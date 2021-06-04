H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling sweeps nonconference tri-match

Adding a doubles win for St. Stephens was the team of Boston and Hainor (8-4 overall Neff and Frye). The Indians host Hickory on Monday, the same day South Caldwell travels to Alexander Central.

BASEBALL

Patton 8, Fred T. Foard 4

The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season a night after defeating the Panthers at home, losing by four runs on the road Wednesday in Morganton. Lane Essary had two hits and one RBI for Fred T. Foard, which also got a home run and two RBIs from Alex Fisher and one hit apiece from Hayden Tabor, Kylan Bolick and Conor Peschel.

Foard (11-1, 11-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday, the same night Patton (9-3, 9-3) hosts Draughn.

Lake Norman Charter 22, Bandys 8

The Knights nabbed a 14-run, six-inning road win over the Trojans on Wednesday in Catawba, outhitting Bandys 19-9 in the contest. Nolan Jones finished with three hits and one RBI for the Trojans, who also received two hits and two RBIs from Parker Styborski, two hits and one RBI from Dylan Thompson, one hit and one RBI from Terick Bumgarner and one hit from Parker DeHart.