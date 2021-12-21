H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling shuts out West Iredell 84-0

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team opened its Western Foothills 3A Conference slate with a dominant home victory over West Iredell on Monday, winning 84-0 to move to 24-2 overall and 1-0 in league matches. On the other side, the Warriors remained winless at 0-8 overall and 0-1 in the Western Foothills 3A.
At 106 pounds, Foard’s George Coleman pinned Landon Wike in 1:28. Karter Floyd added a 45-second pin of Hunter Martin at 113, while Parker Johns earned a forfeit victory at 120.
The Tigers’ Brayden Mejia (126) pinned Ryan Lambert in 1:13, with Hunter Clark (132) winning via forfeit and Brock Carey (138) and Dawson Cody (145) pinning Roberto Nunez and David Webb in 22 and 44 seconds, respectively. Landon Slager (152) added a forfeit victory.
Other pins for Foard came from Conner Weaver (160) in 52 seconds against Garrison Head and Andrew Jackson (285) in 3:09 against Yahir Cruz-Villarreal. Zane Birtchet (170), Evan Steiger (182), Colby Mace (195) and Dylan Smith (220) all won via forfeit.
Monday’s dual win came on the heels of Foard hosting and winning its annual Tigerland Classic on Saturday. Six Tigers won their weight class during the Tigerland Classic, including Mejia at 126, Clark at 132, Carey at 138, Birtchet at 170, Mace at 195 and Smith at 220.
Runners-up for Foard during the Tigerland Classic were Floyd at 113, Steiger at 182 and Sam Bolch at 285, while Johns finished third at 120, Cody came in third at 145, Slager took third at 152, Coleman finished fourth at 106 and Weaver came in fourth at 160.
Foard will next compete in the Sgt. Mark Adams Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at Cary High School.
Four Newton-Conover grapplers place during Great Smoky Mountain Grapple
The Red Devils had four wrestlers place in the top four during the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple on Friday and Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville. Isaiah Pittman finished first at 113, while Owen Clark took second at 195, Camden Spencer came in fourth at 120 and Jason Brawley finished fourth at 152.
Other grapplers participating for Newton-Conover included Cody Ingle at 106, Phoenix Michaud at 126, Connor Shumate at 138, Ethan Clark at 145, Caiden Rowe at 160, Jordan Henze at 170, Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 and Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220.
Newton-Conover hosts Lincolnton in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference match tonight before taking part in the R.J. Reynolds Invitational next Tuesday in Winston-Salem.
Hibriten finishes 3-2 during East Wilkes’ Foothills Duals
The Panthers won three of five matches during the Foothills Duals on Saturday at East Wilkes High School in Ronda. Hibriten defeated Ronald Reagan 58-24, Starmount 60-23 and South Iredell 60-18, but lost to East Wilkes (42-42 tie but East Wilkes won the tiebreaker thanks to having fewer forfeits) and Mount Airy (51-30).
Now 14-5 on the season, Hibriten received five wins apiece from Josiah Honer, Dillan Earp and Daniel Baker during Saturday’s Foothills Duals, while Chase Trivette, Carter Hinton and Chandler Wyke added four victories each to go with three wins apiece from Elijah Amaya-Perez, Sadharri Moore and Ross Watts. Recording two wins apiece were Brian Reid and Rylan Davidson, with Jesse Tester and Christian Ramseur each winning one match.
The Panthers host Alexander Central in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match on Jan. 5.