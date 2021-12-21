H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling shuts out West Iredell 84-0

Runners-up for Foard during the Tigerland Classic were Floyd at 113, Steiger at 182 and Sam Bolch at 285, while Johns finished third at 120, Cody came in third at 145, Slager took third at 152, Coleman finished fourth at 106 and Weaver came in fourth at 160.

Foard will next compete in the Sgt. Mark Adams Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday at Cary High School.

WRESTLING

Four Newton-Conover grapplers place during Great Smoky Mountain Grapple

The Red Devils had four wrestlers place in the top four during the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple on Friday and Saturday at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville. Isaiah Pittman finished first at 113, while Owen Clark took second at 195, Camden Spencer came in fourth at 120 and Jason Brawley finished fourth at 152.

Other grapplers participating for Newton-Conover included Cody Ingle at 106, Phoenix Michaud at 126, Connor Shumate at 138, Ethan Clark at 145, Caiden Rowe at 160, Jordan Henze at 170, Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 and Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220.