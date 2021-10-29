H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball outlasts Falcons in 5 sets

HENDERSONVILLE — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team played a five-set match for only the fourth time this season, evening its record in such contests with a 25-27, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 15-8 victory over host West Henderson in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday. With the win, the 10th-seeded Tigers advanced to the state quarterfinals at third-seeded West Rowan (27-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Foard (25-3) received 17 kills, four blocks, three aces and five digs from Averie Dale, while Martina Foster had 15 kills and nine blocks, Laney Craig finished with eight kills and 16 digs, Haley Johnston recorded two aces, 23 digs and 26 assists, Lyndsie Warren notched 24 digs, Natigan Crutchfield had 23 digs and Sarah Lingle tallied five blocks, 14 digs and 20 assists. The Tigers ousted the second-seeded Falcons from the playoffs, with West Henderson finishing the season with a 21-5 record.

VOLLEYBALL

No. 1 East Surry 3, No. 9 Maiden 0

The Cardinals swept the Blue Devils in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday in Pilot Mountain, improving to 25-1 and setting up a home match against fifth-seeded Brevard (19-5) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. On the other side, Maiden fell to 19-9 to end the season.