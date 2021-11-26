H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling wins Enka Jet tournament

CANDLER — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team sent part of its squad to the Enka Jet Tournament on Wednesday, while the rest of the team competed in Bandys' Trojan Invitational in Catawba. Ultimately, the Tigers totaled 17 top-four placers including 13 during the event at Enka, which Foard won with 279.5 points to easily distance itself from runner-up and host Enka (164 points).

Tournament champions for Foard during the Enka Jet Invitational were Karter Floyd at 113 pounds, Brayden Mejia at 126, Conner Weaver at 160, Colby Mace at 195 and Dylan Smith at 220. Other placers for the Tigers included Hunter Clark at 132 (second), Brock Carey at 138 (second), Zane Birtchet at 170 (second), George Coleman at 106 (third), Parker Johns at 120 (third), Evan Steiger at 182 (third), Landon Slager at 152 (fourth) and Sam Bolch at 285 (fourth).

Placers for Foard during Wednesday’s Trojan Invitational included Sebastian Richards at 113 (third), Sam Drum at 170 (third), Andrew Jackson at 285 (third) and Evan Hunsinger at 152 (fourth).

Host Bandys’ placers during the Trojan Invitational were Boedi Kirkland at 120 (first), Raydyn Brooks at 170 (second), Austin Cline at 220 (second), Joey Levix at 126 (third), Bryson Burkett at 138 (third), Matthew Cranfill at 182 (third) and Will Nix at 145 (fourth).