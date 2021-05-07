H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling sweeps tri-match against Bandys, R-S Central

Against Statesville, the Bears got victories from Vang at 106 (forfeit victory), Garcia at 120 (forfeit victory), Hernandez at 126 (7-5 decision over Parker Galliher), Morales at 132 (forfeit victory), Betancourt at 138 (pinned Antonio Caldwell), Guess at 170 (pinned Rashad Muhammad) and Carroll at 220 (pinned Liam Fontaine).

Bunker Hill visits West Wilkes for a nonconference tri-match also involving South Caldwell next Thursday.

BASEBALL

Bunker Hill 18, West Iredell 0

The Bears knocked off the Warriors in five innings on the road Thursday in Statesville, scoring four runs in the first inning, two in the second, eight in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth. Braden Huffman and Preston Workman combined for a one-hit shutout, with Huffman earning the win after striking out eight in four innings.

Bunker Hill (4-0, 4-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Patton on Tuesday, while West Iredell (0-4, 0-4) is at Hibriten.

Fred T. Foard 19, Draughn 6