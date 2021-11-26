H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling wins Enka Jet tournament

CANDLER — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team sent part of its squad to the Enka Jet Tournament on Wednesday, while the rest of the team competed in Bandys' Trojan Invitational in Catawba. Ultimately, the Tigers totaled 17 top-four placers including 13 during the event at Enka, which Foard won with 279.5 points to easily distance itself from runner-up and host Enka (164 points).
Tournament champions for Foard during the Enka Jet Invitational were Karter Floyd at 113 pounds, Brayden Mejia at 126, Conner Weaver at 160, Colby Mace at 195 and Dylan Smith at 220. Other placers for the Tigers included Hunter Clark at 132 (second), Brock Carey at 138 (second), Zane Birtchet at 170 (second), George Coleman at 106 (third), Parker Johns at 120 (third), Evan Steiger at 182 (third), Landon Slager at 152 (fourth) and Sam Bolch at 285 (fourth).
Placers for Foard during Wednesday’s Trojan Invitational included Sebastian Richards at 113 (third), Sam Drum at 170 (third), Andrew Jackson at 285 (third) and Evan Hunsinger at 152 (fourth).
Host Bandys’ placers during the Trojan Invitational were Boedi Kirkland at 120 (first), Raydyn Brooks at 170 (second), Austin Cline at 220 (second), Joey Levix at 126 (third), Bryson Burkett at 138 (third), Matthew Cranfill at 182 (third) and Will Nix at 145 (fourth).
Foard visits Crest on Tuesday for a quad match also involving T.C. Roberson and Gaffney (South Carolina), while the Trojans host a quad match against Maiden, West Iredell and West Wilkes on Monday.
WRESTLING
Maiden participates in North Knight Invitational
The Blue Devils had several wrestlers compete in the North Knight Invitational on Wednesday at North Henderson. Maiden’s Donald Yang lost in the fifth-place match at 113, while Christian Wiley and Cohen Woodliff fell in the third round at 120 and 145, respectively.
Maiden’s Landon Hansley also lost in the third round at 160, with Ethan Bentley losing in the 13th-place match at 170. In girls’ action, the Blue Devils’ Miranda Valerio competed in the 113-pound weight class, defeating Rosman’s Nadia Revis via a first-period pin in the opening round before dropping her next two bouts.
Maiden travels to Bandys on Monday for a quad match also involving West Iredell and West Wilkes.
Hibriten sweeps quad match at West Caldwell
The Panthers earned victories over host West Caldwell (65-18), Patton (39-30) and East Wilkes (54-30) on Wednesday in Lenoir, improving to 3-3 this season. Josiah Honer, Ross Watts, Carter Hinton, Dillan Earp and Daniel Baker all won three bouts for Hibriten.
West Caldwell was 0-3 during the quad match, dropping its record to 3-6 overall. Meanwhile, Patton was 1-2 and is now 4-5 overall, with East Wilkes finishing 2-1 in its first dual competition this season.