H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling stays perfect with wins over West Charlotte, Mountain Island Charter

Fred T. Foard 14, East Burke 0

The Tigers topped the Cavaliers in five innings on the road Thursday in Icard, receiving three hits and three RBIs from Braxton Tramel, two hits and two RBIs apiece from Kylan Bolick and Conor Peschel, one hit and one RBI each from Alex Fisher, Josh Harwell, Weston Wright and Logan Mosley and one hit apiece from Lane Essary, Hayden Tabor and Blake Powell. Five pitchers saw time on the mound for Fred T. Foard, with Zac Martin earning the win thanks to 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with two strikeouts and three walks.

The Tigers (6-0, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) travel to West Iredell on Tuesday, while East Burke (0-6, 0-6) hosts Draughn.

Bunker Hill 2, Patton 0

The Bears took down the Panthers on the road Thursday in Morganton, finishing with seven hits including two hits apiece from Kaden Robinson and Ethan Hildebran and one each from Casey Knighton, Jordan Yoder and Dalton Chapman, the latter of whom also had an RBI. Additionally, Yoder notched the win on the mound thanks to seven innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with 13 strikeouts and one walk.