H.S. ROUNDUP: Geddes outscores Patton as Newton-Conover girls roll

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team started the 2021-22 season with a home game against Patton on Tuesday, holding the visitors to single digits in every quarter en route to a 50-25 victory. Red Devils junior guard Cassidy Geddes outscored the Panthers by herself, finishing with a game-high 26 points as Newton-Conover won its fifth straight season opener.
In addition to Geddes’ 26-point effort — which included the Red Devils’ only two 3-pointers on the night — Newton-Conover (1-0) also received eight points from Hannah Watkins and seven from Emma Fox. Meanwhile, Patton (0-1) was paced by seven points from Kelsey Powell.
Newton-Conover hosts Hickory next Tuesday before visiting North Lincoln next Wednesday, while Patton was at Draughn on Wednesday before hosting the Wildcats next Tuesday and South Caldwell next Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bandys 60, West Iredell 28
The Trojans easily dispatched the Warriors on the road Tuesday in Statesville, receiving a game-high 22 points from Logan Dutka to go with nine from Macy Rummage and eight from Annie Andrews. On the other side, West Iredell was led by seven points from Brooklyn Gibson.
Bandys (1-1) hosts St. Stephens next Tuesday before visiting Draughn next Wednesday, while West Iredell (0-1) is at Lake Norman next Tuesday before traveling to East Wilkes next Wednesday.
Alexander Central 55, South Iredell 31
The Cougars earned a 24-point home win over the Vikings on Tuesday in Taylorsville, getting 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals from Chesney Stikeleather to go with 12 points, six assists, six steals and four rebounds from Julianna Walter and seven points from Cheyenne Childers. No players reached double figures for South Iredell, which was led by nine points from Dahmiya Horton.
Horton also had six rebounds and five steals for South Iredell (0-1), which hosts North Iredell next Tuesday before entertaining Davie County next Wednesday. As for Alexander Central (1-0), it hosts Davie County next Tuesday before traveling to Bunker Hill next Wednesday.
Ashbrook 68, Hickory 60
The Green Wave collected an eight-point home victory over the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday in Gastonia, gaining revenge against the team that eliminated them in the second round of the 3A state playoffs last season. Ashbrook improved to 1-0, while Hickory is now 0-1.
Ashbrook hosts East Lincoln next Wednesday, while the Red Tornadoes visit Newton-Conover next Tuesday.
Avery County 81, Hibriten 78
The Vikings slipped past the Panthers at home Tuesday in Newland, bouncing back from deficits after each of the first three quarters to nab a double overtime victory over their nonconference foes. Avery County moved to 1-0, while Hibriten fell to 1-1.
Avery County visits Cloudland (Tennessee) next Tuesday, while Hibriten is at Wilkes Central next Thursday before visiting Fred T. Foard next Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bandys 47, West Iredell 32
The Trojans won by 15 points on the road Tuesday in Statesville, receiving a game-high 11 points from Terick Bumgarner to go with 10 from Parker Styborski and eight from Parker DeHart. On the other side, the Warriors got 10 points from Eric Dalton and nine from Travis Williams.
Bandys (1-1) hosts St. Stephens next Tuesday before visiting Draughn next Wednesday, while West Iredell (0-1) travels to Lake Norman next Tuesday before visiting East Wilkes next Wednesday.
Hickory 71, Ashbrook 55
The Red Tornadoes defeated the Green Wave on the road Tuesday in Gastonia, building a 13-10 advantage after the first quarter before leading 33-21 at the half and 53-38 through three periods. Hickory improved to 1-0, while Ashbrook is now 0-1.
Hickory visits Newton-Conover next Tuesday, while Ashbrook hosts East Lincoln next Wednesday.
South Caldwell 60, West Caldwell 41
The Spartans collected a 19-point road win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir, moving to 1-0 while dropping West Caldwell to 0-1. South Caldwell hosts Maiden next Tuesday, the same night the Warriors visit Hibriten.
West Caldwell will also be in action next Wednesday at St. Stephens.
Patton 79, Newton-Conover 57
The Panthers cruised past the Red Devils on the road Tuesday in Newton, receiving 24 points from Waylon Rutherford to go with 19 from Quentin Rice, 11 from Connor Rudisill and nine from Anthony Hicks. Meanwhile, Newton-Conover’s Jay Powell also scored 24 points, while the Red Devils’ Owen Cannon added 15.
Patton (1-0) traveled to Draughn on Wednesday before hosting the Wildcats next Tuesday, while Newton-Conover (0-1) hosts Hickory next Tuesday.
Avery County 58, Hibriten 53
The Vikings beat the Panthers at home Tuesday in Newland, moving to 1-0 on the season while dropping Hibriten to 0-1. Avery County is at Cloudland (Tennessee) next Tuesday, while Hibriten hosts West Caldwell.
South Iredell 61, Alexander Central 58
The Vikings won by three points on the road Tuesday in Taylorsville, outscoring the Cougars in the second and fourth quarters on their way to a season-opening victory. South Iredell was led by 14 points from Damon Stewart, 12 from Braydon Watson-Jones and 10 from MJ Chambers, the latter of whom also dished out five assists in addition to four rebounds by Stewart.
Evan Presnell was the game’s leading scorer for Alexander Central (0-1) with 23 points, and he also had four assists. The Cougars’ other double-figure scorer was Avery Cook with 14 points, six assists and three steals.
South Iredell (1-0) hosts North Iredell and Davie County next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, while Alexander Central hosts Davie County on Tuesday before visiting Bunker Hill on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
Newton-Conover goes 4-0 at Crest
The Red Devils won all four matches during a dual event at Crest on Tuesday in Shelby, defeating the host Chargers 81-0, Mountain Heritage 72-6, Shelby 82-0 and Berry Academy 75-6. Newton-Conover is currently 9-1 on the season.
The following wrestlers finished 4-0 for Newton-Conover on Tuesday: Cody Ingle, Isaiah Pittman, Camden Spencer, Phoenix Michaud, Connor Shumate, Jason Brawley, Caiden Rowe, Jordan Henze, Nicholas Cadwallader, Owen Clark, Joseph Lioret-Tutty and Mason Abernathy. The Red Devils host St. Stephens next Wednesday.