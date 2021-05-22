H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling easily dispatches Bunker Hill, West Cabarrus, is now 16-0 on season

The Blue Devils earned a 36-24 win over host Shelby but lost to East Gaston by a 60-24 final in a nonconference tri-match on the road Thursday in Shelby. Maiden’s winning wrestlers against Shelby were Miranda Valerio at 106 (forfeit victory), Landen Bradley at 120 (forfeit victory), Cohen Woodliff at 138 (pinned Davon Marble), Mason Fulbright at 145 (forfeit victory), Nathaniel Poovey at 152 (forfeit victory) and Landon Moss at 285 (forfeit victory).

The Tigers collected an 11-run, five-inning home win over the Warriors on Thursday in Newton, outhitting West Iredell 13-2 behind three hits and three RBIs from Alex Fisher, two hits and three RBIs from Braxton Tramel, one hit and three RBIs from Conor Peschel, one hit and one RBI from both Hayden Tabor and Kylan Bolick and one hit apiece from Lane Essary, Hayden Tabor, Josh Harwell, Evan Waddell and Logan Mosley. Essary was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk, while Zac Martin added two innings of two-run (none earned), one-hit ball with three strikeouts and two walks.