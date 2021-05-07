H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling sweeps tri-match against Bandys, R-S Central

The Fred T. Foard wrestling team continued its strong start to the season with victories over Bandys and R-S Central in a home tri-match on Thursday in Newton. The Tigers are now 8-0 on the season, while the Trojans are 7-1 after falling to Foard but defeating the Hilltoppers.
Winning wrestlers for Foard in the 54-19 win over Bandys included Brayden Mejia at 106 pounds (pinned Hunter Wilhite), Hunter Clark at 113 (pinned Kage Heafner), Spencer Bechtol at 120 (7-0 decision over Trey Story), Brock Carey at 126 (19-2 technical fall over Joey Levix), Jamie Richard at 138 (15-3 major decision over William Nix), Ryan Heavner at 145 (pinned Trey Ballew), Zane Birtchet at 170 (pinned Raydyn Brooks), Landon Foor at 182 (pinned Aries Sigmon), Mo McAfee at 220 (via injury default) and Dylan Smith at 285 (pinned Camden Mongene). Victorious grapplers for Bandys against Foard were Bryson Burkett at 132 (pinned Dawson Cody), Ian Moore at 152 (9-4 decision over Landon Slager), Caleb Moore at 160 (8-0 major decision over Evan Steiger) and Zackory Evans at 195 (pinned Colby Mace).
In the 73-6 victory over R-S Central, Foard received victories from Mejia at 106 (forfeit victory), Clark at 113 (12-0 major decision over Sumter Horton), Bechtol at 120 (pinned Noah Turner), Carey at 126 (pinned Gunner Horton), Cody at 132 (pinned Gabe Haylett), Richard at 138 (pinned Brayden Helms), Slager at 152 (pinned Sam Wilson), Steiger at 160 (16-0 technical fall over Richard Post), Birtchet at 170 (20-5 technical fall over Malaki Ryan), Foor at 182 (20-5 technical fall over Jevon Snoddy), Colby Mace at 195 (via forfeit), McAfee at 220 (forfeit victory) and Smith at 285 (pinned Kaleb White).
As for Bandys, its victorious grapplers in the 45-32 win over R-S Central included Wilhite at 106 (forfeit victory), Story at 120 (pinned Turner), Levix at 126 (pinned Horton), Burkett at 132 (pinned Haylett), Nix at 138 (10-8 sudden victory over Helms), Moore at 160 (pinned Post), Evans at 195 (forfeit victory) and Austin Cline at 220 (forfeit victory).
Foard hosts a tri-match against Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foes West Caldwell and Draughn on Tuesday, while Bandys will participate in a nonconference tri-match involving Providence and Mooresville Senior.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens beats Watauga, North Lincoln
The Indians defeated Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Watauga by a 78-5 final and nonconference North Lincoln by a 63-17 score at home Thursday in Hickory. St. Stephens is now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league action.
Against Watauga, St. Stephens’ winning grapplers included Alec Petty at 106 (forfeit victory), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113 (forfeit victory), Chance Wilson at 120 (pinned Jacob Steadman), Evan Trossi at 126 (forfeit victory), Brady Connell at 132 (pinned Brandon Fransisco), Kymani Evans at 145 (pinned Jack Lewis), Beck Nestor at 152 (pinned Tanner Hollars), Jayden Jackson at 160 (pinned Palmer Smith), Dorian Whitworth at 170 (pinned Keadon Anderson), Andre Britt at 182 (forfeit victory), Luke Apollonio at 195 (forfeit victory), Kasen Turner at 220 (pinned William Bouboulis) and Evan Vue at 285 (forfeit victory).
In the win over North Lincoln, the Indians got victories from Petty at 106 (6-4 decision over Garret Davis), Alonzo at 113 (forfeit victory), Wilson at 120 (forfeit victory), Connell at 138 (pinned Cole Ellis), Evans at 145 (pinned Aaron Keville), Nestor at 152 (forfeit victory), Whitworth at 170 (pinned Jordan Dininny), Britt at 182 (pinned Adam Sherrill), Apollonio at 195 (pinned Brennen Rogers), Turner at 220 (pinned Peyton Hubbard) and Vue at 285 (pinned Logan Owenby).
St. Stephens hosts a nonconference tri-match against Newton-Conover and Ashe County on Tuesday.
Bunker Hill splits with East Forsyth, Statesville
The Bears earned a 54-21 win over East Forsyth, but suffered a 42-39 loss to Statesville during a nonconference tri-match on the road Thursday in Statesville. Bunker Hill is now 3-5 on the season.
Winning wrestlers for Bunker Hill against East Forsyth included Lawson Vang at 106 (pinned Alicia Silvarrey), Christian Garcia at 113 (forfeit victory), Ian Smith at 120 (pinned unknown wrestler), Raul Hernandez at 126 (pinned Gustavo Salazar-Solorio), Alan Morales at 132 (pinned Caleb Tilley), Alex Betancourt at 145 (pinned Savannah Hayden), Brian Bouttavong at 152 (pinned Landon Owens), Brayden Guess at 160 (pinned Willie Mouzon) and Jacob Carroll at 285 (pinned Preston Deal).
Against Statesville, the Bears got victories from Vang at 106 (forfeit victory), Garcia at 120 (forfeit victory), Hernandez at 126 (7-5 decision over Parker Galliher), Morales at 132 (forfeit victory), Betancourt at 138 (pinned Antonio Caldwell), Guess at 170 (pinned Rashad Muhammad) and Carroll at 220 (pinned Liam Fontaine).
Bunker Hill visits West Wilkes for a nonconference tri-match also involving South Caldwell next Thursday.
BASEBALL
Bunker Hill 18, West Iredell 0
The Bears knocked off the Warriors in five innings on the road Thursday in Statesville, scoring four runs in the first inning, two in the second, eight in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth. Braden Huffman and Preston Workman combined for a one-hit shutout, with Huffman earning the win after striking out eight in four innings.
Bunker Hill (4-0, 4-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Patton on Tuesday, while West Iredell (0-4, 0-4) is at Hibriten.
Fred T. Foard 19, Draughn 6
The Tigers improved to 4-0 both overall and in the Northwestern Foothills 2A with a 13-run road victory over the Wildcats on Thursday in Valdese. Fred T. Foard outhit Draughn 10-8 behind three hits and six RBIs from Alex Fisher, three hits and five RBIs from Lane Essary, one hit and one RBI apiece from Josh Swink and Weston Wright and Logan Mosley and one hit from Conor Peschel.
Foard hosts East Burke on Tuesday, while the Wildcats (1-3, 1-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A) entertain West Caldwell.
St. Stephens 3, South Caldwell 2
The Indians earned a one-run road win over the Spartans on the road Thursday in Hudson, moving to 3-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A. Julien Peissel was the winning pitcher for St. Stephens and Josh Barkley picked up the save, while Justin Skewes had two hits and one RBI to go with one hit from Gavin Marley.
St. Stephens travels to Hickory on Tuesday, while South Caldwell (3-1, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts Alexander Central.
GIRLS TENNIS
Maiden 7, Newton-Conover 2
Winning singles players for the Blue Devils in their road win over the Red Devils on Thursday in Newton included Macy Sigmon (6-0, 6-0 over Keira Hirons), Alyson Soumpholphakdy (6-4, 6-3 over Paige Furr), Maggie Sherrill (6-1, 6-3 over Ella Cecil), Marcee Trouille (6-4, 6-1 over Kylee Spizzo) and Emma Shokes (6-1, 6-0 over Stacey Lee), while Maiden also got victories from the doubles teams of Sigmon and Soumpholphakdy (8-2 over Hirons and Cecil) and Trouille and Shokes (8-1 over Spizzo and Lee). As for Newton-Conover, it received wins from Alexa Allison in singles (6-0, 6-1 over Hannah Sherrill) and the team of Allison and Furr in doubles (8-2 over Hannah Sherrill and Maggie Sherrill).
Maiden (1-1 overall, 1-0 South Fork 2A Conference) hosts league foe Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Newton-Conover (0-1 overall, 0-1) is at nonconference St. Stephens on Monday before returning to South Fork 2A play with a trip to East Lincoln on Tuesday.
Alexander Central 5, Fred T. Foard 4
The Cougars topped the Tigers in a nonconference home match on Thursday in Taylorsville, getting singles victories from Mackenzie Harper (6-4, 6-3 over Adia Livert), Faith Zirkle (6-4, 6-3 over Haley Johnston), Cassidy Caskaddon (6-0, 6-1 over Peyton Proctor) and Emmy Rogers (6-4, 6-0 over Roxy Sylvester) to go with a doubles win from the team of Zirkle and Rogers (8-0 over Ava Bowman and Proctor). On the other side, Fred T. Foard’s winning singles competitors were Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0 over Hannah Maltba) and Claire Boger (6-4, 6-2 over Caroline Wills).
Foard (1-3 overall), which hosts Northwestern Foothills 2A opponent Hibriten on Tuesday, also received doubles victories from the teams of Wolgemuth and Boger (8-1 over Maltba and Wills) and Livert and Johnston (9-7 over Harper and Caskaddon). Meanwhile, Alexander Central (1-2 overall) visits nonconference North Lincoln today before traveling to Northwestern 3A/4A foe Hickory on Wednesday.
GOLF
Several golfers from the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area comprised of schools in Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties competed at regionals earlier this week. Here’s a look at how they fared (look for a full preview of all golfers from area conferences who will compete at Monday’s boys state championship and Tuesday’s girls state championship in an upcoming edition of the HDR):
2A West Regional Boys Results (at Lincolnton Country Club, par 72) - * denotes golfers qualifying for state
• Maddox Whittington*, Hibriten, finished 1st with a 73
• Lexton Ford*, West Caldwell, tied for 2nd with a 76
• Atley Gabriel*, Bandys, tied for 2nd with a 76
• Noah Bumgarner, West Caldwell, tied for 5th with a 77
• Holt Allison, Newton-Conover, tied for 8th with a 78
• Max Cranford, Fred T. Foard, finished 18th with an 83
• Hatley Hicks, Newton-Conover, tied for 19th with an 84
• Will Cook, Fred T. Foard, tied for 23rd with an 87
• Jordan Bumgarner, West Caldwell, tied for 23rd with an 87
• Caleb Pennell, West Caldwell, tied for 25th with an 88
• Jay Busic, Fred T. Foard, tied for 35th with a 95
• Preston Setzer, Fred T. Foard, tied for 38th with a 96
• Riley Pomainvill, Fred T. Foard, finished 43rd with a 106
• Quinton Ford, West Caldwell, finished 45th with a 139
3A West Regional Boys Results (at River Bend YMCA Course in Shelby, par 72)
• Landon Dula, Alexander Central, tied for 13th with an 81
• Jack Tomlinson, Hickory, tied for 18th with an 83
• Gavin Killian, St. Stephens, tied for 22nd with an 84
4A West Regional Boys Results (at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden, par 72)
• Mason Lewis, South Caldwell, finished 24th with an 87
• Mac Helton, South Caldwell, tied for 32nd with a 93
• Colton Smith, South Caldwell, tied for 32nd with a 93
• Ashton Fox, South Caldwell, finished 38th with a 107
• John Robert Boyd, South Caldwell, finished 41st with a 124
1A/2A West Regional Girls Results (at Lincolnton Country Club, par 72) - Newton-Conover qualified for state as a team
• Sondra Uon, Newton-Conover, finished 12th with an 83
• Camryn Lamp, Newton-Conover, finished 14th with an 88
• Hailey Hicks, Newton-Conover, finished 17th with a 94