H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling easily dispatches Bunker Hill, West Cabarrus, is now 16-0 on season

The Fred T. Foard wrestling team remained unbeaten with a 61-6 win over Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference foe Bunker Hill and an 84-0 victory over nonconference West Cabarrus during a home tri-match on Thursday in Newton. The Tigers are now 16-0 overall and 5-0 in league action.
Winner grapplers for the Tigers against Bunker Hill were Brayden Mejia at 106 pounds (15-1 major decision over Lawson Vang), Parker Johns at 113 (17-8 major decision over Christian Garcia), Hunter Clark at 120 (7-4 decision over Raul Hernandez), Spencer Bechtol at 126 (pinned Jacob Hedrick), Brock Carey at 132 (pinned Alan Morales), Jamie Richard at 138 (8-3 decision over Alex Betancourt), Landon Slager at 152 (15-0 technical fall over Tyler Fox), Zane Birtchet at 170 (forfeit victory), Landon Foor at 182 (pinned Zeke Andrews), Colby Mace at 195 (pinned Johan Chavez), Mo McAfee at 220 (pinned Jacob Carroll) and Dylan Smith at 285 (forfeit victory).
Against West Cabarrus, Foard received victories from Mejia at 106 (pinned Hayden Mauney), Johns at 113 (pinned Daniel McKenna), Clark at 120 (pinned Eduardo Leon), Bechtol at 126 (forfeit victory), Carey at 132 (forfeit victory), Dawson Cody at 138 (pinned Troy Harkey), Richard at 145 (pinned Roeman LaPorte), Slager at 152 (pinned Gabriel Morrison), Evan Steiger at 160 (forfeit victory), Birtchet at 170 (pinned Griffin Decker), Foor at 182 (pinned Ulises Sosa), Mace at 195 (pinned Dalton Rogers), McAfee at 220 (forfeit victory) and Smith at 285 (pinned Isaiah King).
Foard hosts nonconference tri-matches on both Monday (against Mooresville and Enka) and Tuesday (against Pisgah and North Gaston).
WRESTLINGSt. Stephens defeats McDowell, Patton
The Indians beat Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe McDowell 43-24 and nonconference host Patton 60-22 on the road Thursday in Morganton, improving to 11-3 overall and 4-0 in league action. St. Stephens’ winning wrestlers against McDowell were Cesar Chavez Alonzo at 113 (pinned Marissa Hughes), Chance Wilson at 120 (8-2 decision over Luke Roberts), Evan Trossi at 126 (6-1 decision over Josh Punch), Will Moore at 132 (pinned Baylor Dennison), Beck Nestor at 152 (pinned Josh Burnette), Jayden Jackson at 160 (pinned Hunter Kirby), Dorian Whitworth at 182 (pinned Bruin Lytle), Andre Britt at 195 (11-3 major decision over Jesse Barrier) and Evan Vue at 285 (5-2 decision over Bryson Stines).
In the victory over Patton, the Indians received wins from Alonzo at 113 (forfeit victory), Trossi at 126 (pinned Sarah Maillett), Brady Connell at 132 (pinned Andrew Moseley), Kyler Milligan at 138 (pinned Luiz Hernandez), Kymani Evans at 145 (forfeit victory), Jackson at 160 (pinned Jerry Sarath), Whitworth at 170 (pinned Hunter Bingham), Britt at 182 (pinned Shane Marshall), Kasen Turner at 220 (pinned Sheldon Jordan) and Randall Lyons at 285 (pinned Jesus Blas).
St. Stephens hosts a tri-match against nonconference opponents East Burke and Maiden on Tuesday.
Bandys beats East Lincoln, South Caldwell
The Trojans defeated South Fork 2A Conference foe East Lincoln 50-28 and nonconference adversary South Caldwell 64-9 during a home tri-match on Thursday in Catawba. With the wins, Bandys is now 13-3 overall and 1-0 in league action.
Against East Lincoln, Bandys’ winning grapplers included Trey Story at 120 (forfeit victory), Joey Levix at 126 (4-2 decision over Luke Davidson), Bryson Burkett at 132 (pinned Thomas Dean), William Nix at 138 (pinned Shane Lutz), Ian Moore at 152 (17-1 technical fall over Dylan Lakey), Caleb Moore at 160 (pinned Luke Griffin), Raydyn Brooks at 170 (pinned Tyjai Johnson), Zackory Evans at 195 (pinned Robert Thompson) and Austin Cline at 220 (pinned Austin Lutz).
In the victory over South Caldwell, the Trojans got wins from Bryce Kirkland at 113 (13-0 major decision over Haley McCall), Levix at 126 (8-1 decision over Payton Church), Bryson Burkett at 132 (pinned Jade Hutto), Nix at 138 (pinned Sylas Scruggs), Luke Burkett at 145 (pinned Riley Thacker), Ian Moore at 152 (pinned Ryan Seagroatt), Caleb Moore at 160 (pinned Nolan Litton), Brooks at 170 (forfeit victory), Matthew Cranfill at 182 (7-6 decision over Damian Harkey), Evans at 195 (forfeit victory), Cline at 220 (forfeit victory) and Camden Mongene at 285 (pinned Kevin Pereira).
Bandys travels to Lincolnton on Tuesday for a South Fork 2A tri-match also involving North Lincoln.
Newton-Conover splits with Lincolnton, West Lincoln
The Red Devils are now 13-3 overall and 1-1 in the South Fork 2A after splitting with league opponents Lincolnton and West Lincoln on the road Thursday in Lincolnton. Newton-Conover knocked off the host Wolves by a 39-30 score, but lost to the Rebels by a 43-26 final.
In the win over Lincolnton, Newton-Conover received victories from Connor Shumate at 138 (5-1 decision over Ethan Smith), Charlie Pettery at 152 (pinned Darion Greer), Jason Brawley at 160 (pinned Nathan Wells), Jordan Henze at 170 (7-5 decision over Josh White), Nicholas Cadwallader at 182 (5-3 decision over Elijah Powell, Owen Clark at 195 (pinned Johan Rodriguez), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Bernard Wingate) and Ryan Walker at 285 (forfeit victory).
Against West Lincoln, the Red Devils’ victorious grapplers included Camden Spencer at 120 (19-2 technical fall over Harrison Thomas), Brawley at 152 (8-6 decision over Mason Avery), Henze at 170 (3-2 decision over Patrick Goins), Owen Clark at 195 (7-2 decision over Braxton Young), Cole Clark at 220 (pinned Curtis Goins) and Walker at 285 (pinned Braxton Mitchem).
Newton-Conover visits Statesville on Tuesday for a non-conference tri-match also involving East Rowan.
Maiden splits with Shelby, East Gaston
The Blue Devils earned a 36-24 win over host Shelby but lost to East Gaston by a 60-24 final in a nonconference tri-match on the road Thursday in Shelby. Maiden’s winning wrestlers against Shelby were Miranda Valerio at 106 (forfeit victory), Landen Bradley at 120 (forfeit victory), Cohen Woodliff at 138 (pinned Davon Marble), Mason Fulbright at 145 (forfeit victory), Nathaniel Poovey at 152 (forfeit victory) and Landon Moss at 285 (forfeit victory).
Against East Gaston, the Blue Devils got wins from Bradley at 126 (pinned Henry Cox), Jesse Wilson at 132 (forfeit victory), Woodliff at 138 (forfeit victory) and Poovey at 145 (pinned Joseph Trite).
Maiden (8-2) hosted a tri-match against nonconference Hibriten and South Fork 2A foe North Lincoln on Friday before visiting St. Stephens for a nonconference tri-match also involving Hickory on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Fred T. Foard 13, West Iredell 2
The Tigers collected an 11-run, five-inning home win over the Warriors on Thursday in Newton, outhitting West Iredell 13-2 behind three hits and three RBIs from Alex Fisher, two hits and three RBIs from Braxton Tramel, one hit and three RBIs from Conor Peschel, one hit and one RBI from both Hayden Tabor and Kylan Bolick and one hit apiece from Lane Essary, Hayden Tabor, Josh Harwell, Evan Waddell and Logan Mosley. Essary was the winning pitcher thanks to three innings of scoreless, one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk, while Zac Martin added two innings of two-run (none earned), one-hit ball with three strikeouts and two walks.
Fred T. Foard (8-0, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) hosts Hibriten on Tuesday, while West Iredell (0-8, 0-8) is at West Caldwell.
Bunker Hill 10, West Caldwell 0
The Bears shut out the Warriors in five innings at home Thursday in Claremont, with Braden Huffman earning the win on the mound after limiting West Caldwell to one hit in a complete-game effort. Leading hitters for Bunker Hill were Ethan Hildebran, Dalton Chapman and Carson Elder.
Bunker Hill (8-0, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A) visited Draughn on Friday before hosting the Wildcats on Monday, while West Caldwell (0-8, 0-8) entertains West Iredell on Tuesday.