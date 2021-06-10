H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling topples East Burke, Hibriten

The Cougars return to action today in the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament at McDowell before participating in the 3A West Regional tournament next Tuesday at North Henderson High School.

BASEBALLMaiden 7, Lincolnton 3

The Blue Devils grabbed a four-run home win over the Wolves on Tuesday in Maiden, capturing their third consecutive victory to move to 8-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference. On the other side, Lincolnton fell to 4-9 in both.

The teams play again on Friday in Lincolnton.

Hibriten 5, West Caldwell 3

The Panthers received two hits and three RBIs from Austin Hollway, two hits and one RBI from Jake Absher and one hit apiece from Cleveland Earp and Conner Woodward in a home win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir. Hibriten improved to 6-7 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Caldwell dropped to 0-13 in both.

The teams meet again tonight at West Caldwell.

East Burke 3, West Iredell 1