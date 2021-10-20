H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten, Hickory golfers qualify for state

MAIDEN — The Hibriten girls golf team finished second during Tuesday’s 3A West Regional tournament at Glen Oaks Golf Club, punching its ticket to next week’s 3A state tournament at the Grey Fox Course at Foxfire Resort in Jackson Springs. Hickory will also send two golfers to the state tournament to compete as individuals.
Hibriten posted a team score of 268 (58-over-par) during regionals, five strokes behind regional champion East Rowan (263) and one stroke ahead of third-place North Lincoln (269). Individually, the Panthers received a 12-over 82 from Trinity White, a 90 from Virginia Anders and a 96 from Zoey Walker as those three came in third, 15th and 21st, respectively, out of 49 total competitors. Hibriten's Mabry Land (27th; 101) and McKenzie Jurney (45th; 219) also participated.
Hickory’s Lillian Bowman tied for 19th with a 93 and the Red Tornadoes’ Claire Graham added a 98 to tie for 22nd as both qualified for the state tournament, which takes place next Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, competing for St. Stephens was Christa Swanner, who shot a 111 to tie for 39th.
Rounding out the field of scoring teams were fourth-place North Buncombe (279), fifth-place Lake Norman Charter (280), sixth-place East Lincoln (288) and seventh-place Concord (367).
GIRLS GOLF
Alexander Central finishes ninth at 4A West Regional
The Cougars posted a ninth-place finish during Tuesday’s 4A West Regional tournament at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe. Alexander Central recorded a team score of 286 (70-over) behind Chelsey Arney (tied for 34th; 19-over 91), Parker Matlock (tied for 41st; 93) and Katelyn Harrington (54th; 102).
Other schools posting team scores included regional champion Ardrey Kell (222), second-place Weddington (227), third-place Cox Mill (229), fourth-place Marvin Ridge (234), fifth-place Myers Park (241), sixth-place South Iredell (254), seventh-place finishers Charlotte Catholic (263) and Hickory Ridge (263), 10th-place Cuthbertson (288), 11th-place Hough (292) and 12th-place T.C. Roberson (305).
Representing South Caldwell at regionals were Rylee Farr with a 51st-place score of 99 and Lana McCall with a 58th-place score of 104. Sixty-seven individuals participated in the tournament in an attempt to qualify for the 4A state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 5.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Lincoln sweeps team titles at Western Foothills 3A Conference championship
The North Lincoln girls and boys both finished first during Tuesday’s Western Foothills 3A championship meet at Southside Park in Newton, with the Knights’ girls team recording 18 points and the boys tallying 20. Finishing second through sixth on the girls’ side were St. Stephens (74), North Iredell (81), East Lincoln (82), Fred T. Foard (154) and Statesville (154), while the following squads came in second through eighth in the boys’ race: North Iredell (77), St. Stephens (95), Foard (109), Hickory (125), East Lincoln (130), West Iredell (176) and Statesville (235).
Individually, the top 15 finishers on the girls’ side were as follows:
1. Bella Wood (North Lincoln), 19:32.67
2. Kelbi Pierce (North Lincoln), 19:48.47
3. Macy Parks (East Lincoln), 20:03.66
4. Cara Castro (North Lincoln), 20:21.16
5. Emily Laramie (North Lincoln), 20:40.50
6. Lori Glavan (North Lincoln), 20:47.28
7. Bella Green (North Lincoln), 21:19.82
8. Karli Townsell (Statesville), 21:28.07
9. Natalia Nieto (North Iredell), 21:32.80
10. Daniela Flores Gutierrez (St. Stephens), 22:09.24
11. Lauren Lyerly (Hickory), 22:15.12
12. Addison Cox (St. Stephens), 22:18.76
13. Berklie Greene (East Lincoln), 22:42.74
14. Sienna Rush (North Lincoln), 22:50.81
15. Halle Rogers (North Lincoln), 22:54.61
On the boys’ side, the following individuals took the top 15 spots:
1. Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln), 17:01.90
2. Philip Riddle (North Iredell), 17:15.94
3. Mirko Glavan (North Lincoln), 17:31.84
4. Alex Bradley (North Lincoln), 17:42.22
5. Logan Helms (North Lincoln), 17:44.54
6. Payce Sherrill (St. Stephens), 17:47.63
7. Mack Viverette (North Lincoln), 17:57.41
8. Connor Bagwell (North Lincoln), 18:04.87
9. Kolton Hodges (North Lincoln), 18:05.25
10. Will Elkins (Foard), 18:08.58
11. Noah Whitenmyer (North Iredell), 18:26.11
12. Maddox Gant (North Iredell), 18:27.24
13. Austin Cope (West Iredell), 18:32.83
14. Jackson Black (St. Stephens), 18:41.11
15. Nathanael Hughes (Foard), 18:59.07
The 3A West Regional meet takes place on Oct. 30 at Freedom High School in Morganton.
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys 5, Maiden 2
The Trojans earned a three-goal home win over the Blue Devils on Tuesday in Catawba, improving to 13-6 overall and 7-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. On the other side, Maiden fell to 5-10-1 overall and 3-8 in league play.
Bandys is at Newton-Conover tonight before visiting West Caldwell on Monday, while Maiden travels to Bunker Hill today before hosting Lincolnton on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
South Caldwell 3, West Caldwell 0
The Spartans earned a straight-set nonconference road victory over the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir, winning 25-9, 25-14 and 25-9. South Caldwell improved to 5-13 to end the regular season, while West Caldwell fell to 0-22.
South Caldwell was led by 12 kills from Kadie Becker and 10 from Heather Deal, while McKenzie Morgan had seven aces to go with four from Becker and three from Kailey Franklin. Keira Reid, Kylie Heavner and Lillie Bumgarner added two blocks apiece, with Becker and Franklin notching 13 and 10 digs, respectively, to go with 12 assists from Heather Williams.