H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling runs win streak to 73

No. 2 Statesville 42, No. 7 Hibriten 0

The Greyhounds cruised past the visiting Panthers in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Friday in Statesville, scoring in every quarter to hand Hibriten its first road loss since 2015. Zamari Stevenson led Statesville with 260 total yards including 15-of-22 passing, and he also had an interception on defense.

Also providing major contributions for the Greyhounds (12-0) was JZ Harrison-Connor, who finished with 59 yards on 10 carries and 53 yards on six receptions. Meanwhile, Hibriten (8-4) was paced by 63 rushing yards from Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman to go with 36 and 33 rushing yards, respectively, from Sadharri Moore and Dillan Earp.

“Turnovers have crushed us all season, but we’ve been able to battle back from it,” Hibriten coach Sam Mackey said. “Tonight we got behind early and against an athletic team like that with a high powered offense it snowballs on you quick.”

Stevenson started the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run less than two minutes in before Quantay Brown added a 2-yard scoring scamper moments later. Steven Smith caught a 13-yard TD pass from Stevenson midway through the third quarter to put the Greyhounds up 21-0 at the half.