H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball sweeps St. Stephens, earns 10th win

NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team defeated St. Stephens in three sets during Monday’s home match, winning 25-10, 25-9 and 25-8. The win was the sixth in a row for the Tigers, who improved to 10-1 overall and 5-1 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference.
Foard received nine kills and two blocks from Averie Dale, seven kills, three blocks and two aces from Laney Craig, six kills and six digs from Maya Beatty and five kills and five blocks from Martina Foster. Haley Johnston added five digs and 19 assists, while Sarah Lingle dished out 11 assists.
The Tigers host the state’s top-ranked 3A team according to MaxPreps.com, North Iredell, on Wednesday as they look to avenge their only loss of the season. Meanwhile, St. Stephens (4-8, 1-4 Western Foothills 3A) entertains West Iredell.
VOLLEYBALL
Hickory 3, Statesville 0
The Red Tornadoes swept the Greyhounds on the road Monday in Statesville, moving to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the Western Foothills 3A. It was Hickory’s fourth win via sweep this season and the third consecutive loss for Statesville, which is now 2-12 overall and 1-6 in league play.
Hickory travels to East Lincoln on Wednesday, while Statesville visits North Lincoln.
South Caldwell 3, Freedom 1
The Spartans topped the Patriots in four sets on the road Monday in Morganton, bouncing back from a 25-11 loss in the opening set to win the next three by respective scores of 26-24, 26-24 and 25-21. Kadie Becker had 21 kills to lead South Caldwell in that category, while Lillie Bumgarner led the Spartans in blocks with three, Kylie Heavner paced them with four aces, Kailey Franklin had a team-high 19 digs and Heather Williams dished out a team-best 34 assists.
South Caldwell (2-7, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) is at Alexander Central on Wednesday, while Freedom (5-8, 0-2) entertains Watauga next Monday.
Draughn 3, McDowell 0
The Wildcats knocked off the nonconference Titans in straight sets on the road Monday in Marion, beating them 25-13, 25-22 and 25-18. Draughn improved to 8-5, while McDowell remained winless at 0-7.
Draughn hosts Western Highlands 1A/2A foes Mountain Heritage and Owen tonight at Thursday, respectively. On the other side, the Titans visit The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opponent Erwin today before continuing league play with a home match against A.C. Reynolds on Thursday.
Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0
The Pioneers earned a home victory over the Cougars on Monday in Boone, improving to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A play following set wins of 25-10, 25-20 and 25-20. Watauga is at Hibriten on Wednesday, while Alexander Central (6-2, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) hosts South Caldwell.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 6, North Lincoln 1
The Red Tornadoes collected a five-goal home win over the Knights on Monday in Hickory, getting two goals from Ben Howard and one apiece from Justin Ortiz, Gabe Palencia, Orlando Almanza and Cesar Rangel. Assists for Hickory were provided by Luis Juarez, Eddie Adrian, Ademir Garcia and Rangel.
Hickory (8-2, 2-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts St. Stephens on Wednesday, while North Lincoln (4-5, 0-2) entertains North Iredell.
Newton-Conover 8, East Burke 1
The Red Devils routed the Cavaliers on the road Monday in Icard, upping their record to 3-6-1 overall and 2-1 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. As for East Burke, it is now 2-6-1 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Newton-Conover hosts West Lincoln on Wednesday, while East Burke entertains Bunker Hill.
Bunker Hill 6, West Lincoln 1
The Bears nabbed a five-goal home win over the Rebels on Monday in Claremont, receiving two goals each from Aiden Avilia and Giovanni Vargas and one apiece from Kevin Gonzalez and Andy Hernandez. Avilia, Gonzalez, Hernandez, Thomas Gaviria and Lawson Vang also had one assist apiece, while Conner Mejia finished with six saves in goal.
Bunker Hill (4-3-1, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to East Burke on Wednesday, while West Lincoln (2-8, 0-3) visits Newton-Conover.
West Caldwell 8, Maiden 1
The Warriors defeated the Blue Devils at home Monday in Lenoir, moving to 3-7 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, Maiden dropped to 3-4-1 overall and 1-2 in league play
West Caldwell, which hosts Lincolnton on Wednesday, received two goals apiece from Calvin Mendoza, Brian Silva and Faris Carrarto on Monday, while Jayce Castro and Jace Bumgarner each had one goal and one assist and Gasper Domingo added one assist. As for the Blue Devils, who host Bandys on Wednesday, they got a goal from Bryan Guichard and an assist from Davis Higgins.
North Iredell 4, St. Stephens 1
The Raiders knocked off the Indians at home Monday in Olin, scoring twice in each half while holding St. Stephens to a single goal in the second half. North Iredell moved to 5-2-1 overall and 2-1 in the Western Foothills 3A, while the Indians fell to 4-3 and 1-2.
North Iredell visits North Lincoln on Wednesday, while St. Stephens travels to Hickory.
Lincolnton 3, Bandys 0
The Wolves shut out the Trojans at home Monday in Lincolnton, scoring once in the first half and twice in the second half to improve to 5-0-1 overall and 3-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A while dropping Bandys to 7-3 and 2-1. Lincolnton is at West Caldwell on Wednesday, while the Trojans visit Maiden.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hickory 9, Statesville 0
The Red Tornadoes blanked the Greyhounds on the road Monday in Statesville, getting singles wins from Elle Holtzman (6-0, 6-0), Nicole Kozischek (6-0, 6-0), Jonellis Heredia (6-0, 6-0), Berkeley Geyer (6-0, 6-0), Rachel Register (6-0, 6-0) and Landon Beard (6-0, 6-0) to go with doubles victories from the teams of Holtzman and Kozischek (8-0), Register and Sarah Oetting (8-1) and Carlee Baer and Mollie Monroe (8-0). Hickory is now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Western Foothills 3A entering a road match at East Lincoln on Wednesday, while Statesville (0-2 overall, 0-2 Western Foothills 3A) visits North Lincoln.
Fred T. Foard 6, St. Stephens 3
The Tigers topped the Indians at home Monday in Newton, receiving singles victories from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0 over Klaire Starr), Kaija Stodden (6-2, 6-1 over Camile Gasper), Maria Cody (6-4, 3-6, 10-7 over Brianna Alfaro), Symone Akel (6-2, 4-6, 10-7 over Olivia Beane) and Peyton Proctor (6-4, 7-5 over Sarah Starr) to go with a doubles win from the team of Wolgemuth and Akel (8-1 over Starr and Beane). Meanwhile, St. Stephens got a singles win from Anna Spatz (6-1, 6-4 over Anna Schmidt) to go with a pair of doubles victories.
Foard (3-3 overall, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A) hosts North Iredell on Wednesday, while St. Stephens (3-5 overall, 1-1 Western Foothills 3A) entertains West Iredell.
GIRLS GOLF
Alexander Central wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
The Cougars ended Hibriten’s streak of three straight wins to open the conference season with a one-shot victory over the Panthers during Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A match hosted by South Caldwell at Orchard Hills Golf Club in Granite Falls. Alexander Central totaled 138 strokes and Hibriten finished with 139, while third-place Watauga had 147, fourth-place South Caldwell had 149, fifth-place Ashe County had 170 and Freedom didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.
The top three scorers for Alexander Central were Chelsey Arney (43), Parker Matlock (46) and Katelyn Harrington (49), while Hibriten was paced by individual medalist Trinity White (42), Kenzie Jurney (48) and Virginia Anders (49). Meanwhile, Watauga got a 48 from Emma Barr, a 49 from Bethany Critcher and a 50 from Lucy Hodges.
The top three finishers were South Caldwell were Lana McCall (44), Rylee Farr (46) and Kayla Watson (59), with Ashe County getting a 53 from Addie Shaw, a 58 from Paige Roten and a 59 from Emerson Rumfelt. As for Freedom, its two competitors were Kaylen Best with a 52 and Hana Piercy with a 60.
The next Northwestern 3A/4A match takes place next Tuesday at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville.
CROSS COUNTRY
Maiden girls, Bandys boys win Catawba Valley 2A Conference meet
Finishing first during Monday’s Catawba Valley 2A meet at Riverbend Park in Conover were the Maiden girls with 30 points (ahead of second-place West Lincoln with 43, third-place East Burke with 73, fourth-place Bandys with 73 and fifth-place Newto-Conover with 113) and the Bandys boys (ahead of second-place University Christian with 77, third-place East Burke with 78, fourth-place West Lincoln with 84, fifth-place Bunker Hill with 122, sixth-place Lincolnton with 129 and seventh-place Maiden with 135). Other teams competing in the girls’ race were Bunker Hill, University Christian and West Caldwell, while other teams participating on the boys’ side were West Caldwell and Newton-Conover.
The top 15 individual finishers in the girls’ race were as follows:
1. Emily Hedrick (Bandys), 23:06.04
2. Kylin Wayne (Maiden), 23:14.87
3. Shaley Dunn (Maiden), 23:24.90
4. Evie Bradley (Lincolnton), 24:55.15
5. Alyssa Keener (Maiden), 25:26.84
6. Jillian Mawyer (West Lincoln), 25:56.93)
7. Abi Barkley (West Lincoln), 26:08.89
8. Macy Landis (Maiden), 26:18.66
9. Adleigh Sutton (West Lincoln), 26:26.24
10. Kaylee Nelson (Bunker Hill), 26:28.91
11. Elizabeth Sherwood (West Caldwell), 26:30.78
12. Maya Cappelletty (Bunker Hill), 26:32.99
13. Chloe Compton (West Lincoln), 26:36.01
14. Mekenzie Harris (East Burke), 26:47.86
15. Piper Strong (East Burke), 26:51.30
The top 15 individual finishers in the boys’ race were as follows:
1. Hunter Smathers (Maiden), 18:44.30
2. Bryson Burkett (Bandys), 19:15.83
3. Ben Martin (Bunker Hill), 19:24.54
4. Jake Knight (Bandys), 20:00.50
5. Chandler Sneed (Lincolnton), 20:10.77
6. Sean Kelty (University Christian), 20:19.62
7. Jonathan Garcia (East Burke), 20:27.50
8. Evan Hartsoe (West Lincoln), 20:35.93
9. Cody Serventi (Bandys), 20:36.61
10. Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke), 20:43.42
11. Andy Saine (West Lincoln), 20:44.39
12. Jackson Spencer (East Burke), 20:45.40
13. Christopher Guernsey (Maiden), 20:46.25
14. Conner Frizzell (University Christian), 20:53.68
15. Jacob Sigmon (Lincolnton), 20:57.79
Several of the teams that participated in Monday’s meet will also take part in the Freedom Invitational on Saturday at Freedom High School in Morganton.