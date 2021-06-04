H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling sweeps nonconference tri-match

The Fred T. Foard wrestling team swept a nonconference tri-match against Bessemer City and Union Academy at home Wednesday in Newton, blanking Bessemer City by an 83-0 score and Union Academy by an 84-0 final. The Tigers are now 20-0 on the season.
Against Bessemer City, Foard received forfeit wins from Brayden Mejia at 106 pounds, Parker Johns at 113, Hunter Clark at 120, Spencer Bechtol at 126, Ryan Heavner at 138, Landon Slager at 160, Zane Birtchet at 170, Evan Steiger at 182 and Colby Mace at 220. Other winners for the Tigers were Brock Carey at 132 (pinned Chris Moses), Jamie Richard at 145 (pinned Xavier Figueroa), Conner Weaver at 152 (pinned Jadon Norman), Landon Foor at 195 (pinned Mason Chastain) and Dylan Smith at 285 (20-1 technical fall over Seth Glance).
In the victory over Union Academy, the Tigers got forfeit wins from Mejia at 106, Johns at 113, Clark at 120, Carey at 132, Dawson Cody at 138, Richard at 145, Weaver at 152, Slager at 160, Birtchet at 170, Foor at 182, Mace at 220 and Smith at 285. Adding wins for Foard were Bechtol at 126 (pinned Angel Sanchez-Gloria and Joel Parrish at 195 (pinned Luke Plummer).
The Tigers travel to East Burke on Tuesday for a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tri-match also involving Hibriten. The tri-match was originally scheduled for this past Tuesday, but was postponed.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens beats Lincolnton, East Lincoln
The Indians knocked off Lincolnton and host East Lincoln in a nonconference tri-match on the road Wednesday in Denver. St. Stephens beat Lincolnton 50-21 and East Lincoln 38-36, with wins against Lincolnton coming from Alec Petty at 106 (10-5 decision over Isaac Powell), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113 (pinned Nehemiah Lynch), Chance Wilson at 120 (11-0 major decision over Caleb Deaton), Evan Trossi at 126 (pinned Evonte Shuford), Brady Connell at 132 (pinned Ethan Smith), Kymani Evans at 145 (pinned Justin Castillo), Jayden Jackson at 160 (pinned Nathan Wells), Andre Britt at 182 (13-1 major decision over Josh White), Luke Apollonio at 195 (pinned Elijah Powell) and Kasen Turner at 220 (5-0 decision over Johan Rodriguez).
In the win over East Lincoln, the Indians (18-3 overall) received victories from Petty at 106 (17-2 technical fall over Jordan Dexter), Wilson at 120 (pinned Dalton Ware), Connell at 132 (pinned Thomas Dean), Evans at 138 (pinned Thomas Broffman), Jaconb Schwartz at 152 (9-2 decision over Eli Scott), Jackson at 160 (injury default over Dylan Lakey) and Apollonio at 195 (pinned Robert Thompson).
St. Stephens hosts a tri-match against Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe McDowell and nonconference North Gaston on Tuesday in Hickory.
GIRLS TENNIS
Alexander Central 9, Hickory 0
The Cougars collected a home win over the Red Tornadoes on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Singles winners for Alexander Central included Hannah Maltba (6-3, 6-6 (8-6) over Nicole Kozischek), Caroline Wills (6-2, 6-1 over Rachel Register), Mackenzie Harper (6-3, 6-1 over Berkeley Geyer), Cassidy Caskaddon (6-0, 6-0 over Mollie Monroe), Faith Zirkle (6-1, 6-3 over Carlee Baer) and Emmy Rogers (6-2, 6-1 over Landon Beard).
Doubles victories for Alexander Central (7-4 overall, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) came from the teams of Maltba and Harper (8-8 (10-7) over Kozischek and Register), Wills and Caskaddon (8-2 over Geyer and Monroe) and Zirkle and Rogers (8-1 over Baer and Beard). The Cougars host South Caldwell on Monday and Watauga on Tuesday, while Hickory (3-4 overall, 1-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosted McDowell on Thursday before visiting St. Stephens on Monday.
South Caldwell 6, St. Stephens 3
The Spartans earned a home victory over the Indians in a Northwestern 3A/4A matchup on Wednesday in Hudson, moving to 4-4 overall and 3-0 in league play. As for St. Stephens, it is now 2-3 in both.
Singles winners for South Caldwell included Graci Neff (6-3, 6-0 over Zoey Boston), Aislinn Chapman (6-1, 6-0 over Brianna Alfaro), Abby Mastrovito (6-1, 6-2 over Camile Gasper) and Victoria Villacorte (6-2, 6-1 over Anna Spatz), while St. Stephens got singles victories from Sophie Hainor (5-7, 6-6 (7-2), 10-7 over Zarina Villacorte) and Klaire Starr (6-4, 6-2 over Gwyneth Frye). Additionally, victorious doubles teams for the Spartans were Zarina Villacorte and Victoria Villacorte (8-2 over Starr and Alfaro) and Sydney Austin and Samantha Austin (8-1 over Maggie Brock and Carlie Walker).
Adding a doubles win for St. Stephens was the team of Boston and Hainor (8-4 overall Neff and Frye). The Indians host Hickory on Monday, the same day South Caldwell travels to Alexander Central.
BASEBALL
Patton 8, Fred T. Foard 4
The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season a night after defeating the Panthers at home, losing by four runs on the road Wednesday in Morganton. Lane Essary had two hits and one RBI for Fred T. Foard, which also got a home run and two RBIs from Alex Fisher and one hit apiece from Hayden Tabor, Kylan Bolick and Conor Peschel.
Foard (11-1, 11-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visits Bunker Hill on Tuesday, the same night Patton (9-3, 9-3) hosts Draughn.
Lake Norman Charter 22, Bandys 8
The Knights nabbed a 14-run, six-inning road win over the Trojans on Wednesday in Catawba, outhitting Bandys 19-9 in the contest. Nolan Jones finished with three hits and one RBI for the Trojans, who also received two hits and two RBIs from Parker Styborski, two hits and one RBI from Dylan Thompson, one hit and one RBI from Terick Bumgarner and one hit from Parker DeHart.
Bandys fell to 6-5 both overall and in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lake Norman Charter improved to 7-4 in both. The Knights host the Trojans tonight.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bunker Hill defeats Newton-Conover, Bandys
The Bears won a home meet against the Red Devils and Trojans on Wednesday in Claremont, finishing with 136 points on the boys’ side and 58 on the girls’ side. The Newton-Conover boys came in second with 21 points and Bandys was third with 14, while the Bandys girls finished second with 40 points as compared to 33 for third-place Newton-Conover.
Individual event winners were as follows:
Girls’ 4x800-meter relay: Bandys, 10:20.92
Boys’ 4x800-meter relay: Bunker Hill, 9:19.31
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 18.24
Girls’ 100 meters: Alizabeth Duncan (Newton-Conover), 13.47
Boys’ 100 meters: Devan Crawford (Newton-Conover), 11.60
Girls’ 1,600 meters: Alondra Hernandez (Bunker Hill), 6:57.76
Boys’ 1,600 meters: Chase Combs (Bunker Hill), 6:06.24
Girls’ 400 meters: Macy Rummage (Bandys), 1:02.41
Boys’ 400 meters: Tyler Johnson (Newton-Conover), 52.36
Girls’ 300-meter hurdles: Monet Wilson (Newton-Conover), 56.79
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles: Ayden Thompson (Bunker Hill), 47.19
Girls’ 800 meters: Alondra Hernandez (Bunker Hill), 3:14.94
Boys’ 800 meters: Josh Horniman (Bunker Hill), 2:29.58
Girls’ 200 meters: Alizabeth Duncan (Newton-Conover), 28.61
Boys’ 200 meters: Devin Brice (Bunker Hill), 24.70
Boys’ 3,200 meters: Ben Martin (Bunker Hill), 11:20.23
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay: Bandys, 3:57.86
Girls’ pole vault: Tyra Mitchell (Bunker Hill); 7 feet, 0 inches
Boys’ pole vault: Angel Rojas (Bunker Hill); 9 feet, 0 inches
Girls’ long jump: Saniya Miller (Newton-Conover); 13 feet, 0 inches
Boys’ long jump: Devin Brice (Bunker Hill); 18 feet, 7 inches
Boys’ triple jump: Elijah Boston (Bunker Hill); 36 feet, 6 inches
Girls’ shot put: Elizabeth Carpenter (Bandys); 33 feet, 4.5 inches
Boys’ shot put: Zachary Lonca (Bunker Hill); 31 feet, 6 inches
Girls’ discus: Logan Dutka (Bandys); 91 feet, 9 inches
Boys’ discus: Zachary Lonca (Bunker Hill), 108 feet, 6 inches