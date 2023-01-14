H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard wrestling defeats North Iredell, North Lincoln

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team swept a home tri-match against North Iredell and North Lincoln on Friday at Jerry Copas Gym, topping the Raiders by a 66-18 score and the Knights by a 63-11 final. With the wins, the Tigers are now 32-1 overall and 6-0 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference.

Against North Iredell, winning grapplers for the Tigers included George Coleman at 106 pounds (first-period pin), Austin Laws at 113 (second-period pin), Toby Bowman at 120 (first-period pin), Parker Johns at 126 (first-period pin), Brayden Johns at 132 (first-period pin), Brock Carey at 145 (first-period pin), Brayden Mejia at 152 (first-period pin), Jon Byrd at 160 (first-period pin), Zane Birtchet at 170 (first-period pin), Dylan Smith at 195 (second-period pin) and Sam Bolch at 285 (first-period pin).

In the win over North Lincoln, Foard received victories from Coleman at 106 (5-2 decision), Bowman at 120 (forfeit), Parker Johns at 126 (first-period pin), Kevin Romero at 138 (first-period pin), Carey at 145 (first-period pin), Mejia at 152 (first-period pin), Birtchet at 170 (first-period pin), Sam Drum at 182 (first-period pin), Smith at 195 (forfeit), Colby Mace at 220 (forfeit) and Bolch at 285 (forfeit).

Foard hosts St. Stephens on Tuesday.

WRESTLING

St. Stephens sweeps home tri-match: The Indians defeated both East Lincoln and West Iredell at home Friday in Hickory, earning a 77-6 victory over the Mustangs and a 63-18 win over the Warriors to improve to 35-5 overall and 6-0 in Western Foothills 3A matches. St. Stephens also honored its senior class of Ivan Cortez, Chi Vang, Cesar Chavez Alonzo, Brady Connell, Will Moore, Dylan Herrera Luna, Andrew Kehoe, Isaac Burgin, Luke Apollonio, Thomas Lipford and Kasen Turner.

St. Stephens travels to Fred T. Foard on Tuesday.

Bandys beats West Caldwell, Mountain Island Charter: The Trojans collected a Catawba Valley 2A Conference win over West Caldwell and a nonconference victory over Mountain Island Charter at home Friday in Catawba. Bandys knocked off the Warriors by a 53-24 score and the Raptors by a 68-12 final to move to 18-7 overall and 3-1 in league contests prior to Tuesday’s trip to Catawba Valley 2A foe East Burke.

In the victory over West Caldwell, victorious grapplers for Bandys included Chauncy Reese at 120 (7-3 decision), Keilan Adams at 132 (second-period pin), Trey Story at 138 (first-period pin), Will Nix at 145 (forfeit), Trey Ballew at 152 (first-period pin), Luke Burkett at 160 (second-period pin), Camden Mongene at 182 (4-1 decision), Zack Evans at 195 (17-1 technical fall), Matthew Cranfill at 220 (first-period pin) and Andrew McCrary at 285 (forfeit).

Against Mountain Island Charter, the Trojans received wins from Hunter Wilhite at 113 (forfeit), Reese at 120 (14-10 decision), Adams at 132 (forfeit), Story at 138 (forfeit), Nix at 145 (17-1 technical fal), Ballew at 152 (first-period pin), Burkett at 160 (second-period pin), Mongene at 170 (first-period pin), Rylan Heers at 182 (third-period pin), Grayson Lail at 195 (forfeit), Cranfill at 220 (forfeit) and Brock Mosley at 285 (forfeit).

Maiden splits with Lincoln Charter, Lincolnton: The Blue Devils traveled to Lincolnton on Friday for a tri-match, earning a 55-9 win over nonconference Lincoln Charter but falling to Catawba Valley 2A opponent Lincolnton by a 57-22 score. Maiden is now 7-6 overall and 2-2 in league matches ahead of Tuesday’s home match against Newton-Conover.

Against Lincoln Charter, Maiden received wins from Eric Romero at 106 (forfeit), Jacob Dellinger at 113 (forfeit), Steven Baynes at 120 (forfeit), Christian Wylie at 126 (forfeit), Zachary Beard at 145 (10-1 major decision), Diego Gallegos at 152 (second-period pin), Brandon Paretty at 160 (third-period pin), Ethan Bentley at 170 (10-7 decision), Landon Moss at 182 (third-period pin) and DJ Spring at 285 (forfeit).

In the loss to Lincolnton, the Blue Devils got victories from Wylie at 126 (first-period pin), Paretty at 160 (second-period pin), Bentley at 170 (18-5 major decision) and Spring at 285 (second-period pin).

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Caldwell 85, Bandys 46: The Warriors knocked off the Trojans at home Friday in Lenoir, receiving a game-high 27 points from Jordan Patterson to go with 23 from Malek Patterson and 17 from Mason Anthony. On the other side, Bandys was led by 10 points from Micah Slaughter and nine from Easton Ledford.

West Caldwell (13-2, 6-0 Catawba Valley 2A) will look for its sixth straight win when it hosts East Burke on Tuesday, the same night Bandys (8-7, 3-3) has a home game against Bunker Hill.

Newton-Conover 65, Bunker Hill 54: The Red Devils nabbed their fourth consecutive victory at home Friday in Newton, improving to 10-6 overall and 5-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A ahead of Tuesday’s home contest against Maiden. As for the Bears, they fell to 2-13 overall and 0-6 in league play entering Tuesday’s visit to Bandys.

Maiden 54, Lincolnton 27: The Blue Devils doubled up the Wolves at home Friday in Maiden, outscoring them 10-8 in the second quarter, 18-5 in the third and 23-8 in the fourth after being held to three points in the opening period. Maiden (14-2, 5-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to Newton-Conover on Tuesday, the same night Lincolnton (4-11, 2-4) is at West Lincoln.

St. Stephens 57, Statesville 54: The Indians snapped a three-game losing streak with a three-point road win over the Greyhounds on Friday in Statesville, moving to 7-9 overall and 2-4 in the Western Foothills 3A while dropping Statesville to 1-9 and 1-5. St. Stephens hosts Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, the same night the Greyhounds visit Hickory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bandys 54, West Caldwell 46: The Trojans took down the Warriors on the road Friday in Lenoir behind 17 points from Lexi Vaughan, 13 from Rachel Anderson and 11 from Kate Dutka. As for West Caldwell, it got 23 points from Lucy Manuel and 16 from Anna Cline.

Bandys (7-9, 2-4 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Bunker Hill on Tuesday, while West Caldwell (0-11, 0-6) has a home contest against East Burke.

Newton-Conover 76, Bunker Hill 15: The Red Devils defeated the Bears at home Friday in Newton, building a 27-6 lead after the first quarter, a 52-12 advantage at the half and a 67-14 lead through three periods. Newton-Conover (13-3, 5-1 Catawba Valley 2A) hosts Maiden on Tuesday, while Bunker Hill (2-13, 1-5) visits Bandys.

Maiden 72, Lincolnton 48: The Blue Devils ran their winning streak to five games with a 24-point home triumph over the Wolves on Friday in Maiden. Maiden (7-9, 4-2 Catawba Valley 2A) is at Newton-Conover on Tuesday, while Lincolnton (3-11, 2-4) travels to West Lincoln.