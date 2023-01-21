H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling wins conference tournament

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team continued its decade of dominance with another conference tournament championship on Friday at Jerry Copas Gym, finishing with 241 points to capture the Western Foothills 3A tournament title. St. Stephens was the runner-up with 221.5 points, while North Iredell came in third with 153 points, North Lincoln took fourth with 95.5 points, Statesville finished fifth with 55 points, Hickory came in sixth with 34 points, West Iredell took seventh with 26 points and East Lincoln finished eighth with 14 points.

The Tigers won six individual titles, while St. Stephens nabbed four. Of the four remaining weight classes, North Iredell finished first in two and North Lincoln and Statesville each won one title.

Here is a breakdown of how each individual champion won their weight class:

106 pounds — George Coleman, Fred T. Foard

• Quarterfinals: Pinned Statesville’s Tristin Church in first period

• Semifinals: Pinned St. Stephens’ Christian Cruz-Hernandez in second period

• Finals: Earned a 5-4 decision over North Lincoln’s Kaden Helms

113 pounds — Austin Laws, Fred T. Foard

• Quarterfinals: Pinned Hickory’s Owen Maur in first period

• Semifinals: Pinned West Iredell’s Hunter Martin in third period

• Finals: Pinned St. Stephens’ Ivan Cortez in third period

120 pounds — Cesar Chavez Alonzo, St. Stephens

• Quarterfinals: Pinned Statesville’s Kloie Adams in first period

• Semifinals: Pinned Fred T. Foard’s Toby Bowman in second period

• Finals: Earned an 11-2 major decision over North Lincoln’s Till Helms

126 pounds — Gage Helms, North Lincoln

• Quarterfinals: Bye

• Semifinals: Pinned St. Stephens’ Logan Laws in second period

• Finals: Earned a 9-6 decision over Fred T. Foard’s Parker Johns

132 pounds — Brady Connell, St. Stephens

• Quarterfinals: Bye

• Semifinals: Pinned East Lincoln’s Austin Whatley in first period

• Finals: Pinned Fred T. Foard’s Brayden Johns in second period

138 pounds — Bray Trivette, North Iredell

• Quarterfinals: Pinned Statesville’s Daniel Carrender in first period

• Semifinals: Pinned Fred T. Foard’s Kevin Romero in first period

• Finals: Earned an 11-2 major decision over St. Stephens’ Will Moore

145 pounds — Brock Carey, Fred T. Foard

• Quarterfinals: Bye

• Semifinals: Pinned North Iredell’s Jorge Romero in first period

• Finals: Pinned St. Stephens’ Zamonte Bruen-Brown in first period

152 pounds — Brayden Mejia, Fred T. Foard

• Quarterfinals: Bye

• Semifinals: Pinned North Iredell’s Jack Blackler in first period

• Finals: Earned an 18-3 technical fall over North Lincoln’s Aaron Keville

160 pounds — Will Fincher, St. Stephens

• Quarterfinals: Pinned West Iredell’s Garrison Head in first period

• Semifinals: Earned a 5-1 decision over Hickory’s Anthony Bravo

• Finals: Pinned North Iredell’s Bronson Leonard in third period

170 pounds — Zane Birtchet, Fred T. Foard

• Quarterfinals: Bye

• Semifinals: Pinned North Lincoln’s Carter Morales in first period

• Finals: Earned a 22-7 technical fall over St. Stephens’ Jared Luna

182 pounds — Andrew Kehoe, St. Stephens

• Quarterfinals: Bye

• Semifinals: Pinned Statesville’s Tyreek Carter in first period

• Finals: Earned a 7-2 decision over North Iredell’s Brixon Burgess

195 pounds — Dylan Smith, Fred T. Foard

• Quarterfinals: Bye

• Semifinals: Pinned North Iredell’s Tayven Rucker in first period

• Finals: Pinned St. Stephens’ Avery Rhymer in second period

220 pounds — Edison Flores, North Iredell

• Quarterfinals: Pinned East Lincoln’s Kyle Mull in first period

• Semifinals: Pinned West Iredell’s Yahir Cruz-Villarreal in first period

• Finals: Earned a 10-1 major decision over Fred T. Foard’s Colby Mace

285 pounds — Steven Hamby, Statesville

• Quarterfinals: Bye

• Semifinals: Pinned North Iredell’s Quy Bailey in first period

• Finals: Pinned Fred T. Foard’s Sam Bolch in third period

WRESTLING

Maiden 51, East Burke 28: The Blue Devils topped the Cavaliers on the road Friday in Icard, getting wins from Miranda Valerio at 106 pounds (first-period pin), Bryson Crider at 120 (7-4 decision), Christian Wylie at 132 (first-period pin), Brodie Riddle at 138 (forfeit), Zachary Beard at 152 (first-period pin), Brandon Paretty at 160 (second-period pin), Diego Gallegos at 170 (forfeit), Ethan Bentley at 182 (first-period pin) and DJ Spring at 285 (first-period pin). With the dual victory, Maiden moved to 8-7 overall and 3-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Tuesday’s home match against West Lincoln.

Lincolnton 76, Bunker Hill 6: The Wolves took down the Bears on the road Friday in Claremont, with Bunker Hill’s only win coming on a pin from Donta Davis at 160. Bunker Hill (7-18, 1-5 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to league foe West Caldwell on Tuesday for a quad match that will also include nonconference opponents Hibriten and William A. Hough.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 56, West Lincoln 52: The Trojans defeated the Rebels on the road Friday in Lincolnton behind 25 points from Kate Dutka, 12 from Rachel Anderson and nine from Lexi Vaughan. Bandys (9-9, 4-4 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Tuesday, the same night West Lincoln (11-6, 5-3) travels to Maiden.

St. Stephens 67, West Iredell 29: The Indians cruised past the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville, moving to 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping West Iredell to 2-16 and 0-8. St. Stephens hosts North Iredell on Tuesday, the same night the Warriors visit Fred T. Foard.

Newton-Conover 60, West Caldwell 31: The Red Devils knocked off the Warriors at home Friday in Newton for their fifth consecutive win as they improved to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Lincolnton. As for West Caldwell, it is now 0-13 overall and 0-8 in league games entering Tuesday’s road game against Bunker Hill.

Bunker Hill 50, Lincolnton 48: The Bears took down the Wolves on the road Friday in Lincolnton, receiving 18 points from MyKyiah Lafone to go with 15 from Damireona Burch and 12 from Vanessa Morales. Bunker Hill (3-14, 2-6 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (3-13, 2-6) has a home game against Newton-Conover.

Alexander Central 56, Freedom 39: The Cougars nabbed a 17-point home win over the Patriots on Friday in Taylorsville, getting 19 points from Meredith Wike, eight points apiece from Hallie Jarrett and Sydney Hayes and seven points each from Kirstyn Herman and Kaley McDaniel. Herman also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, while McDaniel pulled down 11 boards and came up with four steals.

Alexander Central (16-2, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) hosts nonconference South Iredell on Tuesday, while Freedom (10-8, 1-4) hosts league foe Hibriten next Friday.

East Burke 62, Maiden 38: The Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils on the road Friday in Maiden, with Kara Brinkley scoring 19 points to lead East Burke and Braelyn Stilwell also reaching double figures with 15. On the other side, Maiden got 20 points from Kennedie Noble and 12 from Kynsea Pugh.

East Burke (15-1, 8-0 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bandys on Tuesday, while the Blue Devils (7-11, 4-4) host West Lincoln.

North Iredell 59, Fred T. Foard 37: The Raiders beat the Tigers at home Friday in Olin, moving to 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Foard to 9-9 and 3-5. Despite the loss, Foard received 12 points and seven rebounds from Samaria Tipps, eight points and five steals from Davoney Dellinger and seven points from Kinzer Abernathy.

North Iredell visits St. Stephens on Tuesday, while the Tigers host West Iredell.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bandys 80, West Lincoln 76: The visiting Trojans edged the Rebels in overtime on Friday in Lincolnton, receiving 36 points from Bobby DelGuercio, 15 from Micah Slaughter, 12 from Dominic Robinson and 11 from Landon Vaughan in the four-point win. Bandys (9-8, 4-4 Catawba Valley 2A) visits East Burke on Tuesday, while West Lincoln (6-11, 3-5) is at Maiden.

St. Stephens 50, West Iredell 37: The Indians topped the Warriors on the road Friday in Statesville for their third win in a row as they moved to 9-9 overall and 4-4 in the Western Foothills 3A prior to Tuesday’s home game against North Iredell. On the other side, West Iredell fell to 2-16 overall and 0-8 in league play entering Tuesday’s road contest against Fred T. Foard.

West Caldwell 58, Newton-Conover 50: The Warriors knocked off the Red Devils on the road Friday in Newton, running their winning streak to seven games, their overall record to 15-2 and their Catawba Valley 2A mark to 8-0 ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bunker Hill. As for Newton-Conover, it is now 10-8 overall and 5-3 in league contests entering Tuesday’s road game against Lincolnton.

Maiden 57, East Burke 33: The Blue Devils were too much for the Cavaliers at home Friday in Maiden, as 10 different players scored for Maiden led by 11 points from Landon Teague, 10 from Jalen Robinson, nine from Chris Culliver and seven apiece from Ben Gibbs and Raheim Misher. Maiden (16-2, 7-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts West Lincoln on Tuesday, while East Burke (3-13, 1-7) hosts Bandys.

Freedom 60, Alexander Central 51: The Patriots topped the Cougars on the road Friday in Taylorsville despite 19 points, six assists and three steals from Alexander Central’s Grayson Presnell. The Cougars also received 10 points and five rebounds from Avery Cook and nine points and five boards from Carter Fortner in the loss, which dropped them to 11-6 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.

Freedom (14-4, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts league foe Hibriten next Friday, while Alexander Central has a home game against nonconference South Iredell on Tuesday.

North Iredell 88, Fred T. Foard 50: The Raiders cruised past the Tigers at home Friday in Olin, upping their record to 11-7 overall and 4-4 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Foard to 3-15 and 3-5.

North Iredell travels to St. Stephens on Tuesday, while Foard hosts West Iredell.

Lincolnton 72, Bunker Hill 67: The Wolves earned a five-point home victory over the Bears on Friday in Lincolnton, moving to 5-12 overall and 3-5 in the Catawba Valley 2A prior to Tuesday’s home contest against Newton-Conover. On the other side, Bunker Hill dropped to 3-14 overall and 1-7 in league play entering Tuesday’s home game against West Iredell.