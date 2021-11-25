H.S. ROUNDUP: Geddes outscores Patton as Newton-Conover girls roll

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team started the 2021-22 season with a home game against Patton on Tuesday, holding the visitors to single digits in every quarter en route to a 50-25 victory. Red Devils junior guard Cassidy Geddes outscored the Panthers by herself, finishing with a game-high 26 points as Newton-Conover won its fifth straight season opener.

In addition to Geddes’ 26-point effort — which included the Red Devils’ only two 3-pointers on the night — Newton-Conover (1-0) also received eight points from Hannah Watkins and seven from Emma Fox. Meanwhile, Patton (0-1) was paced by seven points from Kelsey Powell.

Newton-Conover hosts Hickory next Tuesday before visiting North Lincoln next Wednesday, while Patton was at Draughn on Wednesday before hosting the Wildcats next Tuesday and South Caldwell next Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 60, West Iredell 28

The Trojans easily dispatched the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Statesville, receiving a game-high 22 points from Logan Dutka to go with nine from Macy Rummage and eight from Annie Andrews. On the other side, West Iredell was led by seven points from Brooklyn Gibson.