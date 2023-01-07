H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling sweeps quad match

DENVER — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team defeated Western Foothills 3A Conference opponents East Lincoln and Hickory and nonconference foe Corvian Community School on the road Friday at East Lincoln High School. The Tigers defeated the Mustangs 83-0, the Red Tornadoes 75-3 and the Cardinals 75-6 to move to 29-1 overall and 4-0 in league matches.

The Tigers got three wins apiece from George Coleman (pin, two forfeits at 106 pounds), Toby Bowman (two pins, forfeit at 120), Parker Johns (two pins, forfeit at 126), Brayden Johns (two pins, forfeit at 132), Kevin Romero (two pins, forfeit at 138), Brock Carey (pin, forfeit at 145; pin at 152), Zane Birtchet (two pins, decision at 170) and Colby Mace (pin, forfeit at 220; pin at 285). Adding two victories each for Foard were Austin Laws (pin, technical fall at 113), Brayden Mejia (two pins at 152), Sam Drum (pin, forfeit at 182), Aiden Alesi (two pins at 195) and Dylan Smith (forfeit at 195, decision at 220), while the following Tigers each finished with one victory: Hayden Smith (pin at 113), Grayson Holshouser (pin at 145), Matthew Whalen (pin at 160), Jon Byrd (pin at 160), Jackson Dentel (pin at 182) and Sam Bolch (pin at 285).

Foard hosts nonconference Kings Mountain on Tuesday.

WRESTLING

St. Stephens beats Statesville, North Lincoln: The Indians took down both Statesville and host North Lincoln in a Western Foothills 3A tri-match on Friday in Lincolnton. St. Stephens defeated the Greyhounds 78-6 and the Knights 56-14, upping their record to 33-4 overall and 4-0 in league matches.

Against Statesville, St. Stephens received wins from Christian Cruz-Hernandez at 106 (first-period pin), Ivan Cortez at 113 (forfeit), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 120 (first-period pin), Sebastion Lopez-Santos at 126 (first-period pin), Brady Connell at 132 (forfeit), Will Moore at 138 (forfeit), Zamonte Bruen-Brown (second-period pin), Dylan Herrera Luna at 152 (first-period pin), Will Fincher at 160 (first-period pin), Jared Luna at 170 (second-period pin), Andrew Kehoe at 182 (first-period pin), Avery Rhymer at 195 (first-period pin) and Luke Apollonio at 220 (first-period pin).

In the win over North Lincoln, the Indians got victories from Alonzo at 120 (16-1 technical fall), Connell at 132 (first-period pin), Moore at 138 (first-period pin), Herrera Luna at 152 (8-5 decision), Fincher at 160 (forfeit), Luna at 170 (third-period pin), Kehoe at 182 (forfeit), Isaac Burgin at 195 (first-period pin), Apollonio at 220 (forfeit) and Thomas Lipford at 285 (forfeit).

St. Stephens travels to nonconference West Rowan on Tuesday.

Ashe County 54, Alexander Central 27: The Huskies defeated the Cougars at home Friday in West Jefferson. Despite losing the match, Alexander Central received wins from Christian McGalliard at 132 (first-period pin), Kanon Harrington at 138 (9-5 decision), Aaron Longinos at 185 (first-period pin), Nate Dahlstrom at 195 (first-period pin) and Gilmore Kirby at 285 (first-period pin).

Alexander Central (11-15, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) visits Watauga on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 59, West Lincoln 55: The Red Devils knocked off the Rebels on the road Friday in Lincolnton, moving to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Bandys. West Lincoln (4-9, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) is also in action on Tuesday, when the Rebels will host league-leading West Caldwell.

Hickory 82, North Iredell 58: The Red Tornadoes cruised past the Raiders on the road Friday in Olin for their eighth straight victory, with Izaiah Littlejohn scoring 19 points to go with 17 from Jamien Little, 15 from Jay Powell and nine from John Holbrook. Hickory (12-1, 3-0 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell on Tuesday, the same night North Iredell (8-6, 1-3) is at Statesville.

Alexander Central 53, Ashe County 40: The Cougars handed head coach Ed Wills his 275th career win at home Friday in Taylorsville, with Alexander Central’s Avery Cook scoring 21 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. Carter Fortner added eight points for the Cougars, who are now 9-4 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A prior to Tuesday’s home game against Watauga.

The Huskies (6-8, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) host Hibriten on Tuesday before visiting nonconference Draughn on Wednesday.

East Burke 52, Bunker Hill 42: The Cavaliers topped the Bears on the road Friday in Claremont, receiving double-figure scoring efforts from Barger Shook (18 points), Caleb Hudson (11) and Sylas Coleman (10) in the 10-point victory. As for Bunker Hill, it was led by 13 points from Charles Murray and 11 from Elijah Boston.

Prior to the contest, Bunker Hill honored former girls basketball coach Tommy Edwards by naming the school’s gymnasium after him. Edwards was the Bears’ girls basketball coach from 1985-2008, and he was also the inaugural head coach of the women’s basketball team at Catawba Valley Community College.

Edwards led Bunker Hill to 20 playoff appearances, seven conference championships, five conference tournament titles and five sectional championships. He finished his 23 seasons as the Bears’ head coach with a record of 418-199.

East Burke (2-9, 1-3 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (2-11, 0-4) hosts Maiden.

East Lincoln 85, Fred T. Foard 63: The Mustangs defeated the Tigers on the road Friday in Newton behind 17 points from Jackson Fannon, 12 apiece from Palmer Crichton and Houston Hartsell and 11 from Tyler Mizzell. On the other side, Foard received 18 points from Carson Bess, 15 from Preston Neel, 14 from Holden Caldwell and 13 from Christian Henry.

East Lincoln (12-2, 3-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits St. Stephens on Tuesday, the same night the Tigers (3-11, 3-1) travel to North Lincoln.

North Lincoln 66, St. Stephens 56: The Knights defeated the Indians on the road Friday in Hickory, moving to 9-3 overall and 3-0 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Fred T. Foard. As for St. Stephens, it is now 6-8 overall and 1-3 in league contests entering Tuesday’s home game against East Lincoln.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Newton-Conover 63, West Lincoln 34: The Red Devils were too much for the Rebels on the road Friday in Lincolnton, beating them by 29 points to improve to 11-3 overall and 3-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping West Lincoln to 9-4 and 3-1. Newton-Conover hosts Bandys on Tuesday, the same night West Lincoln has a home game against West Caldwell.

St. Stephens 50, North Lincoln 36: The Indians knocked off the Knights at home Friday in Hickory, improving to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the Western Foothills 3A ahead of Tuesday’s home game against East Lincoln. On the other side, North Lincoln fell to 3-9 overall and 1-2 in league action prior to hosting Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.

Ashe County 59, Alexander Central 45: The Huskies took down the previously unbeaten Cougars on the road Friday in Taylorsville, outscoring them 44-26 in the second half to move to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A play. Meanwhile, Alexander Central is now 12-1 overall and 0-1 in league contests.

Despite the loss, the Cougars — who are scheduled to host Watauga on Tuesday — received 12 points and five rebounds from Sydney Hayes and eight points and five boards from Kirstyn Herman. Ashe County is also in action on Tuesday (home vs. Hibriten) before visiting nonconerfecne Draughn on Wednesday.

East Burke 58, Bunker Hill 12: The Cavaliers easily dispatched the Bears on the road Friday in Claremont behind 15 points from Braelyn Stilwell and 11 from Aubree Grigg. MyKyiah Lafone was Bunker Hill’s leading scorer with five points.

East Burke (10-1, 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Lincolnton on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill hosts Maiden.

North Iredell 46, Hickory 36: The Raiders are now 9-5 overall and 3-1 in Western Foothills 3A play after beating the Red Tornadoes at home Friday in Olin. North Iredell visits Statesville on Tuesday.

Hickory (5-7, 1-2 Western Foothills 3A) hosts West Iredell on Tuesday.

East Lincoln 70, Fred T. Foard 24: The Mustangs knocked off the Tigers on the road Friday in Newton, getting 15 points from Emma Montanari, 12 from Madison Bissinger and 11 from Kiara Anderson in the 46-point triumph. On the other side, Foard was led by 10 points from Samaria Tipps.

East Lincoln (14-0, 4-0 Western Foothills 3A) is at St. Stephens on Tuesday, the same night Foard (8-6, 2-2) visits North Lincoln.