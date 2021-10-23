H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten football slips past Alexander Central

(Editor’s note: Look for results from Saturday’s state volleyball playoff matches and the individual regional tennis tournament results from Friday and Saturday in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)
LENOIR — Despite jumping out to an early lead over host Hibriten, the Alexander Central football team couldn’t hold off the Panthers on Friday at Jeff Storie Stadium. Hibriten rallied for a 21-19 win over the Cougars to improve to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
As for Alexander Central, it is now 4-5 overall and 1-3 in league play. The Cougars host Freedom in next Friday’s regular-season finale, while the Panthers travel to South Caldwell for a rematch from a nonconference battle earlier this season at Hibriten, which the Panthers lost 44-42 in double overtime.
Alexander Central’s Andrew Bumgarner scored the game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter before Tanner Moore scored from 1 yard out early in the second to make it 12-0 in favor of the Cougars. Hibriten answered with an 8-yard TD run from Dillan Earp late in the half before Sadharri Moore scored from 16 yards out just over two minutes into the third quarter.
The Panthers increased their advantage to 21-12 on a 22-yard scoring scamper from Duder Tugman at the 6:57 mark of the third quarter, and while the Cougars cut into the deficit thanks to a 16-yard TD pass from Tanner Moore to Daniel Specht with 1:13 remaining in the fourth, they ultimately ran out of time. Hibriten finished with 201 yards on 39 carries as a team, led by Sadharri Moore’s 10 attempts for 72 yards.
Coby Wilson added 11 carries for 52 yards for Hibriten, and he also completed 6 of 10 passes for 85 yards. On the other side, the Cougars received six carries for 53 yards from Russell Frasier to go with 116 yards on 11-of-17 passing from Tanner Moore, while Bumgarner finished with 10 carries for 41 yards and five catches for 84 yards.
Jabee Powell was Hibriten’s leading receiver with 44 yards on two receptions.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
Bandys 37, West Caldwell 26
The Trojans snapped a four-game losing streak with an 11-point road win over the Warriors on Friday in Lenoir, scoring more points than they did during their previous four games combined. Bandys moved to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while West Caldwell is now 0-8 and 0-6.
Bandys hosts East Burke on Tuesday in a makeup game from earlier this season before entertaining Bunker Hill next Friday, while the Warriors host East Burke next Friday.
South Caldwell 51, Ashe County 6
The Spartans topped the Huskies on the road Friday in West Jefferson, running their winning streak to three games and finishing with 51 points for the second week in a row after defeating Alexander Central 51-27 on Oct. 15 in Taylorsville. South Caldwell upped its record to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A, while Ashe County fell to 1-7 and 0-4.
The Spartans host Hibriten next Friday, while the Huskies travel to Watauga.
Statesville 57, St. Stephens 14
The Greyhounds routed the Indians on the road Friday in Hickory behind five TDs of 40-plus yards. St. Stephens’ scores came on a 7-yard TD pass from Peyton Young to Ty McLauchlin with 3:41 left in the second quarter and a 7-yard scoring run from Brycen Gaither at the 9:07 mark of the third.
Statesville (8-0, 6-0 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosts Hickory in next Friday’s regular-season finale, while St. Stephens (1-7, 1-5) looks to end a five-game losing streak when it visits Fred T. Foard.