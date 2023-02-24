DENVER — Four different players recorded double-doubles for the Newton-Conover girls basketball team in its 2A state playoff opener against Reidsville. On Thursday night, two more double-doubles helped the Red Devils snag a 53-35 road win over Lincoln Charter in the second round.

Seniors Cassidy Geddes and Lizzie Sain scored 23 and 16 points, respectively. Geddes also had 10 rebounds, seven assists and six steals, while Sain grabbed 11 boards and both players finished with a blocked shot.

Sara Sain added four points, six rebounds and four steals for 13th-seeded Newton-Conover (25-4), which has won its last nine games. Alaysia Hewitt and Grayson Rowe each had four points as well, with Hadleigh Swagger scoring the remaining two.

The Red Devils visit fifth-seeded East Burke (25-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m. after the Cavaliers took down 12th-seeded East Surry 68-51 on Thursday. Newton-Conover is 1-2 against East Burke this season, although the two losses were by a combined seven points.

Fourth-seeded Lincoln Charter finishes the season at 21-5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 14 Freedom 59, No. 3 Hibriten 50: After splitting a pair of regular-season games, Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes faced off in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday night in Lenoir, with the visiting Patriots emerging victorious in the rubber match. Freedom was up 16-12 after the first quarter, but trailed 34-23 at halftime before outscoring Hibriten 16-6 and 20-10 over the final two quarters.

The Patriots (14-12) travel to sixth-seeded Oak Grove (21-6) in Saturday’s third round after the Grizzlies earned a 56-51 victory over 11th-seeded Ledford in Round 2. As for Hibriten, it ends the season at 23-5.

Saturday’s game between Freedom and Oak Grove is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

No. 4 North Mecklenburg 54, No. 13 Alexander Central 50: The host Vikings eliminated the Cougars in the second round of the 4A state playoffs on Thursday in Huntersville behind 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Kairah Dixon-Booker, 11 points and five boards from Dearia Page, 10 points and six rebounds from Boston Bates and 10 points from Sahlay Reid. Navaeh Farmer added eight points and three steals for North Mecklenburg, which improved to 26-2 ahead of Saturday’s third-round home game against fifth-seeded A.C. Reynolds (22-7), which defeated 12th-seeded Myers Park 56-47 in Round 2.

Alexander Central (20-8) was led by Meredith Wike’s game-high 18 points on Thursday, while Sydney Hayes scored 17 and Kirstyn Herman finished with nine. Wike also had six rebounds, with Herman pulling down five rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Saturday’s game between North Mecklenburg and A.C. Reynolds is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff.

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 3 West Caldwell 76, No. 19 Community School of Davidson 56: The Warriors cruised past the visiting Spartans in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday in Lenoir, extending their winning streak to 18 games in the process. West Caldwell (26-2) hosts a third-round game against sixth-seeded Salisbury (21-5) on Saturday at 7 p.m. after the Hornets defeated 22nd-seeded East Surry 60-56 in the second round.

Community School of Davidson finishes the season at 18-10.