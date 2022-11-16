H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling sweeps home quad match

NEWTON — Coming off back-to-back 3A dual state title wins, the Fred T. Foard wrestling team kicked off the 2022-23 season with a sweep of Freedom, Mountain Island Charter and Hibriten during a home quad match on Tuesday. The Tigers moved to 3-0 by beating the Patriots 76-3, the Raptors 84-0 and the Panthers 60-21.

Foard received three wins apiece from Sebastian Richards at 120 pounds, Parker Johns at 132, Evan Hunsinger at 138, Brock Carey at 145, Brayden Mejia at 152, Jon Byrd at 160, Zane Birtchet at 170, Dylan Smith at 220 and Sam Bolch at 285. Johns, Mejia, Byrd, Birtchet and Bolch each recorded three pins, while Richards, Hunsinger and Smith each had two pins and a forfeit win and Carey had a pin and two forfeit victories.

George Coleman (106), Austin Laws (113), Toby Bowman (126), Sam Drum (182) and Aiden Alesi (195) finished with two wins apiece for the Tigers.

Hibriten (2-1) won its remaining two matches, defeating Freedom 55-24 and Mountain Island Charter 75-6. Earning three victories apiece for the Panthers were Brian Reid at 113 (two pins, forfeit), Josiah Honer at 126 (three pins), Dillan Earp at 182 (two pins, decision) and Rylan Davidson at 195 (pin, two forfeits), while Brayden Reid had two wins at 106, Maddox Southard won two bouts at 120, Drew Martin won twice at 138, Ross Watts had two wins at 145 and Joshua Stilwell won two bouts at 170.

Elijah Amaya and Daniel Amaya-Perez each won a 220-pound bout for Hibriten, which also got one win apiece from Noah Koenig at 126, Jacob Bush at 160 and Anthony Herman at 285.

Freedom (1-2) defeated Mountain Island Charter 51-18 in the remaining match of Tuesday’s quad.

The Tigers host a tri-match against East Burke and Enka on Friday, while Hibriten will take part in the Dakota Smith Invitational on Saturday at South Caldwell, Freedom hosts a tri-match against Patton, East Burke and Charlotte Christian next Tuesday and Mountain Island Charter also returns to action next Tuesday.

WRESTLING

Newton-Conover sweeps quad match at North Gaston: The Red Devils won all three matches of a season-opening quad match hosted by North Gaston on Tuesday in Dallas, defeating Marvin Ridge by a 71-12 score, North Gaston by a 45-22 final and Draughn by a 78-34 score. Newton-Conover received three victories apiece from Christian Garcia (106), Isaiah Pittman (113), Phoenix Michaud (120), Connor Shumate (138), Landon Williams (145), Jason Brawley (152), Caleb Louchez (182), Owen Clark (195) and Mason Abernethy (285), with Darius Musaeus (132), Jordan Henze (170) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220) each adding two wins and Caiden Rowe (160) collecting one win.

Michaud, Williams, Brawley and Clark each finished with three pins for Newton-Conover (3-0), while Garcia notched a pin, a technical fall and a forfeit win to go with a pin and two forfeit victories from both Pittman and Louchez, two forfeit victories and a decision from Abernethy and three forfeit wins from Shumate.

North Gaston (2-1) beat Marvin Ridge 57-18 and Draughn 78-6, while Marvin Ridge (1-2) earned a 54-6 victory over Draughn (0-3) in the remaining match.

Newton-Conover will participate in the Husky Invitational on Saturday at William A. Hough, while Draughn will compete in the Dakota Smith Invitational on Saturday at South Caldwell, North Gaston visits North Lincoln on Friday and Marvin Ridge travels to Monroe for the Roughedge Rumble on Saturday at Parkwood.

North Iredell 52, Bunker Hill 30: The Raiders grabbed a home win over the Bears on Tuesday in Olin, moving to 1-0 while dropping Bunker Hill to 0-1. Bunker Hill emerged victorious in five weight classes, getting pins from Zeke Yang at 126, Jacob Hedrick at 132, Tyler Fox at 152 and Donta Davis at 170 to go with a forfeit win from Ethan McManus at 138.

The Bears travel to Statesville for the Statesville Duals next Tuesday, while North Iredell returns to action on Saturday.