (22-1-2). The Blue Comets shut out 25th-seeded West Iredell 3-0 on Monday.

On the other side, St. Stephens finishes the year at 15-5-1.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Bunker Hill game moved up; Maiden could play Saturday: It was announced on Monday that the 2A state football playoff game between 13th-seeded Bunker Hill and fourth-seeded Community School of Davidson will now be played on Thursday at 7 p.m. instead of Friday due to forecasted rain. Both teams are currently 10-1 entering the second-round contest, which will be hosted by the Spartans.

Fifth-seeded Maiden (10-1) is still scheduled to host No. 21 Mount Pleasant (8-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. If the 2A state playoff second-round game is rained out, it will be moved to Saturday at 7 p.m.

The 3A state playoff second-round contest between ninth-seeded Hibriten (6-5) and eighth-seeded West Charlotte (6-5) is still set to be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at West Mecklenburg High School. West Charlotte is playing its home games at West Mecklenburg this season.