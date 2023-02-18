The third time was the charm for Newton-Conover’s girls basketball team against East Burke, as the Red Devils defeated the Cavaliers 58-45 in Friday’s championship game of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. The Red Devils lost both regular-season meetings between the teams by a combined total of seven points, but won the third meeting thanks to a game-high 34 points from Cassidy Geddes.

Geddes attempted 14 free throws in the fourth quarter and made 11 of them. She had six points in each of the first two quarters before adding eight in the third and 14 in the fourth.

With the win, second-seeded Newton-Conover (23-4) ended top-seeded East Burke’s 21-game winning streak. In addition to Geddes’ big night, the Red Devils also received nine points from Alaysia Hewitt and seven from Lizzie Sain.

Braelyn Stilwell led the Cavaliers (23-2) with 18 points, while Aubree Grigg added 15.

Both teams will compete in the state playoffs, which begin on Tuesday. Playoff brackets had not been released as of presstime, but first-round matchups for schools in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties will appear in Monday’s edition of the HDR.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watauga 48, Hibriten 43: The second-seeded Pioneers defeated the top-seeded Panthers in the finals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Friday at Freedom High School. Kate Sears had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Watauga, which also got 12 points from Charlotte Torgerson and seven points and five boards from Brooke Scheffler.

Hibriten (22-4) received a game-high 24 points from Katie Story, with Zoey Walker adding eight points and six rebounds. The Panthers defeated Watauga (20-6) twice during the regular season, but couldn’t make it three straight.

Sears was the tournament MVP, while Farthing, Scheffler, Story, Walker, Alexander Central’s Meredith Wike and Ashe County’s Morgan Phipps were also selected to the all-tournament team.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Caldwell 54, Newton-Conover 40: The top-seeded Warriors were too much for the third-seeded Red Devils during the championship game of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament on Friday at CVCC’s Tarlton Complex. West Caldwell is now 24-2 following its 16th straight win, while Newton-Conover currently sits at 15-12.

West Caldwell’s leading scorer was Zion Thomas with 15 points, while Malek Patterson finished with 12 and Jayden Maddox had nine. On the other side, the Red Devils received 13 points from Javier Lineberger and 10 from Landen Lyerly.

Alexander Central 57, South Caldwell 53: The top-seeded Cougars took down the fourth-seeded Spartans in the finals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament on Friday at Freedom High School. Alexander Central improved to 18-7, while South Caldwell dropped to 13-14.

The game’s leading scorer was the Cougars’ Chad Lasher with 20 points, and he also had 10 rebounds to go with 17 points, eight boards and three steals from Avery Cook and 11 points, five rebounds and four steals from Carter Fortner. Grayson Presnell added eight points and four assists for Alexander Central.

South Caldwell got 14 points and four assists from Tyler Cline, 11 points and six rebounds from Tyler Eggers and 11 points from Carter Anderson. The Spartans also received 10 points from Connor Setzer and seven points and four boards from Caleb Greene.

The tournament MVP was Lasher, who was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Cook and Fortner, South Caldwell’s Cline and Eggers, Hibriten’s Jay Willis and Freedom’s Amore Connelly.