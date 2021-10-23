H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten football slips past Alexander Central

(Editor’s note: Look for results from Saturday’s state volleyball playoff matches and the individual regional tennis tournament results from Friday and Saturday in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.)

LENOIR — Despite jumping out to an early lead over host Hibriten, the Alexander Central football team couldn’t hold off the Panthers on Friday at Jeff Storie Stadium. Hibriten rallied for a 21-19 win over the Cougars to improve to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

As for Alexander Central, it is now 4-5 overall and 1-3 in league play. The Cougars host Freedom in next Friday’s regular-season finale, while the Panthers travel to South Caldwell for a rematch from a nonconference battle earlier this season at Hibriten, which the Panthers lost 44-42 in double overtime.

Alexander Central’s Andrew Bumgarner scored the game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run midway through the first quarter before Tanner Moore scored from 1 yard out early in the second to make it 12-0 in favor of the Cougars. Hibriten answered with an 8-yard TD run from Dillan Earp late in the half before Sadharri Moore scored from 16 yards out just over two minutes into the third quarter.