H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling runs win streak to 73

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team hosted a tri-match against Bunker Hill and Enka on Friday, defeating the Bears 57-12 and the Jets 60-9 to improve to 4-0 this season. Overall, the Tigers have won their last 73 dual matches.
In the victory over Bunker Hill, Foard received wins from Karter Floyd at 113 pounds (8-2 decision), Parker Johns at 120 (first-period pin), Brayden Mejia at 126 (14-3 major decision), Hunter Clark at 132 (first-period pin), Brock Carey at 138 (15-0 technical fall), Evan Hunsinger at 152 (forfeit), Zane Birtchet at 170 (first-period pin), Sam Drum at 182 (first-period pin), Colby Mace at 195 (first-period pin), Dylan Smith at 220 (first-period pin) and Sam Bolch at 285 (1-0 decision).
Against Enka, the Tigers added wins from George Coleman at 106 (9-3 decision), Floyd at 113 (first-period pin), Mejia at 126 (first-period pin), Clark at 132 (9-1 major decision), Carey at 138 (12-0 major decision), Dawson Cody at 145 (14-2 major decision), Hunsinger at 152 (8-7 decision), Birtchet at 170 (first-period pin), Evan Steiger at 182 (forfeit), Joel Parrish at 195 (first-period pin), Mace at 220 (first-period pin) and Smith at 285 (first-period pin).
Foard returns to action on Wednesday when it takes part in the Jet Invitational at Enka, while Bunker Hill will participate in a dual tournament at Statesville on Tuesday.
VARSITY FOOTBALL
No. 2 Statesville 42, No. 7 Hibriten 0
The Greyhounds cruised past the visiting Panthers in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Friday in Statesville, scoring in every quarter to hand Hibriten its first road loss since 2015. Zamari Stevenson led Statesville with 260 total yards including 15-of-22 passing, and he also had an interception on defense.
Also providing major contributions for the Greyhounds (12-0) was JZ Harrison-Connor, who finished with 59 yards on 10 carries and 53 yards on six receptions. Meanwhile, Hibriten (8-4) was paced by 63 rushing yards from Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman to go with 36 and 33 rushing yards, respectively, from Sadharri Moore and Dillan Earp.
“Turnovers have crushed us all season, but we’ve been able to battle back from it,” Hibriten coach Sam Mackey said. “Tonight we got behind early and against an athletic team like that with a high powered offense it snowballs on you quick.”
Stevenson started the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run less than two minutes in before Quantay Brown added a 2-yard scoring scamper moments later. Steven Smith caught a 13-yard TD pass from Stevenson midway through the third quarter to put the Greyhounds up 21-0 at the half.
Stevenson registered another 13-yard TD run with 8:00 remaining in the third quarter, with Harrison-Connor scoring from 11 yards out later in the period. Statesville’s final score came on a 30-yard pass from Stevenson to Titus Myers 10 seconds into the fourth.
“Throughout the year we’ve gotten better and better each week and I’m very proud of our kids,” said Mackey, who lost 26 seniors to graduation following last season but was able to guide a young team to another playoff berth. “We return a lot of great talent next year, our weight room will be back open in the afternoons shortly after Thanksgiving and we’ll get back after it.”
Statesville hosts third-seeded Dudlesy (12-1) in the fourth round next Friday. Dudley knocked off No. 11 Kings Mountain 36-10 in the third round.
Note: Carey Reeder of the Statesville Record & Landmark contributed to this report.