H.S. ROUNDUP: Hibriten football beats Southern Guilford 32-27

LENOIR — The Hibriten football team advanced to the second round of the 3A state playoffs courtesy of a 32-27 home win over Southern Guilford in Friday’s opening round. The ninth-seeded Panthers led 26-7 at the half before the 24th-seeded Storm rallied to make things close in the second half, but Hibriten ultimately escaped with a five-point victory.

The Panthers (6-5) improved to 5-1 at home in 2022, but will have to go on the road in Round 2. Hibriten visits eighth-seeded West Charlotte (6-5) — a 40-13 winner over 25th-seeded Stuart Cramer in the first round — next Friday.

Southern Guilford ends the season at 6-5.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

South Point 48, Hickory 13: The 22nd-seeded Red Tornadoes scored first and trailed by just eight points at halftime, but the 11th-seeded Red Raiders eventually pulled away for a 35-point home win in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Friday in Belmont. Tylar Johnson scored Hickory’s first touchdown on a 3-yard keeper just over four minutes in, but South Point responded with three consecutive scores before the Red Tornadoes cut it to 21-13 on a 9-yard TD pass from Brady Stober to Dashawn Medley in the closing seconds of the first half.

In the second half, South Point (10-1) received a 34-yard TD run from Cam Medlock, scoring scampers of 83 and 24 yards from Patrick Blee and a 41-yard interception return for a score from Jayden Garrett-Straite. The Red Raiders travel to sixth-seeded Dudley (9-2) in next Friday’s second round after the Panthers routed No. 27 Pisgah 43-5 on Friday.

Hickory finishes the year at 7-4.

Kings Mountain 42, St. Stephens 6: The top-seeded Mountaineers overwhelmed the 32nd-seeded Indians in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs at home Friday in Kings Mountain. Kings Mountain scored all of its points in the first half to bring a running clock into play in the second half, with St. Stephens’ only TD coming late in the third quarter.

Kings Mountain (11-0) hosts 17th-seeded Smoky Mountain (7-4) next Friday after the Mustangs slipped past 16th-seeded Central Davidson 41-38 in Round 1. Meanwhile, St. Stephens ends the season at 4-7.