H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling stays perfect with wins over West Charlotte, Mountain Island Charter

The Fred T. Foard wrestling team is now 12-0 on the season after nonconference victories over West Charlotte and host Mountain Island Charter during a tri-match on Thursday in Mount Holly. The Tigers defeated West Charlotte 84-0 and Mountain Island Charter by an 81-0 score.
In the win over West Charlotte, Foard got victories from Brayden Mejia at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Parker Johns at 113 (forfeit victory), Hunter Clark at 120 (forfeit victory), Spencer Bechtol at 126 (pinned Harmonee Anthony), Brock Carey at 132 (forfeit victory), Jamie Richard at 138 (pinned Marquavian Horsley), Ryan Heavner at 145 (pinned Brandon Williams), Landon Slager at 152 (pinned Demaryion Dubose), Evan Steiger at 160 (forfeit victory), Zane Birtchet at 170 (forfeit victory), Sam Drum at 182 (forfeit victory), Colby Mace at 195 (pinned Camilo Perez), Mo McAfee at 220 (forfeit victory) and Dylan Smith at 285 (pinned Jaylon Kennedy).
Against Mountain Island Charter, the Tigers received wins from Mejia at 106 (forfeit victory), Johns at 113 (forfeit victory), Clark at 120 (forfeit victory), Bechtol at 126 (pinned Ethan Hayes), Carey at 132 (forfeit victory), Cody at 138 (pinned Roman Perna), Richard at 145 (pinned Luka Zrnick), Slager at 152 (pinned Kade Bivens), Steiger at 160 (pinned Thomas Loving), Drum at 170 (pinned Ethan Koenig), Birtchet at 182 (11-5 decision over Bunmi Abudu), Mace at 195 (forfeit victory), McAfee at 220 (pinned Jamarcus Boyd) and Smith at 285 (forfeit victory).
Foard visits Patton for a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tri-match also involving West Iredell on Tuesday.
WRESTLING
Bandys tops Bessemer City, St. Stephens
The Trojans knocked off both Bessemer City and St. Stephens during a nonconference tri-match at home Thursday in Catawba. In an 84-0 win over Bessemer City, Bandys received forfeit victories from Hunter Wilhite at 106, Bryce Kirkland at 113, Trey Story at 120, Joey Levix at 126, William Nix at 138, Caleb Moore at 160, Raydyn Brooks at 170, Aries Sigmon at 182, Zackory Evans at 195, Austin Cline at 220 and Camden Mongene at 285, while Bryson Burkett pinned Chris Moses at 132, Trey Ballew pinned Xavier Figueroa at 145 and Ian Moore pinned Jadon Norman at 152.
Bandys (10-2) also earned a 34-30 victory over St. Stephens (8-2), getting wins from Burkett at 132 (pinned Nathan Denton), Nix at 138 (pinned Brady Connell), Ian Moore at 152 (6-3 decision over Beck Nestor), Caleb Moore at 160 (pinned Jacob Schwartz), Brooks at 170 (pinned Jayden Jackson), Cline at 220 (10-1 major decision over Kasen Turner) and Mongene at 285 (5-3 decision over Evan Vue). Meanwhile, victorious wrestlers for the Indians against the Trojans included Alec Petty at 106 (pinned Wilhite), Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113 (pinned Bryce Kirkland), Chance Wilson at 120 (5-0 decision over Story), Evan Trossi at 126 (7-0 decision over Levix), Kymani Edwards at 145 (2-0 decision over Ballew), Dorian Whitworth at 182 (pinned Sigmon) and Andre Britt at 195 (17-16 decision over Evans).
St. Stephens was able to defeat Bessemer City, doing so by a 78-6 score. Winning wrestlers for the Indians against the Yellow Jackets included Petty at 106 (forfeit victory), Alonzo at 113 (forfeit victory), Wilson at 120 (forfeit victory), Trossi at 126 (forfeit victory), Evans at 138 (forfeit victory), Will Moore at 145 (pinned Figueroa), Nestor at 152 (pinned Norman), Jackson at 160 (forfeit victory), Whitworth at 170 (forfeit victory), Britt at 182 (forfeit victory), Luke Apollonio at 195 (forfeit victory), Turner at 220 (forfeit victory) and Randall Lyons at 285 (forfeit victory).
Bandys travels to Lake Norman for a nonconference tri-match also involving Mountain Island Charter on Wednesday, while St. Stephens visits South Caldwell on Tuesday for a tri-match also involving Mooresville.
Newton-Conover beats Crest, Stuart Cramer
The Red Devils defeated Crest by a 45-30 score and Stuart Cramer by a 43-31 final during a nonconference tri-match on the road Thursday at Crest High in Shelby. In the win over Crest, Newton-Conover received victories from Nick Grynkiv at 106 (pinned Matthew Latham), Camden Spencer at 126 (pinned Paul Creasman), Connor Shumate at 145 (4-2 decision over Nathan Matheson), Jason Brawley at 160 (pinned Will Appling), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (pinned Zane Putnam), Owen Clark at 195 (forfeit victory), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Derek Mitchell) and Ryan Walker at 285 (forfeit victory).
Against Stuart Cramer, Newton-Conover (10-2) got wins from Spencer at 126 (pinned Ryan Denton), Shumate at 138 (12-2 major decision over Cameron Scott), Jason Brawley at 152 (pinned Jack Bene), Nate Brawley at 160 (forfeit victory), Cadwallader at 182 (pinned Patrick Hairston), Owen Clark at 195 (pinned Pesamino Brock), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Shad Wooten) and Walker at 285 (3-2 ultimate tiebreaker over Omar Cerna).
Newton-Conover hosts a nonconference tri-match against Lincoln Charter and Charlotte Catholic on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
St. Stephens 9, Freedom 0
The Indians blanked the Patriots on the road Thursday at Shuey Field in Morganton, outhitting Freedom 10-1 behind two hits and two RBIs from Silas Isenhour, two hits and one RBI from Julien Peissel, two hits from Dalen Milligan, one hit and one RBI apiece from Gavin Marley, Justin Skewes and Elec Marvin and one hit from James Tate. St. Stephens improved to 5-0 both overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Freedom fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Peissel was the winning pitcher for the Indians thanks to 6 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and two walks, while Josh Barkley struck out one of the two batters he faced. St. Stephens hosts McDowell on Tuesday, the same night Freedom visits Hickory.
Fred T. Foard 14, East Burke 0
The Tigers topped the Cavaliers in five innings on the road Thursday in Icard, receiving three hits and three RBIs from Braxton Tramel, two hits and two RBIs apiece from Kylan Bolick and Conor Peschel, one hit and one RBI each from Alex Fisher, Josh Harwell, Weston Wright and Logan Mosley and one hit apiece from Lane Essary, Hayden Tabor and Blake Powell. Five pitchers saw time on the mound for Fred T. Foard, with Zac Martin earning the win thanks to 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with two strikeouts and three walks.
The Tigers (6-0, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travel to West Iredell on Tuesday, while East Burke (0-6, 0-6) hosts Draughn.
Bunker Hill 2, Patton 0
The Bears took down the Panthers on the road Thursday in Morganton, finishing with seven hits including two hits apiece from Kaden Robinson and Ethan Hildebran and one each from Casey Knighton, Jordan Yoder and Dalton Chapman, the latter of whom also had an RBI. Additionally, Yoder notched the win on the mound thanks to seven innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with 13 strikeouts and one walk.
Bunker Hill (6-0, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) is at West Caldwell on Tuesday, while Patton (4-2, 4-2) hosts Hibriten.
McDowell 3, Hickory 1
The Titans defeated the Red Tornadoes at home Thursday in Marion, handing them their second consecutive loss as they dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in Northwestern 3A/4A play. On the other side, McDowell is now 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
Isaiah McDowell was 2-for-3 for Hickory, which hosts Freedom on Tuesday. Meanwhile, McDowell travels to St. Stephens on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 7, Patton 2
The Tigers beat the Panthers at home Thursday in Newton, winning five singles matches and two doubles matches. Singles winners for Fred T. Foard included Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0 over Kadira McClure), Claire Boger (6-2, 6-2 over Nikita McClure), Adia Livert (6-0, 6-2 over Raegan Edwards), Anna Schmidt (6-4, 7-5 over Christina Skelly) and Haley Johnston (6-1, 6-2 over Danielle Wilson).
In doubles action, the Tigers (2-4 overall, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) received victories from the teams of Wolgemuth and Boger (8-1 over Kadira McClure and Nikita McClure) and Livert and Johnson (8-0 over Skelly and Hailey Snodgrass).
Foard travels to Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while Patton (2-2, 1-1) hosts Draughn.