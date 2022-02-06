H.S. ROUNDUP: Fox's 27 points help Newton girls down Bandys

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team collected a 10-point home win over Bandys on Friday, getting 27 points from Emma Fox, 16 from Lizzie Sain and 12 from Hannah Watkins in the 59-49 triumph. On the other side, Logan Dutka recorded 18 points for the Trojans and Macy Rummage added 14 points including her 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils (17-2, 8-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) visited East Burke on Saturday before hosting Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while the Trojans (11-8, 5-4) host Lincolnton on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 55, South Caldwell 43
The Cougars picked up a 12-point road victory over the Spartans on Friday in Hudson, receiving a game-high 20 points from Julianna Walter, who also dished out six assists. Alexander Central also got 16 points and four rebounds from Chesney Stikeleather and 11 points and five boards from Sydney Hayes.
South Caldwell (11-6, 3-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) was paced by 13 points from Olivia Miller and 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Katlyn Wynn. Alexander Central (17-3, 5-2) is at Hibriten on Tuesday before hosting Ashe County on Wednesday, while the Spartans travel to Ashe County on Tuesday.
East Lincoln 59, St. Stephens 37
The Mustangs topped the Indians on the road Friday in Hickory, receiving a game-high 15 points from Ginny Overbay to go with 12 from Hailey McFadden and 11 apiece from Madison Self and Taliyah Thomas. As for St. Stephens, it got 14 points from Molli Harris and seven from Kaylee McGlamery.
St. Stephens (12-8, 6-4 Western Foothills 3A Conference) hosted North Iredell on Saturday before visiting Statesville and Hickory on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Meanwhile, East Lincoln (20-2, 12-0) travels to North Iredell on Tuesday.
Watauga 50, Hibriten 34
The Pioneers took down the Panthers at home Friday in Boone. Watauga improved to 18-3 overall and 6-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A prior to Tuesday’s home game against Freedom, while Hibriten fell to 12-9 and 1-6 ahead of Saturday’s road contest against Freedom, which preceded Tuesday’s home game against Alexander Central.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bandys 61, Newton-Conover 49
The Trojans defeated the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, with Terick Bumgarner scoring a team-high 17 points to go with 15 from Parker Styborski, 10 from Grant Parham and nine from Bobby DelGuercio. On the other side, Newton-Conover was led by a game-high 18 points from Javier Lineberger while also receiving 14 from Jay Powell.
After hosting West Lincoln on Saturday, Bandys (5-15, 3-7 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to West Caldwell on Tuesday before hosting Lincolnton on Wednesday, while Newton-Conover (3-17, 1-9) traveled to East Burke on Saturday before hosting Bunker Hill on Tuesday and traveling to West Caldwell on Wednesday.
Alexander Central 58, South Caldwell 35
The Cougars knocked off the Spartans on the road Friday in Hudson, getting a game-high 21 points from Avery Cook to go with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists from Evan Presnell. As for South Caldwell, it was led by 13 points each from Jordan Bentley and Trey Ramsey, the latter of whom also pulled down four boards.
Alexander Central (18-3, 6-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) visits Hibriten on Tuesday before hosting Ashe County on Wednesday, while South Caldwell (11-7, 4-4) visits Ashe County on Tuesday.
Hickory 91, West Iredell 53
The Red Tornadoes dominated the Warriors at home Friday in Hickory behind 19 points from Jamien Little, 17 from Jayden Maddox, 15 from Landan Maddox and nine from Zane Redmond. Hickory improved to 19-1 overall and 10-1 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Fred T. Foard, which will be followed by a home game against St. Stephens on Wednesday.
West Iredell (0-20, 0-12 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday.
West Caldwell 46, West Lincoln 39
The Warriors defeated the Rebels on the road Friday in Lincolnton, moving to 13-7 overall and 10-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Saturday’s trip to Maiden, which will be followed by home games against Bandys and Newton-Conover on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. On the other side, West Lincoln dropped to 7-13 overall and 4-6 in league play ahead of Tuesday’s trip to East Burke.
East Lincoln 66, St. Stephens 51
The Mustangs took down the Indians on the road Friday in Hickory, with East Lincoln getting a game-high 21 points from Jeremiah Jones to go with 11 from Logan Craig and nine from Drew Bean. As for St. Stephens, it received 14 points from Dayton Anderson, 13 from Ji Ikard and nine from Josh Barkley.
East Lincoln (19-3, 11-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Iredell on Tuesday, while the Indians (14-7, 5-6) travel to Statesville on Tuesday and Hickory on Wednesday.
North Lincoln 77, Fred T. Foard 32
The Knights cruised past the Tigers at home Friday in Lincolnton to improve to 13-8 overall and 7-5 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Foard to 3-18 and 2-9. North Lincoln visits West Iredell on Tuesday, the same night the Tigers host Hickory.