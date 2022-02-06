H.S. ROUNDUP: Fox's 27 points help Newton girls down Bandys

West Iredell (0-20, 0-12 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Lincoln on Tuesday.

West Caldwell 46, West Lincoln 39

The Warriors defeated the Rebels on the road Friday in Lincolnton, moving to 13-7 overall and 10-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A entering Saturday’s trip to Maiden, which will be followed by home games against Bandys and Newton-Conover on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. On the other side, West Lincoln dropped to 7-13 overall and 4-6 in league play ahead of Tuesday’s trip to East Burke.

East Lincoln 66, St. Stephens 51

The Mustangs took down the Indians on the road Friday in Hickory, with East Lincoln getting a game-high 21 points from Jeremiah Jones to go with 11 from Logan Craig and nine from Drew Bean. As for St. Stephens, it received 14 points from Dayton Anderson, 13 from Ji Ikard and nine from Josh Barkley.

East Lincoln (19-3, 11-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Iredell on Tuesday, while the Indians (14-7, 5-6) travel to Statesville on Tuesday and Hickory on Wednesday.

North Lincoln 77, Fred T. Foard 32