H.S. ROUNDUP: Foard volleyball outlasts Falcons in 5 sets

HENDERSONVILLE — The Fred T. Foard volleyball team played a five-set match for only the fourth time this season, evening its record in such contests with a 25-27, 25-15, 20-25, 25-18, 15-8 victory over host West Henderson in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday. With the win, the 10th-seeded Tigers advanced to the state quarterfinals at third-seeded West Rowan (27-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Foard (25-3) received 17 kills, four blocks, three aces and five digs from Averie Dale, while Martina Foster had 15 kills and nine blocks, Laney Craig finished with eight kills and 16 digs, Haley Johnston recorded two aces, 23 digs and 26 assists, Lyndsie Warren notched 24 digs, Natigan Crutchfield had 23 digs and Sarah Lingle tallied five blocks, 14 digs and 20 assists. The Tigers ousted the second-seeded Falcons from the playoffs, with West Henderson finishing the season with a 21-5 record.
VOLLEYBALL
No. 1 East Surry 3, No. 9 Maiden 0
The Cardinals swept the Blue Devils in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday in Pilot Mountain, improving to 25-1 and setting up a home match against fifth-seeded Brevard (19-5) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. On the other side, Maiden fell to 19-9 to end the season.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-20 and 25-13 in favor of East Surry in a contest during which the Blue Devils got eight kills and seven digs from Savannah Lail and four kills and 10 digs from Ilysa Barr. Parker Sweet added six digs, while Addie Palmer and Aleah Ikard finished with 11 and six assists, respectively.
JV FOOTBALL
Hickory 28, Statesville 8
The Red Tornadoes capped the season with a 20-point home win over the Greyhounds on Thursday in Hickory. Hickory improved to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, while Statesville dropped to 3-4 and 3-3.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Northview 42, Grandview 14
The Hawks defeated the Eagles in the 64th annual All-American City Classic on Wednesday at Hickory High School’s Frank Barger Stadium. Grandview led 14-12 midway through the third quarter before Northview’s rushing attack overwhelmed the Eagles down the stretch.
Jaheem Jenkins led Northview with 11 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate JaiKylain Ramseur finished with 106 yards and two scores on six carries and Carter Toney rounded out the Hawks’ scoring with a 20-yard TD run. As for Grandview, it got 127 passing yards and two TDs from Jose Chavez, who threw scoring strikes of 35 and 63 yards to Javian White. White had five receptions in all for 124 yards.
Leading Northview defensively were Ramseur (one interception), Toney (one interception), Dorrian Medley (one interception), Brett Rowland, Landon Powell and Noah Stephens, while Grandview’s defense was led by Cohen Campbell, Kibi Mares, Riley Edwards, Jaeshaelyn Saddler, Jaden Curtis and Micah Heard.