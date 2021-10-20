H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten, Hickory golfers qualify for state

MAIDEN — The Hibriten girls golf team finished second during Tuesday’s 3A West Regional tournament at Glen Oaks Golf Club, punching its ticket to next week’s 3A state tournament at the Grey Fox Course at Foxfire Resort in Jackson Springs. Hickory will also send two golfers to the state tournament to compete as individuals.

Hibriten posted a team score of 268 (58-over-par) during regionals, five strokes behind regional champion East Rowan (263) and one stroke ahead of third-place North Lincoln (269). Individually, the Panthers received a 12-over 82 from Trinity White, a 90 from Virginia Anders and a 96 from Zoey Walker as those three came in third, 15th and 21st, respectively, out of 49 total competitors. Hibriten's Mabry Land (27th; 101) and McKenzie Jurney (45th; 219) also participated.

Hickory’s Lillian Bowman tied for 19th with a 93 and the Red Tornadoes’ Claire Graham added a 98 to tie for 22nd as both qualified for the state tournament, which takes place next Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, competing for St. Stephens was Christa Swanner, who shot a 111 to tie for 39th.

Rounding out the field of scoring teams were fourth-place North Buncombe (279), fifth-place Lake Norman Charter (280), sixth-place East Lincoln (288) and seventh-place Concord (367).

