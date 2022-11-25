H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling takes 1st at Enka Jet Invitational

CANDLER — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team traveled to Enka High School on Wednesday for the annual Enka Jet Invitational, and the Tigers left with a first-place finish after totaling 213.5 points. Hickory Ridge was the runner-up with 156.5 points, while the host Jets finished third with 151.5.

Foard’s Brock Carey was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestling after winning the 145-pound bracket, while Brayden Mejia took first at 152, Zane Birtchet won the 170-pound bracket and Dylan Smith came in first at 220. Hunter Clark and Jon Byrd added second-place finishes at 138 and 160, respectively, with George Coleman taking third at 106 and Sam Bolch finishing third at 285.

The Tigers’ Toby Bowman was the fourth-place finisher in the 126-pound bracket, while Parker Johns came in fifth at 132. Austin Laws (113), Sam Drum (182) and Aiden Alesi (195) also competed for Foard.

Following a first-round bye, Carey earned pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before winning by a 16-0 technical fall in the 145-pound championship bout. Mejia also had a bye in the opening round before winning by an 18-3 technical fall in the quarterfinals, earning an 18-5 major decision in the semifinals and pinning his opponent in the 152-pound title bout.

After a first-round bye at 170, Birtchet nabbed a quick pin in the quarterfinals, earned a 16-4 major decision in the semifinals and notched a 7-2 decision in the championship round. Meanwhile, Smith advanced past the first round thanks to a bye before winning by a 19-3 technical fall in the quarterfinals and pinning his opponents in the semifinals and finals.

Records for other Foard grapplers who earned at least one win during the Enka Jet Invitational were as follows: Clark (2-1), Byrd (2-1), Coleman (3-1), Bolch (3-1), Johns (4-2), Bowman (2-2) and Drum (2-2).

The Tigers also sent several wrestlers to Bandys High on Wednesday for the Trojan Invitational. Host Bandys — the tournament runner-up with 148 points, finishing only behind champion Dudley (171.5 points) — was led by first-place finishes from Boedi Kirkland (132), Ian Moore (170) and Avery Miller (285), second-place finishes from Will Nix (145), Raydyn Brooks (182) and Zack Evans (195) and a third-place finish from Matthew Cranfield (220). The Trojans also got fourth-place finishes from John Funderburke (120) and Luke Burkett (160).

As for seventh-place Foard (76 points), it received runner-up finishes from Matthew Whalen (160) and Jackson Dentel (170) during the Trojan Invitational to go with a third-place finish from Evan Hunsinger (145) and fourth-place finishes from Kevin Romero (138), Grayson Holshouser (152) and Jayden Wright (285).

Foard will host a tri-match against Bunker Hill and Crest on Tuesday, while Bandys is at Maiden next Thursday.

WRESTLING

Maiden competes in North Knight Invitational tournaments: The Blue Devils participated in both the boys’ invitational and the girls’ invitational at North Henderson High School on Wednesday in Hendersonville. During the boys’ tournament, Bryson Crider was the top Maiden finisher with a fourth-place finish at 106 pounds and Izick Thao and Zachary Beard added fifth-place finishes at 132 and 152, respectively. Crider was 1-2 in his bracket, while Thao and Beard were both 3-1 in theirs.

During the girls’ tournament, Maiden was led by a second-place finish from Miranda Valerio at 107 and fourth-place finishes from Maggie Vang (114) and Catherine Hentschel (152). Valerio posted a 2-1 record, while Vang and Hentschel both finished 2-2.

Maiden hosts Bandys next Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 53, West Cabarrus 51: The Cougars defeated the Wolverines in the Phenom Hoops Invitational on Friday at Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, improving to 1-0 while dropping West Cabarrus to 1-1. Alexander Central was led by a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds from Kirstyn Herman, who also dished out seven assists.

Sydney Hayes also scored 14 points for Alexander Central, while Hallie Jarrett finished with eight. The Cougars visit North Gaston on Tuesday, the same night West Cabarrus travels to Charlotte to face Palisades.