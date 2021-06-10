H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling topples East Burke, Hibriten

The Fred T. Foard wrestling team continued its pursuit of an undefeated season with wins over Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes East Burke and Hibriten at home Tuesday in Newton. The Tigers defeated the Cavaliers by a 75-3 score and the Panthers by an 82-0 final to improve to 22-0 overall and 7-0 in league action.
Foard’s winning grapplers against East Burke (4-8 overall, 3-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A) included Brayden Mejia at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Parker Johns at 113 (forfeit victory), Hunter Clark at 120 (forfeit victory), Spencer Bechtol at 126 (forfeit victory), Brock Carey at 132 (forfeit victory), Ryan Heavner at 145 (forfeit victory), Conner Weaver at 152 (forfeit victory), Landon Slager at 160 (pinned Samuel Huffman), Zane Birtchet at 170 (pinned George Mackay), Landon Foor at 182 (forfeit victory), Colby Mace at 195 (pinned Luke Wilson), Mo McAfee at 220 (14-1 major decision over Elijah Hess) and Dylan Smith at 285 (21-6 technical fall over Ryan Ezekiel Pierce).
In the victory over Hibriten (16-4 overall, 5-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A), the Tigers got wins from Mejia at 106 (forfeit victory), Johns at 113 (forfeit victory), Clark at 120 (forfeit victory), Bechtol at 126 (forfeit victory), Carey at 132 (pinned Chase Trivette), Dawson Cody at 138 (forfeit victory), Heavner at 145 (forfeit victory), Weaver at 152 (pinned Carter Hinton), Slager at 160 (pinned Juan Romero), Birtchet at 170 (pinned Sadharri Moore), Foor at 182 (pinned Colten Caldwell), Mace at 195 (pinned Azariah Moore), McAfee at 220 (pinned Rylan Davidson) and Smith at 285 (8-0 major decision over Daniel Baker).
The Tigers hosted a nonconference tri-match against Mount Pleasant and North Henderson on Wednesday before taking part in the 2A West Regional tournament next Tuesday at Pisgah High School.
WRESTLINGSt. Stephens 44,
North Gaston 27
The Indians moved to 19-3 on the season following a nonconference home win over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Hickory. Victorious grapplers for St. Stephens included Alec Petty at 106 (forfeit victory), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113 (forfeit victory), Chance Wilson at 120 (forfeit victory), Jackson Vazquez at 152 (forfeit victory), Jayden Jackson at 160 (15-5 major decision over Tommy Hall), Jacob Schwartz at 170 (13-0 major decision over Michael Baerga), Isaac Burgin at 182 (forfeit victory) and Andre Britt at 195 (pinned Daylan Hanna).
St. Stephens is scheduled to participate in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament today at McDowell before competing in the 3A West Regional tournament next Tuesday at North Henderson High School.
Alexander Central 46,
Watauga 24
The Cougars knocked off the Pioneers on the road Tuesday in Boone, receiving victories from Kanon Harrington at 120 (pinned Jacob Steadman), Christian McGalliard at 126 (pinned Noah Styles), Elijah Peal at 152 (pinned Jake Carpenter), Gavin Hoskins at 160 (11-2 major decision over Palmer Smith), Noah Medders at 182 (pinned Keadon Anderson), Logan Shoemaker at 195 (pinned William Bouboulis), Nathaniel Dahlstrom at 220 (forfeit victory) and Furquan Maynard at 285 (pinned Trabey Shepherd). Alexander Central improved to 12-8 overall and 4-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A after the 22-point win.
The Cougars return to action today in the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament at McDowell before participating in the 3A West Regional tournament next Tuesday at North Henderson High School.
BASEBALLMaiden 7, Lincolnton 3
The Blue Devils grabbed a four-run home win over the Wolves on Tuesday in Maiden, capturing their third consecutive victory to move to 8-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference. On the other side, Lincolnton fell to 4-9 in both.
The teams play again on Friday in Lincolnton.
Hibriten 5, West Caldwell 3
The Panthers received two hits and three RBIs from Austin Hollway, two hits and one RBI from Jake Absher and one hit apiece from Cleveland Earp and Conner Woodward in a home win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir. Hibriten improved to 6-7 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Caldwell dropped to 0-13 in both.
The teams meet again tonight at West Caldwell.
East Burke 3, West Iredell 1
The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors by two runs on the road Tuesday in Statesville, receiving one hit and one RBI apiece from Jake Bevins, Luke Bumgarner and Will Wiedner to go with one hit each from Dalton Teague and Colin Eckard. Eckard pitched all seven innings for East Burke, allowing one run on five hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
East Burke (3-10, 3-10 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts West Iredell (2-11, 2-11) tonight.
Draughn 6, Patton 4
The Wildcats took down the Panthers on the road Tuesday in Morganton, outhitting Patton 7-2 behind two hits and two RBIs from Brayden Schutt, two hits from Thomas Lambert and one hit and one RBI apiece from Logan McGee, Gabe Strickland and Marshall Byrd. Byrd earned the win after giving up four runs (three earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and eight walks in five innings, while Strickland tossed a pair of scoreless, one-hit innings with three strikeouts and two walks to notch the save.
Draughn (8-5, 8-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Patton (9-4, 9-4) tonight.
North Lincoln 13, Bandys 3
The Trojans lost via the 10-run mercy rule in five innings on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, managing single runs in the second, third and fourth frames while allowing the Knights to score in all but one inning. Nolan Jones had two hits and one RBI for Bandys, which also got one hit and one RBI from Parker Styborski and one hit each from Cade Spencer, Parker DeHart, Ashton Reynolds and Colby Edwards.
Bandys (6-7, 6-7 South Fork 2A) hosts North Lincoln (10-3, 10-3) tonight.