H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling maintains unbeaten record

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team moved to 22-0 on the season thanks to victories over Davie County and East Gaston during Tuesday’s home tri-match at Jerry Copas Gym. The Tigers defeated Davie 72-9 and East Gaston 69-12.

Against Davie, Foard received wins from George Coleman at 106 pounds (forfeit), Austin Laws at 113 (first-period pin), Sebastian Richards at 120 (forfeit), Toby Bowman at 126 (second-period pin), Hunter Clark at 138 (second-period pin), Kevin Romero at 145 (third-period pin), Brock Carey at 152 (first-period pin), Brayden Mejia at 160 (first-period pin), Jon Byrd at 170 (first-period pin), Aiden Alesi at 195 (first-period pin), Dylan Smith at 220 (second-period pin) and Sam Bolch at 285 (first-period pin).

In the win over East Gaston, victorious Tigers included Coleman at 106 (first-period pin), Laws at 113 (forfeit), Richards at 120 (third-period pin), Bowman at 126 (third-period pin), Cade Bolick at 132 (8-2 decision), Carey at 152 (second-period pin), Mejia at 160 (first-period pin), Zane Birtchet at 170 (first-period pin), Sam Drum at 182 (first-period pin), Smith at 195 (forfeit), Alesi at 220 (forfeit) and Bolch at 285 (third-period pin).

The Tigers will host their Foard Tough Tournament on Saturday. Bandys and East Burke are among the teams scheduled to attend.

WRESTLINGNewton-Conover beats Kings Mountain, Statesville: The Red Devils knocked off the Mountaineers and Greyhounds during a home tri-match on Tuesday in Newton. Newton-Conover topped Kings Mountain by a 64-17 score and Statesville by a 75-6 final to improve to 27-1 this winter.

Victorious Red Devils against Kings Mountain included Christian Garcia at 106 (10-2 major decision), Isaiah Pittman at 113 (second-period pin), Phoenix Michaud at 120 (second-period pin), Darius Musaeus at 132 (first-period pin), Jason Brawley at 152 (second-period pin), Caiden Rowe at 160 (first-period pin), Jordan Henze at 170 (first-period pin), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (first-period pin), Owen Clark at 195 (second-period pin), Joseph Lioret-Tutty at 220 (first-period pin) and Mykie Xiong at 285 (third-period pin).

Against Statesville, Newton-Conover got wins from Garcia at 106 (forfeit), Pittman at 113 (first-period pin), Michaud at 120 (forfeit), Wyatt Hernandez at 126 (7-2 decision), Musaeus at 132 (forfeit), Connor Shumate at 138 (first-period pin), Williams at 145 (second-period pin), Brawley at 152 (forfeit), Rowe at 160 (first-period pin), Henze at 170 (second-period pin), Caleb Louchez at 182 (first-period pin), Clark at 195 (first-period pin) and Lioret-Tutty at 220 (second-period pin).

Newton-Conover travels to Asheville on Friday for the Great Smoky Mountain Grapple at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The individual tournament will continue on Saturday.

Bandys tops Mount Pleasant, Weddington: The Trojans swept a road tri-match on Tuesday in Mount Pleasant, beating the host Tigers by a 39-30 final and Weddington by a 41-40 score. Bandys is now 10-4 on the season entering Saturday’s Foard Tough Tournament in Newton.

Winning grapplers for Bandys against Mount Pleasant were Trey Story at 138 (8-4 decision), Will Nix at 145 (3-2 decision), Trey Ballew at 152 (5-3 decision), Braden Byrd at 160 (second-period pin), Ian Moore at 170 (first-period pin), Camden Mongene at 182 (first-period pin), Grayson Lail at 195 (first-period pin), Matthew Cranfill at 220 (2-1 decision) and Andrew McCrary at 285 (4-0 decision).

In the victory over Weddington, the Trojans received wins from Eli Timberlake at 106 (forfeit), Story at 138 (first-period pin), Nix at 145 (first-period pin), Ballew at 152 (12-0 major decision), Moore at 170 (first-period pin), Cranfill at 220 (forfeit) and McCrary at 285 (third-period pin).

Alexander Central 42, West Iredell 33: The Cougars took down the Warriors at home Tuesday in Taylorsville, receiving victories from Christian McGalliard at 132 (pin), Kanon Harrington at 138 (forfeit), Dylan Dalton at 145 (pin), Giovanni White at 170 (forfeit), Aaron Longinos at 182 (forfeit), Nate Dahlstrom at 195 (pin) and Gilmore Kirby at 285 (pin).

Alexander Central (9-8) will join St. Stephens in traveling to Lexington High School on Saturday for the West Lamoreaux Duals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maiden 58, North Lincoln 44: The Blue Devils defeated the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, building a 14-12 lead after the first quarter, a 25-20 advantage at the half and a 40-35 lead entering the fourth period. Maiden (2-4) visits Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe East Burke on Friday, while North Lincoln (1-4) traveled to nonconference Lincolnton on Wednesday before opening Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against Statesville on Friday.

Alexander Central 73, Pine Lake Prep 39: The Cougars are now 7-0 on the season after routing the visiting Pride on Tuesday in Taylorsville. Alexander Central was led by a game-high 15 points from Sydney Hayes, who also pulled down four rebounds.

The Cougars also received 10 points and eight boards from Grace Smith to go with eight points from Kya Clark. Thirteen different players scored for Alexander Central, which is at Central Davidson on Friday.

Pine Lake Prep (1-5) hosts North Iredell tonight.

South Caldwell 66, Bunker Hill 23: The Spartans topped the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont behind 17 points from Lillie Bumgarner, 14 from Addison Edwards, 11 from Kennedy Setzer and 10 from Kaylee Anderson. As for Bunker Hill, its only double-digit scorer was Vanessa Morales with 12 points.

South Caldwell (6-2) is at McDowell tonight, while the Bears (1-5) begin Catawba Valley 2A play with a home game against Lincolnton on Friday.

West Lincoln 55, Fred T. Foard 54: The Rebels outlasted the Tigers in overtime at home Tuesday in Lincolnton, getting 19 points from Chloe Norman, 15 from Zoey Owenby and nine from Anna Bieberich. On the other side, Foard was led by Kinzer Abernathy’s game-high 24 points and seven apiece from Samaria Tipps and Leah Akel.

West Lincoln (5-2) travels to Catawba Valley 2A foe Bandys on Friday, while the Tigers (4-3) host Western Foothills 3A Conference opponent North Iredell.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Maiden 69, North Lincoln 64: The Blue Devils defeated the Knights on the road Tuesday in Lincolnton, upping their record to 6-0 prior to Friday’s road contest against Catawba Valley 2A opponent East Burke. Maiden was led by 19 points and 16 rebounds from Raheim Misher, with Jalen Robinson adding 18 points, Parker Pait scoring 14 points and grabbing four boards and Jacob Sigmon finishing with 10 points.

North Lincoln (3-2) was at nonconference Lincolnton on Wednesday before hosting Western Foothills 3A foe Statesville on Friday.

Alexander Central 46, Pine Lake Prep 33: The Cougars knocked off the Pride at home Tuesday in Taylorsville behind 12 points and four rebounds from Chad Lasher, 10 points and six boards from Avery Cook and nine points from Luke Hammer. Alexander Central (5-2) visits Central Davidson on Friday, while Pine Lake Prep (3-3) hosts North Iredell tonight.

South Caldwell 66, Bunker Hill 50: The Spartans took down the Bears on the road Tuesday in Claremont. South Caldwell led 13-10 after the first quarter, 27-22 at halftime and 47-35 through three periods.

South Caldwell (6-2) is at McDowell tonight, while Bunker Hill (1-5) hosts Lincolnton on Friday in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A opener.

West Lincoln 67, Fred T. Foard 60: The Rebels moved to 3-4 while dropping the Tigers to 0-7 with a home victory on Tuesday in Lincolnton. West Lincoln led 20-11 at the end of the opening quarter before Foard rallied to tie things at 30-all at halftime, but the Rebels were up 49-40 after the third quarter before winning by a seven-point final margin.

West Lincoln is at Catawba Valley 2A foe Bandys on Friday, the same night the Tigers have a home game against Western Foothills 3A opponent North Iredell.