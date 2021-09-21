H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball sweeps St. Stephens, earns 10th win

The Bears nabbed a five-goal home win over the Rebels on Monday in Claremont, receiving two goals each from Aiden Avilia and Giovanni Vargas and one apiece from Kevin Gonzalez and Andy Hernandez. Avilia, Gonzalez, Hernandez, Thomas Gaviria and Lawson Vang also had one assist apiece, while Conner Mejia finished with six saves in goal.

Bunker Hill (4-3-1, 2-1 Catawba Valley 2A) travels to East Burke on Wednesday, while West Lincoln (2-8, 0-3) visits Newton-Conover.

West Caldwell 8, Maiden 1

The Warriors defeated the Blue Devils at home Monday in Lenoir, moving to 3-7 overall and 1-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A. On the other side, Maiden dropped to 3-4-1 overall and 1-2 in league play

West Caldwell, which hosts Lincolnton on Wednesday, received two goals apiece from Calvin Mendoza, Brian Silva and Faris Carrarto on Monday, while Jayce Castro and Jace Bumgarner each had one goal and one assist and Gasper Domingo added one assist. As for the Blue Devils, who host Bandys on Wednesday, they got a goal from Bryan Guichard and an assist from Davis Higgins.

North Iredell 4, St. Stephens 1